POMONA, Calif., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Harsha Deoghare, PT, PhD, Western University of Health Sciences College of Health Sciences Chair, Department of Physical Therapy (PT) Education, has been selected to serve on the American Council of Academic Physical Therapy (ACAPT) Leadership Academy (ALA) Leadership Oversight Committee. This is a three-year term, effective immediately through March 2025.
"ACAPT is the principal voice representing academic PT and the ACAPT Leadership Academy is one of the most prestigious and influential committees that lead the future of PT education," said WesternU CHS Dean Dee Schilling, PT, PhD, FNAP. "ACAPT champions innovation, inclusion, and inquiry. The membership includes 95 percent of all U.S.-accredited PT programs, representing more than 256 PT educational institutions, including faculty, clinical partners, academic administrators, and leaders. The selection of Dr. Deoghare from this large and excellent pool is an exceptional and well-earned honor."
According to the ACAPT website, the primary purpose of the ACAPT Leadership Academy Oversight Committee is to increase leadership skills for ACAPT's stakeholders and recognize the role of leadership in health care and secondarily, the development of leadership in students.
Specific responsibilities of the committee include:
- Oversee the work of the ALA subcommittees - Resource Development, Leadership Summit Planning, Student Leadership Development, Leadership Development Content.
- Create and maintain a leadership development resource (Leadership Compass) for members of the physical therapy academy - including faculty, students, administrators, clinical instructors.
- Create and execute a leadership development strategic plan, providing leadership development training that is accessible and affordable for stakeholders.
- Identify needs and strategies related to leadership development.
Dr. Deoghare joined WesternU in 2014 and, in addition to his PT Chair role, serves CHS as Assistant Dean of Research. "I am both humbled and honored to serve on the ALA Leadership Oversight Committee," he said. "The WesternU PT curriculum has always been future focused and responsive to the demands of the PT practice, which are always evolving. I look forward to working with my esteemed Oversight Committee colleagues and influencing PT education nationwide."
