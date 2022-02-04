TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Westward Real Estate today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that Westward Real Estate's concierge, client-centered service is powered by the industry's most advanced platform.
With a transaction volume equaling more than $140 million, Westward Real Estate's leader, John Pestalozzi Jr., is nationally ranked in the top 2.2% of agents. Pestalozzi's in-depth Tampa Bay market knowledge, in concert with his adaptable, cutting-edge approach, has earned him recognition as Agent of the Year from 2018 to 2020. Catering to homebuyers and sellers in the Tampa Bay counties of Hillsborough, Pinellas, and Pasco, Westward Real Estate specializes in helping buyers and sellers from a wide variety of backgrounds meet their goals through a process emphasizing concierge service and cutting-edge market analysis.
"From the moment I meet my clients, my work is focused on providing them the knowledge they require to achieve a successful outcome," said Pestalozzi. "With Westward Real Estate, I can bring them an even greater degree of service than they've already come to expect."
Partnering with Side will ensure Westward Real Estate remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting Westward Real Estate with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, Westward Real Estate will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
"The decision to partner with Side affords me the unique opportunity to create and strategically grow my very own boutique real estate brand," Pestalozzi added. "Our partnership with Side allows us to coordinate our services with Side's premiere support team, state-of-the-art marketing tools, proprietary software, and legal guidance."
Westward Real Estate uses its considerable Tampa Bay knowledge to serve buyers and sellers in an efficient and genuine manner. By utilizing macro- and micro-market analyses, Westward Real Estate delivers dependable results and ensures clients receive the world-class buying or selling experience they deserve. To learn more, visit http://www.westwardrealestate.com.
Side is a behind-the-scenes brokerage platform that exclusively partners with top-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to create and grow their own boutique brands without the cost, time, or risk of operating a brokerage. Side's proprietary technology platform and premier support solutions empower its agent partners to be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
