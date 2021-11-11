NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Vanguard Network today announced the agenda for its annual Forum exclusively for Healthcare and Life Sciences leaders. It covers a number of critical topics facing healthcare and life sciences organizations, and has become a "must attend" for many executives.
Paul Hastings, who chairs the BIO board and is President and CEO of Nkarta Therapeutics, will co-chair the event along with Dave King, former CEO and Chair of Labcorp, partner at Pritzker Private Capital and board member at Binxhealth.
Over two half days, sessions will include discussions about:
Transformation: what value-creating change will look like, how to drive it, and what to avoid
Leading for the next decade: what will matter most?
Healthcare and Life Sciences as social impact enterprises
New Value: Where will it be created, and how?
Patient Engagement and ESG
Nurturing and keeping talent in the era of the "Great Resignation"
As always at Vanguard Forums, all the sessions will be highly interactive and off the record. The event will include peer discussions on current challenges and predictions of what the next three years will bring.
The Forum is one of an array of membership benefits of the Vanguard Network, which organizes events, publishes content and connects C-suite leaders.
Senior healthcare leaders may request an invitation to the Forum at https://www.thevanguardnetwork.com/111721
Ken Banta is a top management advisor who works with CEOs and senior executives on leadership, organizational transformation and corporate positioning. Ken has helped to lead eleven successful global transformations and turnarounds, and has advised on many more. He writes regularly for HBR and is a Contributing Author of "HBR's 10 Must Reads for CEOs."
Vanguard's roster of more than 100 advisors and session leaders includes David Pyott, past CEO of Allergan, Ashley McEvoy (J&J), Jeremy Levin, Chair and CEO of Ovid Therapeutics, Cameron Durrant, (Humanigen), and Tom Sabatino, GC of Tenneco and past GC of Aetna, United Airlines, Walgreens and Schering-Plough.
For more information about the Vanguard Group for Leadership, visit https://www.thevanguardnetwork.com.
