NEW YORK, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wheels Up, the leading brand in private aviation, has acquired Gama Aviation LLC (doing business as Gama Aviation Signature), a leading private aviation services company that provides aircraft management, private jet charter, and ancillary support for its managed aircraft. The transaction closed on March 2, 2020. Gama Aviation Signature has been the exclusive operator of the Wheels Up fleet of King Air 350i, Citation Excel/XLS and Citation X aircraft since Wheels Up launched in 2013.
Wheels Up now takes ownership of Gama Aviation Signature, whose aircraft management and charter businesses complement the recent deal with Delta Air Lines and the acquisitions of Delta Private Jets (DPJ), Travel Management Company (TMC), and Avianis Systems. With this latest purchase, Wheels Up now has an owned and managed fleet of over 300 planes.
"This transaction supports our long-term vision for the future of Wheels Up, and as we continue to build the fleet and offer aircraft management services, we are uniquely positioned in the market with a full ecosystem for all private aviation needs," said Kenny Dichter, Founder and CEO of Wheels Up. "We welcome Gama and their pilots into our Wheels Up family as a natural step based on the successful history of our two companies."
"We are thrilled to officially join Wheels Up and will continue to provide Wheels Up members with industry-leading safety and service," said Tom Connelly, President and CEO of Gama Aviation LLC. "Kenny and his team have created a powerful and trusted brand, which we are excited to be a part of."
Gama Aviation Signature will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Wheels Up and continue to provide the same service to existing aircraft management and charter customers out of its current location in Shelton, CT. Additionally, Wheels Up is committed to providing ongoing career opportunities for Gama employees who deliver world-class private travel, safety and service.
Financial terms of the transaction will not be disclosed.
About Wheels Up
Wheels Up is the leading brand in private aviation that delivers a total aviation solution. Created and led by renowned entrepreneur Kenny Dichter, the company offers three membership options—Connect, Core, and Business—that significantly reduce the cost to fly privately, while providing over 8,000 members across North America with unparalleled safety, service, flexibility, and quality. Wheels Up gives members access to one of the world's largest owned and managed fleets of private aircraft, totaling over 300 planes—as well as the Program Fleet, which includes over 1,250 Wheels Up safety-vetted and verified partner aircraft in the Light, Midsize, Super-Mid, and Large-Cabin Categories. Many of these options can be booked instantly.
Connect Members receive access to all aircraft on an as-available basis. For Core and Business Members, access is guaranteed on the King Air 350i, as available on the Citation Excel/XLS and Citation X, and guaranteed at the category level on the Program Fleet. Core and Business Members enjoy aircraft availability with real-time dynamic pricing backed by capped hourly rates for time flown only, up to 365 days a year and with as little as 24 hours' notice.
Popular features such as Shared Flights, empty-leg Hot Flights, Shuttles, and The Community, an online platform of members-only forums to facilitate flight sharing, enable members to further reduce their cost of flying private. Through a groundbreaking partnership with Delta Air Lines, members have unique access and exclusive cross-platform benefits. Signature events and benefits from among the world's preeminent lifestyle brands make up the company's Wheels Down program.
To learn more about Wheels Up, go to Wheelsup.com.
About Gama Aviation LLC
Gama Aviation LLC (d/b/a Gama Aviation Signature) is the premier aircraft management company operating the largest fleet of managed business jets in the United States. With additional services dedicated to private jet charter and ancillary support for its managed aircraft, the company provides a robust infrastructure designed to deliver the safest standards, significant savings and comprehensive resources to the world's most exclusive business jet owners. Gama Aviation Signature has held the Top Part 135 Operator title since 2016 per number of annual flight hours. Gama's size and scale provide extensive purchasing power, adding more value to their services and their uncompromising dedication to personalized service: evoking a boutique feel among clients. Visit www.gamasignature.com for more information. Gama Aviation LLC is not affiliated with Gama Aviation Engineering, Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Gama Aviation Plc (AIM: GMAA).