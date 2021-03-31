MIAMI, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- White Wolf Capital LLC ("White Wolf"), a private investment firm focused on making investments in leading middle market companies, is pleased to announce a key new hire for its Private Credit business unit.
New Team Member
White Wolf is excited to announce that Judd Kohn has joined the firm as Managing Director and Head of Private Credit Enterprise Lending Solutions. Prior to joining White Wolf, Judd worked at First Merchants Bank in its Sponsor Finance Group. At First Merchants, Judd was responsible for establishing the Southeast Region and leading the process on numerous lower middle-market credit deals. Prior to joining First Merchants Bank, Judd worked at CIBC Bank USA where he was responsible for establishing relationships with lower middle-market and middle-market businesses and private equity firms. Across his 14-year career, Judd sourced, underwrote, and executed over $2.0 billion in lower middle-market and middle-market private credit transactions. Judd manages the deal flow and origination, activities as well as the due diligence process, for each White Wolf Private Credit investment. He also plays a key role in fundraising activities. Judd holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance from Miami University (Ohio).
White Wolf Private Credit
Since beginning operations in September 2011, White Wolf has made numerous successful private equity investments in middle market companies across multiple industries in the U.S. and Canada.
White Wolf prides itself as being a creative, flexible, and solutions-oriented private capital provider. Accordingly, in September 2020, White Wolf launched its private credit strategy in order to invest across the capital structure and in situations that require custom solutions.
White Wolf's private credit strategy will be focused on making senior or mezzanine debt investments as well as minority equity co-investments in privately-held, middle market companies.
Similar to White Wolf's private equity strategy, preferred industries include: manufacturing, business services, information technology, security, aerospace and defense. Typical situations include direct lending to lower middle-market companies and private equity financial sponsors to fund refinancings, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, strategic growth investments, and capital expenditures.
For further information or to present new opportunities for consideration, please contact Judd at: judd.kohn@whitewolfcapital.com.
For further information about White Wolf, please visit: http://www.whitewolfcapital.com.
Media Contact
Richard Leggio, White Wolf Capital, +1 (786) 441-8441, rich.leggio@whitewolfcapital.com
