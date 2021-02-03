MIAMI, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- White Wolf Capital LLC ("White Wolf") is pleased to announce the recapitalization of JS Global, LLC (the "Company"). Based in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, JS Global is a rapidly growing provider of anti-terrorism and force protection construction services to federal government agencies and commercial customers. As part of the transaction, management will remain a significant minority investor as JS Global enters its next phase of growth.
Elie Azar, Managing Director of White Wolf, noted, "We are very excited to partner with Joe Simpson and his team at JS Global. The JS Global team has built a very impressive business with an excellent reputation developed over a 20-year history. In addition to focusing on organic growth opportunities, this partnership will provide the Company with access to additional capital and resources to accelerate M&A initiatives."
Joe Simpson, President and Co-Founder of JS Global, commented, "We are looking forward to partnering with White Wolf as we embark on an exciting new chapter of our story. The White Wolf team not only brings a track-record of M&A expertise but also provides significant experience and contacts within the government services industry and will undoubtedly help accelerate our growth."
Blake Conner, Vice President of White Wolf, added, "Partnering with entrepreneurs like Joe Simpson is fundamental to what we do at White Wolf and continues our tradition of investing alongside the management teams of highly defensible businesses with compelling growth stories."
About JS Global
JS Global is a Maryland-based government services contractor specializing in the design and build of anti-terrorism and force protection systems. The Company's core competencies include providing specialty hardened systems designed to minimize the impact of damage to a building's structural, electrical, and mechanical components during an attack. Capabilities also include construction of Sensitive Compartmented Information Facilities ("SCIFs") and systems designed to allow building occupants to "shelter in place" during any potential type of threat. JS Global's staff includes a variety of project managers, electricians, carpenters, and various other highly skilled tradesmen.
About White Wolf
White Wolf is a private investment firm that began operations in late 2011 and is focused on management buyouts, recapitalizations and investments in leading middle market companies. In general, White Wolf seeks both private equity and private credit investment opportunities in companies that are headquartered in North America with $10 million to $100 million in revenues. Preferred industries include: manufacturing, business services, information technology, security, aerospace and defense, government services, and infrastructure services. For further information, please visit: http://www.whitewolfcapital.com.
Media Contact
