MedVet opens WestVet Urgent Care in Meridian, ID, to better serve the needs of pet owners during times when care is needed most.
WORTHINGTON, Ohio, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MedVet is opening WestVet Urgent Care in Meridian, ID, on March 28, 2022. The facility will be open from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm, 365 days a year, including holidays.
"We are committed to supporting pets and their loving families in the Treasure Valley and surrounding area and want to help them access quality care at the times they need it most," said Dr. Jeff Brourman, Founding Partner, WestVet, and MedVet's Chief Growth Officer. "There is an unmet need for urgent care during daytime and early evening hours. By adding urgent care services during peak times, we are hoping to better meet the needs of more pet owners."
Urgent Care offers patients a skillful evaluation of those unexpected, non-critical needs when their primary veterinarian is not available. WestVet Urgent Care will offer immediate care for non-life-threatening conditions such as abscesses, allergies, minor bite wounds, ear infections, parasites, post-op incisional issues, toenail injuries, urinary tract problems, and more. The care team will offer radiographs (X-rays) and in-house laboratory testing.
MedVet is excited for this opportunity to address an ongoing trend that has been seen across the veterinary profession. Veterinary practices, from family veterinarians to emergency hospitals, are experiencing higher volumes and longer wait times, which has been a continuing challenge for concerned pet owners and the veterinary professionals who are working tirelessly to provide care. Access to an Urgent Care option allows pet owners the chance to bypass potentially longer waits at an emergency hospital when their pet is experiencing a non-life-threatening health condition. WestVet Urgent Care in Meridian, ID, is the third Urgent Care facility for MedVet. The veterinarian owned and led organization has plans to open more locations later this year.
"Opening an Urgent Care facility is one of the ways we are working to improve the quality of life for our colleagues in the profession while improving access to care for the pets in our communities," said Dr. Nell Dalton.
MedVet, which operates under the name WestVet in the state of Idaho, will continue partnering with family veterinarians in the area as an extension of the care they provide, creating a continuum of care to serve pets when and where they need it most. Pet owners should continue to visit their family veterinarian for wellness and preventive care. WestVet Urgent Care is now open and available to provide care for patients who cannot be seen by their family veterinarian or who need the next level of care. The Meridian caregiver team will stabilize pets needing more advanced care for transport to WestVet. WestVet, located on Chinden Blvd., in Garden City, ID, continues to provide 24/7 emergency, critical, and specialty care for life-threatening and advanced, specialty care needs.
WestVet Urgent Care is located at 3030 S. Meridian Rd, Ste. 110, Meridian, ID 83642. Pet owners can call 208.286.2368 with any questions during operating hours, which are 10:00 am – 8:00 pm, every day of the year.
About MedVet:
MedVet is the leading veterinarian owned and led family of specialty and emergency hospitals dedicated to delivering exceptional care and a deeply supportive experience to pets and their loving families, referring veterinarians, and team members. For more than 30 years, MedVet's empathetic, insightful, and driven team of expert caregivers has helped the organization grow to be the preferred choice for high quality, compassionate care, proudly serving more than 500,000 patients each year in communities throughout the United States. To learn more about MedVet and its mission of Leading Specialty Healthcare for Pets, visit medvet.com.
