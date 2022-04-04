White Wolf Capital Group, Inc. "White Wolf" a private investment firm that began operations in late 2011 with a focus on management buyouts, recapitalizations, and investments in leading middle market companies, is pleased to announce that Jonathan R. Satter has been named Chief Operating Officer and Managing Director. In this role, Satter will play a leading role in firm and portfolio company strategy and operations, portfolio governance and monitoring, investor relations and fundraising, business development, and human capital strategies and development.
MIAMI, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Satter originally joined White Wolf Capital in July 2021 as a part-time Senior Advisor and member of the firm's Advisory Board. Prior to affiliation with White Wolf, Satter served as Secretary of Management Services, reporting to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. In this role, Satter oversaw business functions, technology strategy, and personnel/workforce operations for the state, an enterprise with 100,000+ team members and $100 billion budget.
Prior to his public service, Satter cofounded or led two real estate services firms that were acquired by publicly traded and private equity backed firms.
Elie Azar, Founder, CEO and Managing Partner of White Wolf noted: "Jonathan joins White Wolf at a time of rapid growth and will be actively involved in efforts to help further scale our business. His impressive reputation for achieving results makes him the ideal choice for the COO position."
In addition to his role as COO for White Wolf, Satter will continue his role as a board member for a number of White Wolf portfolio companies. Satter also serves as an outside Board member of Rendina Healthcare.
About White Wolf Capital
White Wolf Capital is a private investment firm that began operations in late 2011 and is focused on making both direct and indirect investments in leading middle market companies located in North America.
On the direct side, White Wolf Capital seeks both private equity as well as private credit investment opportunities in companies with $20 million to $200 million in revenues and up to $20 million in EBITDA. Typical situations include, management buyouts, leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations and investments for growth. Preferred industries include manufacturing, business services, government services, information technology, security, aerospace and defense.
In addition to making direct investments in operating companies, White Wolf Capital also looks to invest with other private fund managers as a limited partner. Targeted investment candidates are North American focused private credit funds looking to raise $50 million to $500 million in assets under management, with a focus on the lower-middle and middle-market.
