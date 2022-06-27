The Vanguard Network welcomes professor of Early American History Robert A. Gross on June 30 from 4 - 5:30 PM ET, for an online dialogue, as part of the "A Different Kind of Leadership" series.
NEW YORK, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Vanguard Network today announced an online dialogue focused on the leadership lessons from the transcendentalists: Ralph Waldo Emerson, Henry David Thoreau, Nathaniel Hawthorne, and the Alcotts, among others.
This session -- the latest in Vanguard's "A Different Kind of Leadership" series, will be led by professor and eminent historian Robert A. Gross. Bob's recent work examines New England writers — notably, Ralph Waldo Emerson, Henry David Thoreau, and Emily Dickinson — in historical context. From that project has come his latest book "The Transcendentalists and Their World."
"It may seem unlikely to look to 19th century philosophers for contemporary leadership lessons," said Ken Banta, founder and principal of The Vanguard Network. "And yet, their insights are meaningful to today's C-Suite executives."
As always, this Vanguard session will be intimate, interactive, pragmatic, and confidential.
This online event is open to members of The Vanguard Network. Other C-suite leaders can request an invitation and learn more about membership at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeCSzd8biXSVnPpg-rEDHPWo_E82ch2QzyNk0a-4q03ixEwcQ/viewform?usp=sf_link
The conversation is one of an array of membership benefits of the Vanguard Network, which organizes events, publishes content and connects C-suite leaders.
Ken Banta is a top management advisor who works with CEOs and senior executives on leadership, organizational transformation and corporate positioning. Ken has helped to lead eleven successful global transformations and turnarounds, and has advised on many more. He writes regularly for HBR and is a Contributing Author of "HBR's 10 Must Reads for CEOs."
Vanguard's roster of more than 100 advisors and session leaders includes David Pyott, past CEO of Allergan, Ashley McEvoy (J&J), Jeremy Levin, Chair and CEO of Ovid Therapeutics, Cameron Durrant, (Humanigen), and Tom Sabatino, GC of Tenneco and past GC of Aetna, United Airlines, Walgreens and Schering-Plough.
For more information about the Vanguard Group for Leadership, visit https://www.thevanguardnetwork.com.
