HOUSTON, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: WES) ("WES" or the "Partnership") announced third-quarter 2021 financial and operating results. Net income (loss) available to limited partners for the third quarter of 2021 totaled $250.2 million, or $0.61 per common unit (diluted), with third-quarter 2021 Adjusted EBITDA(1) totaling $531.6 million, third-quarter 2021 Cash flows provided by operating activities totaling $391.3 million, and third-quarter 2021 Free cash flow(1) totaling $320.0 million.

RECENT HIGHLIGHTS

  • Executed a debt tender offer and repaid $500.0 million of Senior notes due 2022, 2023, 2025, and 2026 for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $521.9 million, decreasing the Partnership's annualized borrowing costs by $20.6 million(2).
  • Repurchased 4.5 million common units for aggregate consideration of $88.1 million during the third quarter as part of the previously announced buyback program of up to $250.0 million of the Partnership's common units through December 31, 2021. Since announcing the buyback program, the Partnership has repurchased approximately 8.0 million common units for aggregate consideration of $136.9 million through September 30, 2021.
  • Received an upgrade for WES Operating's long-term debt from "BB" to "BB+" from Standard & Poor's, decreasing the Partnership's annualized borrowing costs by approximately $7.9 million, and a revised outlook rating from "Stable" to "Positive" from Fitch.
  • Increased Regional Oil Treating Facility capacity by 20-percent, or 36 MBbls/d, for minimal capital to meet expected growth in Delaware Basin oil volumes.

__________________________________________________

(1)

Please see the definitions of the Partnership's non-GAAP measures at the end of this release and reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures.

(2) 

Annualized borrowing costs calculated using the effective coupon rates as of September 30, 2021.

On November 12, 2021, WES will pay its third-quarter 2021 per-unit distribution of $0.323, which represents a 1.3-percent increase over the prior quarter's distribution and is consistent with an annualized distribution growth of 5-percent. Third-quarter 2021 Free cash flow after distributions totaled $185.4 million. Third-quarter 2021 and year-to-date capital expenditures(1) totaled $82.0 million and $224.3 million, respectively. Net income and Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter include a non-cash increase to revenue of $19 million associated with a revenue recognition cumulative adjustment related to reversal of constrained revenues.

"The consistent execution of our strategic priorities has led to our strong third-quarter results and positions us for continued success," said Michael Ure, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Across the organization, our best-in-class teams continue to pursue cost and capital efficiencies, attract additional volumes on our systems, and maximize our asset value."

"With our expansive asset footprint and strong producer relationships in the Delaware Basin, we continue to capitalize on robust activity levels in this world-class producing basin. For the third-consecutive quarter, throughput increased across all three products within the Delaware Basin, contributing to our outperformance."

"Due to our outperformance this quarter, we now expect to finish the year above the high end of our 2021 Adjusted EBITDA range of $1.825 to $1.925 billion. Furthermore, we expect to be below the high end of our 2021 capital expenditure range of $275 million to $375 million. This expectation reflects a slight shift in producer activity into 2022, thus reducing capital requirements in 2021, and our team's continued focus on reducing costs and enhancing operational efficiencies."

Mr. Ure continued, "Our operational results have again set the stage for significant free cash flow generation, which provides the resources needed to reduce debt and improve the health of our balance sheet. We've been able to reduce our outstanding Senior Notes by more than $930 million year to date, or 12 percent of our year-end 2020 balance, through the retirement of our 2021 maturity and successful execution of our recent tender offer. With third-quarter Debt-to-Trailing Twelve Month Adjusted EBITDA below 3.7x, we are well below our 2021 target of 4.0x and nearing our 2022 target of 3.5x."

__________________________________________________

(1) 

Accrual-based, includes equity investments, excludes capitalized interest, and excludes capital expenditures associated with the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta.

"We remain committed to returning value to stakeholders through continued distribution growth and opportunistically executing the remaining $113 million available under the unit buyback program."

Third-quarter 2021 total natural-gas throughput(1) averaged 4.1 Bcf/d, representing a 4-percent sequential-quarter decrease. This decrease primarily relates to (i) decreased volumes at the Bison treating facility, which was sold to a third party during the second quarter of 2021, and (ii) production declines in the DJ Basin and areas around the Marcellus Interest and Springfield gas-gathering systems.

Third-quarter 2021 total throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets(1) averaged 641 MBbls/d, representing a 7-percent sequential-quarter decrease. This decrease primarily relates to production declines in the DJ Basin and decreased volumes on our equity investments.

Third-quarter 2021 total throughput for produced-water assets(1) averaged 735 MBbls/d, representing a 7-percent sequential-quarter increase.

____________________________________________________

(1) 

Represents total throughput attributable to WES, which excludes (i) the 2.0% Occidental subsidiary-owned limited partner interest in WES Operating and (ii) for

natural-gas throughput, the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta, which collectively represent WES's noncontrolling interests.

Western Midstream Partners, LP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)







Three Months Ended 

September 30,

Nine Months Ended 

September 30,

thousands except per-unit amounts



2021



2020



2021



2020

Revenues and other

















Service revenues – fee based



$

650,482





$

636,522





$

1,841,742





$

1,980,546



Service revenues – product based



28,812





12,316





88,267





35,237



Product sales



84,298





30,106





227,359





108,491



Other



248





100





577





838



Total revenues and other



763,840





679,044





2,157,945





2,125,112



Equity income, net – related parties



48,506





61,026





159,337





176,788



Operating expenses

















Cost of product



83,232





31,739





250,245





153,611



Operation and maintenance



140,838





132,293





434,198





436,670



General and administrative



50,409





41,578





139,973





118,466



Property and other taxes



13,641





19,392





45,992





57,263



Depreciation and amortization



139,002





132,564





407,404





384,688



Long-lived asset and other impairments



1,594





34,640





29,198





200,575



Goodwill impairment















441,017



Total operating expenses



428,716





392,206





1,307,010





1,792,290



Gain (loss) on divestiture and other, net



(364)





(768)





278





(3,651)



Operating income (loss)



383,266





347,096





1,010,550





505,959



Interest income – Anadarko note receivable







3,286









11,736



Interest expense



(93,257)





(95,571)





(287,040)





(278,811)



Gain (loss) on early extinguishment of debt



(24,655)





1,632





(24,944)





10,372



Other income (expense), net



110





720





(1,013)





612



Income (loss) before income taxes



265,464





257,163





697,553





249,868



Income tax expense (benefit)



1,826





3,028





4,403





3,792



Net income (loss)



263,638





254,135





693,150





246,076



Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests



7,913





7,524





20,375





(17,045)



Net income (loss) attributable to Western Midstream 

     Partners, LP



$

255,725





$

246,611





$

672,775





$

263,121



Limited partners' interest in net income (loss):

















Net income (loss) attributable to Western Midstream Partners, 

     LP



$

255,725





$

246,611





$

672,775





$

263,121



General partner interest in net (income) loss



(5,527)





(5,132)





(14,484)





(5,462)



Limited partners' interest in net income (loss)



$

250,198





$

241,479





$

658,291





$

257,659



Net income (loss) per common unit – basic



$

0.61





$

0.55





$

1.60





$

0.58



Net income (loss) per common unit – diluted



$

0.61





$

0.55





$

1.59





$

0.58



Weighted-average common units outstanding – basic



411,909





438,857





412,690





442,255



Weighted-average common units outstanding – diluted



412,714





438,926





413,150





442,275



 

 

Western Midstream Partners, LP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)



thousands except number of units



September 30,

2021



December 31,

2020

Total current assets



$

756,710





$

943,064



Net property, plant, and equipment



8,524,081





8,709,945



Other assets



2,138,587





2,177,018



Total assets



$

11,419,378





$

11,830,027



Total current liabilities



$

1,307,342





$

960,935



Long-term debt



6,399,874





7,415,832



Asset retirement obligations



271,022





260,283



Other liabilities



344,694





297,765



Total liabilities



8,322,932





8,934,815



Equity and partners' capital









Common units (408,610,916 and 413,839,863 units issued and outstanding at September 30,

2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively)



2,965,944





2,778,339



General partner units (9,060,641 units issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021, and

December 31, 2020)



(11,286)





(17,208)



Noncontrolling interests



141,788





134,081



Total liabilities, equity, and partners' capital



$

11,419,378





$

11,830,027



 

 

Western Midstream Partners, LP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)







Nine Months Ended 

September 30,

thousands



2021



2020

Cash flows from operating activities









Net income (loss)



$

693,150





$

246,076



Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities and

changes in assets and liabilities:









Depreciation and amortization



407,404





384,688



Long-lived asset and other impairments



29,198





200,575



Goodwill impairment







441,017



(Gain) loss on divestiture and other, net



(278)





3,651



(Gain) loss on early extinguishment of debt



24,944





(10,372)



Cash paid to settle interest-rate swaps







(19,181)



Change in other items, net



(49,424)





(114,561)



Net cash provided by operating activities



$

1,104,994





$

1,131,893



Cash flows from investing activities









Capital expenditures



$

(217,757)





$

(372,262)



Purchases from related parties



(2,000)







Contributions to equity investments - related parties



(3,683)





(19,017)



Distributions from equity investments in excess of cumulative earnings – related parties



30,075





21,750



Proceeds from the sale of assets to third parties



8,002







(Increase) decrease in materials and supplies inventory and other



(1,924)





(57,141)



Net cash used in investing activities



$

(187,287)





$

(426,670)



Cash flows from financing activities









Borrowings, net of debt issuance costs



$

400,000





$

3,681,173



Repayments of debt



(1,132,966)





(3,780,390)



Increase (decrease) in outstanding checks



(11,757)





691



Distributions to Partnership unitholders



(398,896)





(563,579)



Distributions to Chipeta noncontrolling interest owner



(2,734)





(3,923)



Distributions to noncontrolling interest owner of WES Operating



(9,934)





(11,545)



Net contributions from (distributions to) related parties



6,673





22,674



Finance lease payments



(5,295)





(12,241)



Unit repurchases



(104,366)







Other



(3,492)







Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



$

(1,262,767)





$

(667,140)



Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



$

(345,060)





$

38,083



Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



444,922





99,962



Cash and cash equivalents at end of period



$

99,862





$

138,045



 

Western Midstream Partners, LP

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

WES defines Adjusted gross margin attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP ("Adjusted gross margin") as total revenues and other (less reimbursements for electricity-related expenses recorded as revenue), less cost of product, plus distributions from equity investments, and excluding the noncontrolling interest owners' proportionate share of revenues and cost of product.

WES defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss), plus (i) distributions from equity investments, (ii) non-cash equity-based compensation expense, (iii) interest expense, (iv) income tax expense, (v) depreciation and amortization, (vi) impairments, and (vii) other expense (including lower of cost or market inventory adjustments recorded in cost of product), less (i) gain (loss) on divestiture and other, net, (ii) gain (loss) on early extinguishment of debt, (iii) income from equity investments, (iv) interest income, (v) income tax benefit, (vi) other income, and (vii) the noncontrolling interest owners' proportionate share of revenues and expenses.

WES defines Free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less total capital expenditures and contributions to equity investments, plus distributions from equity investments in excess of cumulative earnings. Management considers Free cash flow an appropriate metric for assessing capital discipline, cost efficiency, and balance-sheet strength. Although Free cash flow is the metric used to assess WES's ability to make distributions to unitholders, this measure should not be viewed as indicative of the actual amount of cash that is available for distributions or planned for distributions for a given period. Instead, Free cash flow should be considered indicative of the amount of cash that is available for distributions, debt repayments, and other general partnership purposes.

Below are reconciliations of (i) gross margin (GAAP) to Adjusted gross margin (non-GAAP), (ii) net income (loss) (GAAP) and net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP), and (iii) net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) to Free cash flow (non-GAAP), as required under Regulation G of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Management believes that Adjusted gross margin, Adjusted EBITDA, and Free cash flow are widely accepted financial indicators of WES's financial performance compared to other publicly traded partnerships and are useful in assessing WES's ability to incur and service debt, fund capital expenditures, and make distributions. Adjusted gross margin, Adjusted EBITDA, and Free cash flow as defined by WES, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Therefore, WES's Adjusted gross margin, Adjusted EBITDA, and Free cash flow should be considered in conjunction with net income (loss) attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP and other applicable performance measures, such as gross margin or cash flows provided by operating activities.

Western Midstream Partners, LP

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (CONTINUED)





Adjusted Gross Margin







Three Months Ended

thousands



September 30,

2021



June 30,

2021

Reconciliation of Gross margin to Adjusted gross margin









Total revenues and other



$

763,840





$

719,131



Less:









Cost of product



83,232





78,044



Depreciation and amortization



139,002





137,849



Gross margin



541,606





503,238



Add:









Distributions from equity investments



62,711





70,947



Depreciation and amortization



139,002





137,849



Less:









Reimbursed electricity-related charges recorded as revenues



19,725





17,585



Adjusted gross margin attributable to noncontrolling interests (1)



18,187





17,213



Adjusted gross margin



$

705,407





$

677,236



Adjusted gross margin for natural-gas assets



$

492,708





$

469,409



Adjusted gross margin for crude-oil and NGLs assets



148,939





150,317



Adjusted gross margin for produced-water assets



63,760





57,510











(1) 

For all periods presented, includes (i) the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta and (ii) the 2.0% Occidental subsidiary-owned limited partner

interest in WES Operating, which collectively represent WES's noncontrolling interests.

 

 

Western Midstream Partners, LP

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (CONTINUED)





Adjusted EBITDA







Three Months Ended

thousands



September 30,

2021



June 30,

2021

Reconciliation of Net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA









Net income (loss)



$

263,638





$

238,277



Add:









Distributions from equity investments



62,711





70,947



Non-cash equity-based compensation expense



6,979





7,121



Interest expense



93,257





95,290



Income tax expense



1,826





1,465



Depreciation and amortization



139,002





137,849



Impairments



1,594





12,738



Other expense



4





30



Less:









Gain (loss) on divestiture and other, net



(364)





1,225



Gain (loss) on early extinguishment of debt



(24,655)







Equity income, net – related parties



48,506





58,666



Other income



109





84



Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests (1)



13,835





12,616



Adjusted EBITDA



$

531,580





$

491,126



Reconciliation of Net cash provided by operating activities to Adjusted EBITDA









Net cash provided by operating activities



$

391,333





$

452,111



Interest (income) expense, net



93,257





95,290



Accretion and amortization of long-term obligations, net



(1,871)





(1,914)



Current income tax expense (benefit)



824





749



Other (income) expense, net



(110)





(84)



Distributions from equity investments in excess of cumulative earnings – related parties



8,702





9,232



Changes in assets and liabilities:









Accounts receivable, net



61,609





38,982



Accounts and imbalance payables and accrued liabilities, net



(17,204)





(55,758)



Other items, net



8,875





(34,866)



Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests (1)



(13,835)





(12,616)



Adjusted EBITDA



$

531,580





$

491,126



Cash flow information









Net cash provided by operating activities



$

391,333





$

452,111



Net cash used in investing activities



(80,883)





(59,932)



Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



(516,161)





(142,982)











(1) 

For all periods presented, includes (i) the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta and (ii) the 2.0% Occidental subsidiary-owned limited partner

interest in WES Operating, which collectively represent WES's noncontrolling interests.

 

 

Western Midstream Partners, LP

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (CONTINUED)





Free Cash Flow







Three Months Ended

thousands



September 30,

2021



June 30,

2021

Reconciliation of Net cash provided by operating activities to Free cash flow









Net cash provided by operating activities



$

391,333





$

452,111



Less:









Capital expenditures



79,829





78,145



Contributions to equity investments – related parties



175





3,422



Add:









Distributions from equity investments in excess of cumulative earnings – related parties



8,702





9,232



Free cash flow



$

320,031





$

379,776



Cash flow information









Net cash provided by operating activities



$

391,333





$

452,111



Net cash used in investing activities



(80,883)





(59,932)



Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



(516,161)





(142,982)



 

 

Western Midstream Partners, LP

OPERATING STATISTICS

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended





September 30,

2021



June 30,

2021

Throughput for natural-gas assets (MMcf/d)









Gathering, treating, and transportation



378





534



Processing



3,416





3,433



Equity investments (1)



443





457



Total throughput



4,237





4,424



Throughput attributable to noncontrolling interests (2)



156





159



Total throughput attributable to WES for natural-gas assets



4,081





4,265



Throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets (MBbls/d)









Gathering, treating, and transportation



304





315



Equity investments (3)



350





386



Total throughput



654





701



Throughput attributable to noncontrolling interests (2)



13





14



Total throughput attributable to WES for crude-oil and NGLs assets



641





687



Throughput for produced-water assets (MBbls/d)









Gathering and disposal



750





702



Throughput attributable to noncontrolling interests (2)



15





14



Total throughput attributable to WES for produced-water assets



735





688



Per-Mcf Adjusted gross margin for natural-gas assets (4)



$

1.31





$

1.21



Per-Bbl Adjusted gross margin for crude-oil and NGLs assets (5)



2.52





2.40



Per-Bbl Adjusted gross margin for produced-water assets (6)



0.94





0.92

























(1) 

Represents the 22% share of average Rendezvous throughput, 50% share of average Mi Vida and Ranch Westex throughput, and 30% share

of average Red Bluff Express throughput.

(2) 

For all periods presented, includes (i) the 2.0% Occidental subsidiary-owned limited partner interest in WES Operating and (ii) for natural-

gas assets, the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta, which collectively represent WES's noncontrolling interests.

(3) 

Represents the 10% share of average White Cliffs throughput; 25% share of average Mont Belvieu JV throughput; 20% share of average

TEG, TEP, Whitethorn, and Saddlehorn throughput; 33.33% share of average FRP throughput; and 15% share of average Panola and Cactus

II throughput.

(4) 

Average for period. Calculated as Adjusted gross margin for natural-gas assets, divided by total throughput (MMcf/d) attributable to WES

for natural-gas assets.

(5) 

Average for period. Calculated as Adjusted gross margin for crude-oil and NGLs assets, divided by total throughput (MBbls/d) attributable

to WES for crude-oil and NGLs assets.

(6) 

Average for period. Calculated as Adjusted gross margin for produced-water assets, divided by total throughput (MBbls/d) attributable to

WES for produced-water assets.

 

 

Western Midstream Partners, LP

OPERATING STATISTICS (CONTINUED)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



September 30,

2021



June 30,

2021

Throughput for natural-gas assets (MMcf/d)

Delaware Basin

1,274





1,244



DJ Basin

1,368





1,413



Equity investments

443





457



Other

1,152





1,310



Total throughput for natural-gas assets

4,237





4,424



Throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets (MBbls/d)

Delaware Basin

185





184



DJ Basin

87





98



Equity investments

350





386



Other

32





33



Total throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets

654





701



Throughput for produced-water assets (MBbls/d)

Delaware Basin

750





702



Total throughput for produced-water assets

750





702



 

 

 

 

