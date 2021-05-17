GERMANTOWN, Md., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Starting this month, State Farm, the largest insurer of cars and homes in the nation, is providing the opportunity to bring Ting to an additional 100,000 customers. "The Whisker Labs Ting team is very proud to support State Farm Insurance in this important initiative. We are committed to helping protect State Farm customers by monitoring the electricity that we all rely on for virtually everything in our lives today," says Bob Marshall, Co-Founder & CEO of Whisker Labs.
Ting helps mitigate electrical fire hazards in the home before a fire occurs and offers a different way of complementing insurance with a proactive instead of reactive solution.
"State Farm is committed to fire safety and providing customers the newest fire safety technology. We're excited about the expansion of the Ting sensor program. Now, even more homeowners can have the peace of mind that they're doing everything possible to protect one of their most valuable assets," says Chris Schell, Senior Vice President – Property & Casualty. "We have found our customers love how simple it is to install and really appreciate the app keeping them informed."
In 2020, Labs @State Farm began partnering with Whisker Labs and offering Ting devices to eligible customers in Arizona, California, and Texas. As a result, over 40,000 devices were provided to customers resulting in numerous success stories and, in many cases, fire loss prevention. "It is incredibly gratifying each time Ting helps identify an electrical fault, mitigate the hazard and prevent a fire from developing," added Marshall.
ABOUT WHISKER LABS
At Whisker Labs, our passion lies in creating smarter solutions to hard problems. Better electrical fire prevention is one of them. Winner of 2021 Best of the Smart Home Awards - Best Use of Machine Learning Category, Ting unlocks incredible insights into electrical anomalies in very fine detail, in real-time, from a single intelligent sensor. Ting is DIY and plugs into any outlet and takes 2 minutes to install. While on the lookout for electrical fire hazards within a home, Ting also monitors the quality of power delivered by electric utilities, identifying utility grid faults that can induce fires, damage appliances, and create electrocution risks inside the home. These same faults can also serve as an ignition source for devastating wildfires, similar to those occurring in central and western states in recent years. Best likened to a fitness tracker for the home, Ting's performance stems from years of sensing, electromagnetic, and data science expertise.
