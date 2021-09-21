SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WeXL launches the first of its FREE new monthly series highlighting the best global creative professionals that aims to help participants discover their passion, purpose and story. Through storytelling, WeXL uplifts diverse voices to empower future generations.
"Whether it's gender, racial, economic, or neurodiversity, we are all connected across the board through our passion, purpose and story," says CEO and Founder of WeXL, Arabella DeLucco. "By gathering people and their stories together, we developed our WeXL Framework that helps us get out of our prescribed silos to tell more authentic stories while producing quality content consistently. We are so fortunate to have these amazing creatives willing to share their time, knowledge and stories."
Tonight's topic: "Create Cultural Impact with Global Advertising." Learn how global advertising creates cultural impact from two trailblazers in the industry.
Have you ever wondered how to make more of an impact through advertising? Nick Santiago and Tom Conigliaro will share what they have learned in their 15+ years of creating in the industry. They will talk about creating a culture for positive change, producing work that touches hearts, and appealing across markets worldwide. Also, learn insights on how to expand your horizon of thinking. Moderated by WeXL Founder and CEO Arabella DeLucco, this panel will feature how our panelists' passion, purpose, and story shape their work and how they stay morally connected to their craft.
Nick Santiago - Director @ The Arcade Film Factory
He is a commercial director with over 20 years of experience and a co-founder of The Arcade Film Factory, one of the top-ranked commercial production houses globally and a recent winner at the Cannes Lion. Nick began his career as a copywriter and creative before switching over to the production side. For the past 13 years, he has completed over 200 commercials in Manila, Los Angeles, Seoul, and Ho Chi Minh. His clients include Mitsubishi, Nestle, Del Monte, Unilab, Bayer, Nescafe, Toyota, Pizza Hut, Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Cheetos, Marlboro, Centrum, Robitussin, Honda, Tide, Kit Kat, and Kawasaki. Based in Manila, Philippines, Nick is also a photographer and screenwriter. He is the father of two kids who he plans to raise as K-Pop stars.
Thomas Conigliaro - VP, Creative Director and Writer @ YuzuYello
He is an American writer, creative director and middling rec-league soccer player. Blessed with a team of hyper-talented copywriters and art directors, Thomas leads the creative charge for YuzuYello—a healthcare marketing agency obsessed with making patient experiences brighter. In addition to helping people learn about, pay for, and get the most out of their medical treatments, he and his Yuzu Crew are particularly proud of a campaign they created to help underserved NYC communities get vaccinated against COVID-19. Thomas has created promotional and educational campaigns for healthcare brands, devices, and support programs around the world. He is absolutely fascinated at discovering what audiences from different countries respond to, dismiss or improve. Whether the content covers a nutritional formula or the latest cancer treatment, he's continually surprised and often humbled by what patients, doctors, and nurses see in his work.
This webinar is open to the public free of charge - 5:30 p.m. PST. RSVP here: RSVP
