TSX: WPM
NYSE: WPM
VANCOUVER, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp. will release its 2019 fourth quarter and full year results on Wednesday March 11, 2020, after market close.
A conference call will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 starting at 11:00 am (Eastern Time) to discuss these results. To participate in the live call please use one of the following methods:
Dial toll free from Canada or the US:
1-888-231-8191
Dial from outside Canada or the US:
1-647-427-7450
Pass code:
6437236
Live audio webcast:
Participants should dial in five to ten minutes before the call.
The conference call will be recorded and available until March 19, 2020 at 11:59 pm ET. The webcast will be available for one year. You can listen to an archive of the call by one of the following methods:
Dial toll free from Canada or the US:
1-855-859-2056
Dial from outside Canada or the US:
1-416-849-0833
Pass code:
6437236
Archived audio webcast:
Wheaton Precious Metals' quarterly reporting for the remainder of 2020 is scheduled to be issued, after market close, on the following dates:
Q1 2020 – Wednesday, May 6, 2020
Q2 2020 – Wednesday, August 12, 2020
Q3 2020 – Tuesday, November 10, 2020