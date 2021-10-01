MIAMI, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Elie Azar, Founder of White Wolf, noted, "We wish Teresa and the THD team the best of luck in the company's next chapter with Alacrity. We will certainly miss the THD team, but are excited for all of the opportunities and further growth that a partnership with Alacrity brings."
Teresa Vidger, Founder and CEO of THD, commented, "Our time as part of the White Wolf team is an experience I will always appreciate. Together, we were a great team growing THD. They supported us through the challenges and the big wins alike and certainly a contributing factor to our success. We also forged great friendships along the way. I now look forward to this new opportunity with Alacrity that makes THD an even greater end-to-end solution for our clients."
About THD
Founded in 2001 by Teresa Vidger, THD is a leading national provider of temporary housing and relocation services. With a reputation for impeccable customer service, the Company provides coordination, selection, and management of both short and long-term housing solutions for individuals who are displaced due to everyday peril, catastrophic events, and corporate assignments. THD leverages its long-tenured team and communications and workflow processing technology to provide a highly efficient and cost-effective placement process. Through a network of strategic partnerships with national, regional, and local hotels, property management companies' private landlords, corporate housing providers, and houseware and furniture rental provider, THD meets the unique needs of policyholders, insurance companies, and corporate relocation companies. For further information, please visit: http://www.temporaryhousingdirectory.com
About White Wolf
White Wolf is a private investment firm that began operations in late 2011 and is focused on management buyouts, recapitalizations and investments in leading middle market companies. White Wolf seeks both private equity and private credit investment opportunities in companies that are headquartered in North America with $20 million to $200 million in revenues and up to $20 million in EBITDA (smaller for add-ons). Preferred industries include manufacturing, business services, information technology, security, aerospace and defense. For further information, please visit: http://www.whitewolfcapital.com
Media Contact
Sami Blum, White Wolf Capital, +1 (610) 592-5608, sami.blum@whitewolfcapital.com
SOURCE White Wolf Capital