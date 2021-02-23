(PRNewsfoto/Western Midstream Partners, LP)

HOUSTON, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: WES) ("WES" or the "Partnership") announced fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 financial and operating results. Net income (loss) available to limited partners for the fourth quarter of 2020 totaled $258.2 million, or $0.62 per common unit (diluted), with fourth-quarter 2020 Adjusted EBITDA(1) totaling $484.0 million, fourth-quarter 2020 Cash flows from operating activities totaling $505.5 million, and fourth-quarter 2020 Free cash flow(1) totaling $464.7 million. Net income (loss) available to limited partners for 2020 totaled $515.9 million, or $1.18 per common unit (diluted), with full-year 2020 Adjusted EBITDA(1) totaling $2.0 billion, full-year 2020 Cash flows from operating activities totaling $1.6 billion, and full-year 2020 Free cash flow(1) totaling $1.2 billion.

RECENT HIGHLIGHTS

  • Strengthened operational performance by maintaining system availability above 99-percent for full-year 2020
  • Repurchased 2,368,711 common units for aggregate consideration of $32.5 million during the fourth quarter as part of the recently announced buyback program of up to $250 million of the Partnership's common units through December 31, 2021
  • Executed open-market repurchases for $24.5 million of Senior Note due 2023 during the fourth quarter for an aggregate repurchase price of $23.5 million; full-year 2020 repurchases totaled $218.0 million of Senior Notes due 2021, 2022, and 2023 for an aggregate repurchase price of $203.9 million
  • Completed the sale of WES's 14.81-percent equity interest in Fort Union Gas Gathering, LLC, with an option agreement to sell WES's Bison treating facility for upfront consideration of $27.0 million

(1)

Please see the definitions of the Partnership's non-GAAP measures at the end of this release and reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures.

In February 2021, WES paid its fourth-quarter 2020 per-unit distribution of $0.3110, which was unchanged from WES's third-quarter 2020 per-unit distribution. Fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 Free cash flow after distributions totaled $332.4 million and $531.3 million, respectively.

"Despite the unprecedented challenges brought on by the global pandemic and reduced producer activity, Western Midstream significantly outperformed all expectations in 2020 in our first full year as a stand-alone midstream operator," said President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Financial Officer, Michael Ure. "This year, we undertook the significant effort of transferring an employee base, separating our systems and processes into a standalone structure, and creating an entrepreneurial culture unique to WES. The organization's ability to achieve operational efficiencies and sustainable cost savings of approximately $175 million while keenly focusing on our customers enabled us to exceed the high end of our pre-COVID full-year Adjusted EBITDA range of $1.975 billion, while reducing capital expenditures to $322 million, which was nearly 50 percent of our originally issued full-year guidance range."

Mr. Ure continued, "I'm incredibly proud of our employees' ability to deliver this level of outperformance despite organizational changes, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and the challenged commodity environment. These results demonstrate the resiliency of our people, quality of our industry-leading assets, and strength and durability of our contract portfolio."

As a result of depressed upstream investment in 2020, our fourth-quarter 2020 volumes declined as expected. Fourth-quarter 2020 total natural-gas throughput(1) averaged 4.0 Bcf/d, representing a 7-percent sequential-quarter decrease and an 8-percent decrease from fourth-quarter 2019. Fourth-quarter 2020 total throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets(1) averaged 619 MBbls/d, representing a 10-percent sequential-quarter decrease and a 21-percent decrease from fourth-quarter 2019. Fourth-quarter 2020 total throughput for produced-water assets(1) averaged 657 MBbls/d, representing a 2-percent sequential-quarter decrease and a 10-percent increase from fourth-quarter 2019.

Full-year 2020 total natural-gas throughput(1) averaged 4.3 Bcf/d, representing a 1-percent increase from full-year 2019. Full-year 2020 total throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets(1) averaged 698 MBbls/d, representing a 7-percent increase from full-year 2019. Full-year 2020 total throughput for produced-water assets(1) averaged 698 MBbls/d, representing a 28-percent increase from full-year 2019.

(1)

Represents total throughput attributable to WES, which excludes (i) the 2.0% Occidental subsidiary-owned limited partner interest in WES Operating and (ii) for natural-gas throughput, the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta, which collectively represent WES's noncontrolling interests.

Fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 capital expenditures(1) totaled $58.0 million and $322.1 million, respectively, with full-year capital meaningfully below the low-end of our previously updated 2020 guidance range of $400 million to $450 million.

2021 GUIDANCE

While we are still evaluating the full financial impact of the recent winter storm, our 2021 guidance is unchanged:

  • Adjusted EBITDA(2) between $1.825 billion and $1.925 billion
  • Total capital expenditures(1) between $275 million and $375 million
  • Debt to Trailing Twelve Month ("TTM") Adjusted EBITDA at or below 4.0 times at year-end 2021
  • Full-year 2021 distributions of at least $1.24 per unit(3)

"The organizational and operational changes made during 2020 have become a part of who we are as a company and will continue to generate value for our stakeholders for the foreseeable future," said Michael Ure. "By successfully creating a stand-alone midstream enterprise, we have generated significant momentum leading into 2021 and will continue to focus and refine our approach around realizing further sustainable cost efficiencies, safely delivering superior customer service, and returning value to stakeholders."

Ure continued, "During 2020, we returned over $1.2 billion to stakeholders through debt repurchases, cash distributions, unit buybacks, and units acquired through the Anadarko note exchange.  We remain steadfast in our commitment to responsibly manage our balance sheet by maintaining leverage at or below 4.0 times at year-end 2021 and repaying our 2021 maturities using free cash flow, and based upon today's assessment, we intend to be at or below 3.5 times at year-end 2022. Furthermore, we intend to continue executing our $250 million common unit repurchase program, as market opportunities present themselves. By continuously evaluating and improving our operations, we will ensure our ability to meet these financial goals and further solidify our reputation as a premier midstream operator."

(1)

Accrual-based, includes equity investments, excludes capitalized interest, and excludes capital expenditures associated with the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta.

(2)

A reconciliation of the Adjusted EBITDA range to net cash provided by operating activities and net income (loss) is not provided because the items necessary to estimate such amounts are not reasonably estimable at this time.

(3)

The Board of Directors will continue to evaluate the distribution on a quarterly basis.

CONFERENCE CALL TOMORROW AT 1:00 P.M. CST

WES will host a conference call on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. Central Standard Time (2:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time) to discuss fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 results. To participate, individuals should dial 877-883-0383 (Domestic) or 412-902-6506 (International) 15 minutes before the scheduled conference call time and enter participant access code 7882576. To access the live audio webcast of the conference call, please visit the investor relations section of the Partnership's website at www.westernmidstream.com. A replay of the conference call also will be available on the website following the call.

ABOUT WESTERN MIDSTREAM

Western Midstream Partners, LP ("WES") is a Delaware master limited partnership formed to acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets. With midstream assets located in Texas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, and Pennsylvania, WES is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural-gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water for its customers. In its capacity as a natural-gas processor, WES also buys and sells natural gas, natural-gas liquids, and condensate on behalf of itself and as an agent for its customers under certain contracts.

For more information about Western Midstream Partners, LP, please visit www.westernmidstream.com.

This news release contains forward-looking statements. WES's management believes that its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions. No assurance, however, can be given that such expectations will prove correct. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the projections, anticipated results, or other expectations expressed in this news release. These factors include our ability to meet financial guidance or distribution expectations and any impact on such guidance and expectations that may result from disruptions caused by the recent cold-weather events; the ultimate impact of efforts to fight COVID-19 on the global economy and the timeline for a recovery in commodity demand and prices; our ability to safely and efficiently operate WES's assets; the supply of, demand for, and price of oil, natural gas, NGLs, and related products or services; our ability to meet projected in-service dates for capital-growth projects; construction costs or capital expenditures exceeding estimated or budgeted costs or expenditures; and the other factors described in the "Risk Factors" section of WES's most-recent Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and other public filings and press releases. WES undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

WESTERN MIDSTREAM CONTACTS

Kristen Shults

Vice President, Investor Relations and Communications

Kristen.Shults@WesternMidstream.com

832.636.6000

Abby Dempsey

Investor Relations Supervisor

Abby.Dempsey@WesternMidstream.com

832.636.6000

Western Midstream Partners, LP

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

WES defines "Free cash flow" as net cash provided by operating activities less total capital expenditures and contributions to equity investments, plus distributions from equity investments in excess of cumulative earnings. Management considers Free cash flow an appropriate metric for assessing capital discipline, cost efficiency, and balance-sheet strength. Although Free cash flow is the metric used to assess WES's ability to make distributions to unitholders, this measure should not be viewed as indicative of the actual amount of cash that is available for distributions or planned for distributions for a given period. Instead, Free cash flow should be considered indicative of the amount of cash that is available for distributions, debt repayments, and other general partnership purposes.

WES defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss), plus (i) distributions from equity investments, (ii) non-cash equity-based compensation expense, (iii) interest expense, (iv) income tax expense, (v) depreciation and amortization, (vi) impairments, and (vii) other expense (including lower of cost or market inventory adjustments recorded in cost of product), less (i) gain (loss) on divestiture and other, net, (ii) gain (loss) on early extinguishment of debt, (iii) income from equity investments, (iv) interest income, (v) other income, (vi) income tax benefit, and (vii) the noncontrolling interests owners' proportionate share of revenues and expenses.

WES defines Adjusted gross margin attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP ("Adjusted gross margin") as total revenues and other (less reimbursements for electricity-related expenses recorded as revenue), less cost of product, plus distributions from equity investments, and excluding the noncontrolling interests owners' proportionate share of revenues and cost of product.

Below are reconciliations of (i) net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) to Free cash flow (non-GAAP), (ii) net income (loss) (GAAP) and net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP), and (iii) operating income (loss) (GAAP) to Adjusted gross margin (non-GAAP), as required under Regulation G of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Management believes that WES's Free cash flow, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted gross margin are widely accepted financial indicators of WES's financial performance compared to other publicly traded partnerships and are useful in assessing WES's ability to incur and service debt, fund capital expenditures, and make distributions. Free cash flow, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted gross margin as defined by WES, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Therefore, WES's Free cash flow, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted gross margin should be considered in conjunction with net income (loss) attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP and other applicable performance measures, such as operating income (loss) or cash flows from operating activities.

Western Midstream Partners, LP

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (CONTINUED)



Free Cash Flow





Three Months Ended 

December 31,



Year Ended 

December 31,

thousands

2020



2019



2020



2019

Reconciliation of Net cash provided by operating activities to Free cash flow















Net cash provided by operating activities

$

505,525





$

297,415





$

1,637,418





$

1,324,100



Less:















Capital expenditures

50,829





241,563





423,091





1,188,829



Contributions to equity investments – related parties

371





20,275





19,388





128,393



Add:















Distributions from equity investments in excess of cumulative earnings – related parties

10,410





9,053





32,160





30,256



Free cash flow

$

464,735





$

44,630





$

1,227,099





$

37,134



Cash flow information















Net cash provided by operating activities









$

1,637,418





$

1,324,100



Net cash used in investing activities









(448,254)





(3,387,853)



Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities









(844,204)





2,071,573



 

Western Midstream Partners, LP

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (CONTINUED)



Adjusted EBITDA





Three Months Ended 

December 31,



Year Ended 

December 31,

thousands

2020



2019



2020



2019

Reconciliation of Net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA















Net income (loss)

$

270,776





$

295,440





$

516,852





$

807,700



Add:















Distributions from equity investments

69,231





61,288





278,797





264,828



Non-cash equity-based compensation expense

5,935





4,114





22,462





14,392



Interest expense

101,247





79,414





380,058





303,286



Income tax expense

2,206





793





10,278





13,472



Depreciation and amortization

106,398





120,278





491,086





483,255



Impairments (1)

3,314





1,985





644,906





6,279



Other expense









1,953





161,813



Less:















Gain (loss) on divestiture and other, net

12,285





(3)





8,634





(1,406)



Gain (loss) on early extinguishment of debt

862









11,234







Equity income, net – related parties

49,962





62,035





226,750





237,518



Interest income – Anadarko note receivable





4,225





11,736





16,900



Other income

412





37,792





2,785





37,792



Income tax benefit









4,280







Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests (2)

11,606





11,636





50,607





45,131



Adjusted EBITDA

$

483,980





$

447,627





$

2,030,366





$

1,719,090



Reconciliation of Net cash provided by operating activities to Adjusted EBITDA















Net cash provided by operating activities

$

505,525





$

297,415





$

1,637,418





$

1,324,100



Interest (income) expense, net

101,247





75,189





368,322





286,386



Uncontributed cash-based compensation awards





(1,891)









(1,102)



Accretion and amortization of long-term obligations, net

(2,172)





(1,942)





(8,654)





(8,441)



Current income tax expense (benefit)

1,303





(215)





2,702





5,863



Other (income) expense, net (3)

(413)





(152)





(1,025)





(1,549)



Cash paid to settle interest-rate swaps

6,440





107,685





25,621





107,685



Distributions from equity investments in excess of cumulative earnings – related parties

10,410





9,053





32,160





30,256



Changes in assets and liabilities:















Accounts receivable, net

1,350





35,283





193,688





45,033



Accounts and imbalance payables and accrued liabilities, net

(106,623)





(38,524)





(144,437)





30,866



Other items, net

(21,481)





(22,638)





(24,822)





(54,876)



Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests (2)

(11,606)





(11,636)





(50,607)





(45,131)



Adjusted EBITDA

$

483,980





$

447,627





$

2,030,366





$

1,719,090



Cash flow information















Net cash provided by operating activities









$

1,637,418





$

1,324,100



Net cash used in investing activities









(448,254)





(3,387,853)



Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities









(844,204)





2,071,573







(1)

Includes goodwill impairment for the year ended December 31, 2020.

(2)

For all periods presented, includes (i) the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta and (ii) the 2.0% Occidental subsidiary-owned limited partner interest in WES Operating, which collectively represent WES's noncontrolling interests.

(3)

Excludes non-cash losses on interest-rate swaps of $25.6 million, paid in 2020, for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019.

 

Western Midstream Partners, LP

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (CONTINUED)



Adjusted Gross Margin





Three Months Ended 

December 31,



Year Ended 

December 31,

thousands

2020



2019



2020



2019

Reconciliation of Operating income (loss) to Adjusted gross margin















Operating income (loss)

$

372,954





$

333,630





$

878,913





$

1,231,343



Add:















Distributions from equity investments

69,231





61,288





278,797





264,828



Operation and maintenance

144,204





173,387





580,874





641,219



General and administrative

37,303





30,951





155,769





114,591



Property and other taxes

11,077





15,504





68,340





61,352



Depreciation and amortization

106,398





120,278





491,086





483,255



Impairments (1)

3,314





1,985





644,906





6,279



Less:















Gain (loss) on divestiture and other, net

12,285





(3)





8,634





(1,406)



Equity income, net – related parties

49,962





62,035





226,750





237,518



Reimbursed electricity-related charges recorded as revenues

18,161





13,882





79,261





74,629



Adjusted gross margin attributable to noncontrolling interests (2)

15,669





16,846





65,835





64,049



Adjusted gross margin

$

648,404





$

644,263





$

2,718,205





$

2,428,077



Adjusted gross margin for natural-gas assets

$

436,294





$

429,739





$

1,820,926





$

1,656,041



Adjusted gross margin for crude-oil and NGLs assets

152,909





161,196





647,390





578,100



Adjusted gross margin for produced-water assets

59,201





53,328





249,889





193,936







(1)

Includes goodwill impairment for the year ended December 31, 2020.

(2)

For all periods presented, includes (i) the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta and (ii) the 2.0% Occidental subsidiary-owned limited partner interest in WES Operating, which collectively represent WES's noncontrolling interests.

 

Western Midstream Partners, LP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended 

December 31,



Year Ended 

December 31,

thousands except per-unit amounts

2020



2019



2020



2019

Revenues and other















Service revenues – fee based

$

603,777





$

626,708





$

2,584,323





$

2,388,191



Service revenues – product based

13,132





24,597





48,369





70,127



Product sales

30,068





71,538





138,559





286,388



Other

503





367





1,341





1,468



Total revenues and other

647,480





723,210





2,772,592





2,746,174



Equity income, net – related parties

49,962





62,035





226,750





237,518



Operating expenses















Cost of product

34,477





109,507





188,088





444,247



Operation and maintenance

144,204





173,387





580,874





641,219



General and administrative

37,303





30,951





155,769





114,591



Property and other taxes

11,077





15,504





68,340





61,352



Depreciation and amortization

106,398





120,278





491,086





483,255



Long-lived asset and other impairments

3,314





1,985





203,889





6,279



Goodwill impairment









441,017







Total operating expenses

336,773





451,612





2,129,063





1,750,943



Gain (loss) on divestiture and other, net

12,285





(3)





8,634





(1,406)



Operating income (loss)

372,954





333,630





878,913





1,231,343



Interest income – Anadarko note receivable





4,225





11,736





16,900



Interest expense

(101,247)





(79,414)





(380,058)





(303,286)



Gain (loss) on early extinguishment of debt

862









11,234







Other income (expense), net (1)

413





37,792





1,025





(123,785)



Income (loss) before income taxes

272,982





296,233





522,850





821,172



Income tax expense (benefit)

2,206





793





5,998





13,472



Net income (loss)

270,776





295,440





516,852





807,700



Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

6,885





7,670





(10,160)





110,459



Net income (loss) attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP

$

263,891





$

287,770





$

527,012





$

697,241



Limited partners' interest in net income (loss):















Net income (loss) attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP

$

263,891





$

287,770





$

527,012





$

697,241



Pre-acquisition net (income) loss allocated to Anadarko













(29,279)



General partner interest in net (income) loss

(5,642)





(5,637)





(11,104)





(5,637)



Limited partners' interest in net income (loss)

$

258,249





$

282,133





$

515,908





$

662,325



Net income (loss) per common unit – basic and diluted

$

0.62





$

0.62





$

1.18





$

1.59



Weighted-average common units outstanding – basic and diluted

415,597





452,934





435,554





415,794







(1)

Includes losses associated with the interest-rate swap agreements for the year ended December 31, 2019.

 

Western Midstream Partners, LP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

















thousands except number of units

December 31,

2020



December 31,

2019

Total current assets

$

943,064





$

402,412



Anadarko note receivable





260,000



Net property, plant, and equipment

8,709,945





9,064,931



Other assets

2,177,018





2,619,110



Total assets

$

11,830,027





$

12,346,453



Total current liabilities

$

960,935





$

485,954



Long-term debt

7,415,832





7,951,565



Asset retirement obligations

260,283





336,396



Other liabilities

297,765





227,245



Total liabilities

8,934,815





9,001,160



Equity and partners' capital







Common units (413,839,863 and 443,971,409 units issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively)

2,778,339





3,209,947



General partner units (9,060,641 units issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 2019)

(17,208)





(14,224)



Noncontrolling interests

134,081





149,570



Total liabilities, equity, and partners' capital

$

11,830,027





$

12,346,453



 

Western Midstream Partners, LP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)





Year Ended 

December 31,

thousands

2020



2019

Cash flows from operating activities







Net income (loss)

$

516,852





$

807,700



Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities and changes in assets and liabilities:







Depreciation and amortization

491,086





483,255



Long-lived asset and other impairments

203,889





6,279



Goodwill impairment

441,017







(Gain) loss on divestiture and other, net

(8,634)





1,406



(Gain) loss on early extinguishment of debt

(11,234)







(Gain) loss on interest-rate swaps





125,334



Cash paid to settle interest-rate swaps

(25,621)





(107,685)



Change in other items, net

30,063





7,811



Net cash provided by operating activities

$

1,637,418





$

1,324,100



Cash flows from investing activities







Capital expenditures

$

(423,091)





$

(1,188,829)



Acquisitions from related parties





(2,007,926)



Acquisitions from third parties

(511)





(93,303)



Contributions to equity investments - related parties

(19,388)





(128,393)



Distributions from equity investments in excess of cumulative earnings – related parties

32,160





30,256



Proceeds from the sale of assets to third parties

20,333





342



Additions to materials and supplies inventory and other

(57,757)







Net cash used in investing activities

$

(448,254)





$

(3,387,853)



Cash flows from financing activities







Borrowings, net of debt issuance costs

$

3,681,173





$

4,169,695



Repayments of debt

(3,803,888)





(1,467,595)



Increase (decrease) in outstanding checks

20,699





1,571



Registration expenses related to the issuance of Partnership common units





(855)



Distributions to Partnership unitholders

(695,834)





(969,073)



Distributions to Chipeta noncontrolling interest owner

(8,644)





(9,663)



Distributions to noncontrolling interest owners of WES Operating

(15,434)





(118,225)



Net contributions from (distributions to) related parties

24,466





458,819



Above-market component of swap agreements with Anadarko





7,407



Finance lease payments

(14,207)





(508)



Unit repurchases

(32,535)







Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

$

(844,204)





$

2,071,573



Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

$

344,960





$

7,820



Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

99,962





92,142



Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

444,922





$

99,962



 

Western Midstream Partners, LP

OPERATING STATISTICS

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended 

December 31,



Year Ended 

December 31,



2020



2019



2020



2019

Throughput for natural-gas assets (MMcf/d)















Gathering, treating, and transportation

521





534





543





528



Processing

3,170





3,532





3,445





3,497



Equity investments (1)

429





423





445





398



Total throughput

4,120





4,489





4,433





4,423



Throughput attributable to noncontrolling interests (2)

149





174





159





175



Total throughput attributable to WES for natural-gas assets

3,971





4,315





4,274





4,248



Throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets (MBbls/d)















Gathering, treating, and transportation

292





347





331





320



Equity investments (3)

339





449





381





343



Total throughput

631





796





712





663



Throughput attributable to noncontrolling interests (2)

12





16





14





13



Total throughput attributable to WES for crude-oil and NGLs assets

619





780





698





650



Throughput for produced-water assets (MBbls/d)















Gathering and disposal

670





610





712





556



Throughput attributable to noncontrolling interests (2)

13





12





14





11



Total throughput attributable to WES for produced-water assets

657





598





698





545



Per-Mcf Adjusted gross margin for natural-gas assets (4)

$

1.19





$

1.08





$

1.16





$

1.07



Per-Bbl Adjusted gross margin for crude-oil and NGLs assets (5)

2.69





2.27





2.54





2.44



Per-Bbl Adjusted gross margin for produced-water assets (6)

0.98





0.97





0.98





0.97







(1)

Represents the 14.81% share of average Fort Union throughput (until divested in October 2020), 22% share of average Rendezvous throughput, 50% share of average Mi Vida and Ranch Westex throughput, and 30% share of average Red Bluff Express throughput.

(2)

For all periods presented, includes (i) the 2.0% Occidental subsidiary-owned limited partner interest in WES Operating and (ii) for natural-gas assets, the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta, which collectively represent WES's noncontrolling interests.

(3)

Represents the 10% share of average White Cliffs throughput; 25% share of average Mont Belvieu JV throughput; 20% share of average TEG, TEP, Whitethorn, and Saddlehorn throughput; 33.33% share of average FRP throughput; and 15% share of average Panola and Cactus II throughput.

(4)

Average for period. Calculated as Adjusted gross margin for natural-gas assets, divided by total throughput (MMcf/d) attributable to WES for natural-gas assets.

(5)

Average for period. Calculated as Adjusted gross margin for crude-oil and NGLs assets, divided by total throughput (MBbls/d) attributable to WES for crude-oil and NGLs assets.

(6)

Average for period. Calculated as Adjusted gross margin for produced-water assets, divided by total throughput (MBbls/d) attributable to WES for produced-water assets.

 

Western Midstream Partners, LP

OPERATING STATISTICS (CONTINUED)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended December 31,



2020



2019



2020



2019



2020



2019



Natural gas

(MMcf/d)



Crude oil & NGLs

(MBbls/d)



Produced water

(MBbls/d)

Delaware Basin

1,196





1,274





178





168





670





610



DJ Basin

1,197





1,295





78





129











Equity investments

429





423





339





449











Other

1,298





1,497





36





50











Total throughput

4,120





4,489





631





796





670





610









Year Ended December 31,



2020



2019



2020



2019



2020



2019



Natural gas

(MMcf/d)



Crude oil & NGLs

(MBbls/d)



Produced water

(MBbls/d)

Delaware Basin

1,297





1,226





189





150





712





556



DJ Basin

1,305





1,236





101





118











Equity investments

445





398





381





343











Other

1,386





1,563





41





52











Total throughput

4,433





4,423





712





663





712





556



 

 

