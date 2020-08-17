Western_Copper_and_Gold_Corporation_Western_Copper_and_Gold_Anno.jpg

Western Copper and Gold (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

 By Western Copper and Gold Corporation

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Western Copper and Gold Corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN; NYSE MKT: WRN) announces the resignation of Archie Lang from the Board of Directors of the Company, effective August 17th, 2020.

Executive Chairman Dale Corman stated: "Archie has been a great friend and a key player on our Board of Directors since 2014. We wish him all the best in the future."

ABOUT WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD CORPORATION

Western Copper and Gold Corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.  For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com.

On behalf of the board,

"Paul West-Sells"
 Dr. Paul West-Sells
President and CEO

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.