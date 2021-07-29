NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation (known as "aT"), led by President Choon-Jin Kim, along with aT U.S. headquarters, will present the 2021 K-Food Weekend as an online consumer experience with powerful social media influencers.
This event will be held live online for two days on Saturday, July 31st and Sunday, August 1st and will feature K-Ssam, Kimchi, and K-Mushrooms with social media influencers to introduce Korean Agro-Food to Millennials and members of Gen Z, in addition to local consumers.
K-Food Weekend begins at 7pm Eastern Time on the 31st with K-Pop idol and former member of the group U-Kiss, Kevin Woo, by introducing K-Ssam with Korean barbeque culture, which can be easily enjoyed at home. Also the first 100 participants to take part in the survey will receive a K-Ssam meal kit as a gift.
Korean Foods such as Lettuce, Sesame Leaves, Ssamjang, and sauces, which are the main ingredients of Ssam, will be highlighted with a fun K-Ssam Instagram event entitled "The Awe-Ssam Challenge," where participants can post photos of themselves eating K-Ssam to get a chance to win the $1,000 prize.
Later on the same day at 7pm Pacific Time, YouTuber "Strictly Dumpling," who has about 4 million subscribers, introduces Kimchi and finds compatible foods that go with it.
Then on Sunday, August 1st, the popular YouTubers, Fung Bros, will visit a Korean restaurant in Manhattan to introduce K-Mushrooms and focus on cooking Korean Enoki Mushrooms correctly using the chef's recipes.
Hwasop Shim, head of aT U.S. headquarters said, "We have prepared a new online experience event to meet consumers in the post-Corona era. I hope that consumers across the United States will have a special weekend where they can share joy with Korean food."
*"Ssam," which literally means "leaf wraps" in Korean, refers to a bite-sized dish in which leafy vegetables are wrapped around a piece of meat or fish with a condiment called "Ssamjang" and topped with any additional food.
For more information, please visit http://atcenteramerica.com/events/k-food-weekend-2021-2/.
Media Contact
JiJi Kim, J Vision USA, +1 917-570-0276, Jvisionusa@gmail.com
SOURCE Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation (aT)