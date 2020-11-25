JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Female business leaders will share how they maximize opportunities, embrace challenges and own their futures at the upcoming World Financial Group Women's Conference: Virtually Unstoppable on December 5. The event will include some of WFG's top women independent agents, who will speak about the importance of taking chances, overcoming the fear of failing and succeeding in business as entrepreneurs.
Additionally, the event will include guest speakers Bridget Brennan and Catherine Collinson, with the final keynote from Arianna Huffington. Brennan is the world's leading authority of women consumers and the founder and CEO of Female Factor, a Chicago-based advisory firm. She has authored the ground-breaking books, "Why She Buys: The New Strategy for Reaching the World's Most Powerful Consumers" and "Winning Her Business: How to Transform the Customer Experience for the World's Most Powerful Consumers," and will speak to engaging women as clients and decision makers.
As the CEO and President of the nonprofit Transamerica Institute and its Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies, Catherine Collinson oversees all research and outreach initiatives, including the Annual Transamerica Retirement Survey. She is a champion for Americans who are at risk of not achieving a financially secure retirement. She will discuss women and retirement and solutions to change the trajectory.
The event's keynote speaker, Arianna Huffington, may be more widely known as the founder of The Huffington Post, but she also is the founder and CEO of Thrive Global, which she launched in 2016. A leading behavior change tech company, Thrive Global's mission is to change the way we work and live by ending the collective delusion that burnout is the price we must pay for success. The author of 15 books, including most recently "Thrive" and "The Sleep Revolution," Huffington has been named to Time Magazine's list of the world's 100 most influential people and the Forbes Most Powerful Women list.
The event is free and open to anyone who is interested in being an entrepreneur, the financial services industry, women in business or learning about numerous topics that can be used across all business types and industries.
