NEW YORK, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. ("WhiteHorse Finance" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: WHF) today announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

First Quarter 2020 Summary Highlights

  • Net Asset Value of $284.7 million, or $13.86 per share
  • Investment portfolio(1) totaling $557.1 million
  • STRS JV investment portfolio totaling $123.0 million
  • Gross investment additions(2) of $26.8 million, including new originations of $26.1 million and $0.7 million of fundings for add-ons to existing investments
  • Net investment income of $6.1 million, or $0.297 per share
  • Core net investment income of $5.5 million, or $0.267 per share(3)
  • First quarter distribution of $0.355 per share

(1) Includes investments in WHF STRS Ohio Senior Loan Fund LLC ("STRS JV"), an unconsolidated joint venture, totaling $42.1 million, at fair value.
(2) Excludes investments made in STRS JV.
(3) Core net investment income is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company believes that core net investment income provides useful information to investors and management because it reflects the Company's financial performance excluding (i) the net impact of costs associated with the refinancing of the Company's indebtedness, (ii) the accrual of the capital gains incentive fee attributable to net realized and unrealized gains and losses, and (iii) excise and other income taxes related to such net realized gains and losses (net of incentive fees). The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additional information on core net investment income and a reconciliation of core net investment income to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, net investment income, are set forth in Schedule 1 hereto.

Stuart Aronson, WhiteHorse Finance's Chief Executive Officer commented, "The COVID-19 pandemic drove a correction within the debt markets that saw lower debt levels, tighter deal terms, and increased pricing. As a result, we are taking a very conservative view towards adding new assets, having originated 4 first lien loans during the quarter. Our liquidity position remains strong, and we have been working hand in hand to support our borrowers through this difficult time. Over the years we've taken deliberate action to build our portfolio upon rigorous underwriting, diversification in our underwriting strategy, a focus on first lien credits, selective sourcing that avoids aggressive credit terms, a focus on the lower middle market, and diligent management of our liquidity position. We are confident that staying true to these longstanding principles has prepared us to navigate the current volatility and deliver for our stakeholders."

Portfolio and Investment Activity

As of March 31, 2020, the fair value of WhiteHorse Finance's investment portfolio was $557.1 million, compared with $589.7 million as of December 31, 2019. The portfolio at March 31, 2020 consisted of 65 positions across 52 companies with a weighted average effective yield of 9.9% on income-producing debt investments. The average debt investment size (excluding investments in STRS JV) was $9.3 million with the overall portfolio comprised of approximately 80% first lien secured loans, 10% second lien secured loans, 2% equity and 8% in investments in STRS JV.  All loans were substantially variable-rate investments (primarily indexed to LIBOR), with nearly all performing floating rate investments having interest rate floors.

WhiteHorse Finance made investments in four new portfolio companies totaling $26.1 million. Also, the Company added $0.7 million to an existing portfolio company. Proceeds from sales and repayments, including $0.1 million of net repayments on revolvers, totaled approximately $16.9 million for the quarter, driven by a partial paydowns from Oasis Legal Finance, LLC of $7.5 million

In addition to the transactions above, during the three months ended March 31, 2020, WhiteHorse Finance transferred assets to the STRS JV totaling $28.5 million in exchange for a net investment in STRS JV of $12.7 million as well as cash proceeds of $15.8 million.

WHF STRS Ohio Senior Loan Fund LLC

As of March 31, 2020, STRS JV's portfolio totaled $123.0 million, consisted of 14 portfolio companies and had a weighted average effective yield of 7.8% on its portfolio.

Results of Operations

For the three months ended March 31, 2020, net investment income was approximately $6.1 million, compared with approximately $7.6 million for the same period in the prior year, representing a decrease of approximately 19.8%. The decrease in net investment income for the year-over-year period is primarily attributable to lower non-recurring fee and accelerated interest accretion income in the current quarter as well as an increase in interest expense and management fees recognized for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The decrease in fee and accretion income as compared to the prior year is a result of a reduced level of prepayment activity as well as lower volume in nonrecurring, fee-generating events in the quarter ended March 31, 2020 as compared to the same period in the prior year. The increase in interest expense was driven by higher borrowing balances and the increase in management fees was due to an increase in the average gross assets for the first quarter 2020.

For the three months ended March 31, 2020, core net investment income, a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes capital gains incentive fee accruals, the net effects of excise or other income taxes related to net realized gains and losses, and the associated costs of refinancing the Company's indebtedness, was $5.5 million, compared with $7.5 million for the same period in the prior year, representing a decrease of approximately 26.9%.

For the three months ended March 31, 2020, WhiteHorse Finance reported a net realized and unrealized loss on investments and foreign currency transactions of $27.1 million. This compares with a net realized and unrealized loss on investments and foreign currency transactions of $0.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019. The decrease in the year-over-year period was primarily attributable to markdowns in the portfolio as a result of market disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

WhiteHorse Finance reported a net decrease in net assets resulting from operations of approximately $21.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, which compares with a net increase of $7.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019.

WhiteHorse Finance's NAV was $284.7 million, or $13.86 per share, as of March 31, 2020, as compared with $313.0 million, or $15.23 per share, as of December 31, 2019.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of March 31, 2020, WhiteHorse Finance had cash and cash equivalents of $28.1 million, as compared with $27.5 million as of December 31, 2019, inclusive of restricted cash. As of March 31, 2020, the Company also had $19.1 million of undrawn capacity under its revolving credit facility.

Distributions

On March 17, 2020, the Company declared a distribution of $0.355 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, consistent for the thirtieth consecutive quarter since the Company's IPO. The distribution was paid on April 3, 2020 to shareholders of record as of March 27, 2020.

Distributions are paid from taxable earnings and may include return of capital and/or capital gains. The specific tax characteristics of the distributions will be reported to stockholders on Form 1099-DIV after the end of the calendar year and in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Conference Call

WhiteHorse Finance will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter results at 2:30 p.m. ET on Monday, May 11, 2020. To access the teleconference, please dial 706-758-9224 (domestic and international) approximately 10 minutes before the teleconference's scheduled start time and reference ID # 5258636. Investors may also access the call on the investor relations portion of the Company's website at www.whitehorsefinance.com.

If you are unable to access the live teleconference, a replay will be available beginning approximately two hours after the call's completion through May 18, 2020. The teleconference replay can be accessed by dialing 404-537-3406 (domestic and international) and entering ID #5258636. A webcast replay will also be available on the investor relations portion of the Company's website at www.whitehorsefinance.com.

About WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.

WhiteHorse Finance is a business development company that originates and invests in loans to privately held, lower middle market companies across a broad range of industries.  The Company's investment activities are managed by H.I.G. WhiteHorse Advisers, LLC, an affiliate of H.I.G. Capital, LLC, ("H.I.G. Capital"). H.I.G. Capital is a leading global alternative asset manager with $37 billion of capital under management(4) across a number of funds focused on the small and mid-cap markets. For more information about H.I.G. Capital, please visit http://www.higcapital.com.  For more information about the Company, please visit http://www.whitehorsefinance.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

 (4) Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.

SCHEDULE 1

As a supplement to GAAP financial measures, the Company has provided information relating to core net investment income, which is a non-GAAP measure. This measure is provided in addition to, but not as a substitute for, net investment income determined in accordance with GAAP. The Company's non-GAAP measures may differ from similar measures by other companies, even if similar terms are used to identify such measures. Core net investment income represents net investment income adjusted to exclude the net impact of costs associated with the refinancing of the Company's indebtedness, the accrual of the capital gains incentive fee attributable to net realized and unrealized gains and losses, and excise or other income taxes related to such net realized gains and losses (net of incentive fees). There were no excise or other income taxes related to net realized gains and losses, nor did the Company refinance any of its indebtedness for the quarters ended March 31, 2020 and March 31, 2019.

The following table provides a reconciliation of net investment income to core net investment income for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and March 31, 2019 (in thousands, except per share data):



March 31, 2020



March 31, 2019




Amount



 Per Share

Amounts



Amount



 Per Share

Amounts


Net investment income


$

6,102



$

0.297



$

7,611



$

0.370


Net impact of costs associated with refinancing of indebtedness



-




-




-




-


Accrual for capital gains incentive fee



(626)




(0.030)




(121)




(0.005)


Net impact of excise tax expense related to net realized gains and losses



-




-




-




-


Core net investment income


$

5,476



$

0.267



$

7,490



$

0.365



















 

 

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities

(in thousands, except share and per share data)




March 31,
2020



December 31, 2019





(Unaudited)






Assets









Investments, at fair value









Non-controlled/non-affiliate company investments


$

507,384



$

546,744


Non-controlled affiliate company investments



7,650




9,651


Controlled affiliate company investments



42,081




33,293


Total investments, at fair value (amortized cost $593,304 and $597,725, respectively)



557,115




589,688


Cash and cash equivalents



16,452




4,294


Restricted cash and cash equivalents



11,497




23,252


Restricted foreign currency (cost of $123)



116





Interest and dividend receivable



6,340




6,010


Amounts receivable on unsettled investment transactions



74




360


Prepaid expenses and other receivables



354




7,620


Total assets


$

591,948



$

631,224











Liabilities









Debt


$

291,129



$

298,924


Distributions payable



7,294




7,294


Management and incentive fees payable



6,191




8,290


Interest payable



1,127




1,674


Accounts payable and accrued expenses



1,340




1,944


Amounts payable on unsettled investment transactions



28





Unrealized depreciation on foreign currency forward contracts



1





Advances received from unfunded credit facilities



133




143


Total liabilities



307,243




318,269











Commitments and contingencies


















Net assets









Common stock, 20,546,032 and 20,546,032 shares issued and outstanding, par value $0.001 per share, respectively, and 100,000,000 authorized



21




21


Paid-in capital in excess of par



300,744




300,744


Accumulated earnings (deficit)



(16,060)




12,190


Total net assets



284,705




312,955


Total liabilities and total net assets


$

591,948



$

631,224











Number of shares outstanding



20,546,032




20,546,032


Net asset value per share


$

13.86



$

15.23


 

 

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)




Three months ended March 31,




2020



2019


Investment income









From non-controlled/non-affiliate company investments









Interest income


$

13,140



$

14,492


Fee income



291




1,157


Dividend income



49





From non-controlled affiliate company investments









Dividend income



275




275


From controlled affiliate company investments









Interest income



625





Dividend income



153





Total investment income



14,533




15,924











Expenses









Interest expense



3,668




3,073


Base management fees



3,092




2,589


Performance-based incentive fees



441




1,751


Administrative service fees



171




158


General and administrative expenses



881




682


Total expenses, before fees waived



8,253




8,253


Base management fee waived






(177)


Total expenses, net of fees waived



8,253




8,076


Net investment income before excise tax



6,280




7,848


  Excise tax



178




237


Net investment income after excise tax



6,102




7,611











Realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments and foreign currency
transactions









Net realized gains (losses)









Non-controlled/non-affiliate company investments



510




(2,018)


Non-controlled affiliate company investments







Foreign currency transactions



(3)





Foreign currency forward contracts



6





Net realized gains (losses)



513




(2,018)


Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation)









Non-controlled/non-affiliate company investments



(22,196)




1,988


Non-controlled affiliate company investments



(2,001)




(576)


Controlled affiliate company investments



(3,953)





Translation of assets and liabilities in foreign currencies



580






Foreign currency forward contracts



(1)





Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation)



(27,571)




1,412


Net realized and unrealized losses on investments



(27,058)




(606)


Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations


$

(20,956)



$

7,005











Per Common Share Data









Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per common share


$

(1.01)



$

0.34


Dividends and distributions declared per common share


$

0.36



$

0.36


Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding



20,546,032




20,546,032


 

 

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.

Consolidated Schedule of Investments (Unaudited)

March 31, 2020

(in thousands)


Investment Type(1)


Spread
Above
Index(2)


Interest
Rate(3)


Acquisition

Date(10)


Maturity
Date


Principal/
Share
Amount



Amortized
Cost



Fair
Value(11)



Fair Value
As A
Percentage
of Net
Assets


North America

























Debt Investments

























Advertising

























Fluent, LLC

























First Lien Secured Term Loan


L+ 7.00%


7.99%


03/26/18


03/27/23



8,801



$

8,801



$

8,713




3.06%




(0.50% Floor)























Agricultural & Farm Machinery

























Bad Boy Mowers Acquisition, LLC

























First Lien Secured Term Loan


L+ 5.75%


6.75%


12/19/19


12/06/25



10,359




10,061




9,530




3.35




(1.00% Floor)























Air Freight & Logistics

























Access USA Shipping, LLC

























First Lien Secured Term Loan


L+ 8.00%


9.00%


02/08/19


02/08/24



5,578




5,514




5,467




1.92




(1.00% Floor)























Application Software

























Newscycle Solutions, Inc.

























First Lien Secured Term Loan


L+ 7.00%


8.45%


06/14/19


12/29/22



5,195




5,115




4,832




1.70




(1.00% Floor)























First Lien Secured Revolving Loan


L+ 7.00%


8.34%


06/14/19


12/29/22



301




298




280




0.10




(1.00% Floor)


































5,496




5,413




5,112




1.80


Automotive Retail

























Team Car Care Holdings, LLC

























First Lien Secured Term Loan(12)


base rate+ 7.99%


9.88%


02/26/18


02/23/23



16,607




16,390




15,942




5.60




(1.00% Floor)























BW Gas & Convenience Holdings, LLC

























First Lien Secured Term Loan


L+ 6.25%


7.18%


11/15/19


11/18/24



8,394




8,079




7,848




2.76




(0.00% Floor)


































25,001




24,469




23,790




8.36


Broadcasting

























Alpha Media, LLC

























First Lien Secured Term Loan


L+ 6.00%


7.45%


08/14/18


02/25/22



5,330




5,237




5,090




1.79




(1.50% Floor)























Rural Media Group, Inc.

























First Lien Secured Term Loan


L+ 7.66%


9.44%


12/29/17


12/29/22



7,133




7,057




6,741




2.37




(1.00% Floor)


































12,463




12,294




11,831




4.16


 

 

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.

Consolidated Schedule of Investments (Unaudited) - (continued)

March 31, 2020

(in thousands)


Investment Type(1)


Spread
Above
Index(2)


Interest
Rate(3)


Acquisition

Date(10)


Maturity
Date


Principal/
Share
Amount



Amortized
Cost



Fair
Value(11)



Fair Value
As A
Percentage
of Net
Assets


Cable & Satellite

























Bulk Midco, LLC

























First Lien Secured Term Loan


L+ 7.27%


9.19%


06/08/18


06/08/23



15,000



$

14,857



$

13,950




4.90%




(1.00% Floor)























Communications Equipment

























Sorenson Communications, LLC

























First Lien Secured Term Loan


L+ 6.50%


7.95%


03/15/19


04/29/24



4,744




4,628




4,489




1.58




(0.00% Floor)























Data Processing & Outsourced Services

























FPT Operating Company, LLC/

























TLabs Operating Company, LLC

























First Lien Secured Term Loan


L+ 8.25%


9.83%


12/23/16


06/07/24



24,751




24,542




23,266




8.17




(1.00% Floor)























Geo Logic Systems Ltd.(5)

























First Lien Secured Term Loan(13)


C +6.25%


7.52%


12/19/19


12/19/24



6,838




5,115




4,420




1.55




(1.00% Floor)























First Lien Secured Revolving Loan(7)(13)


C +6.25%


7.52%


12/19/19


12/19/24



-




-




(17)




(0.01)




(1.00% Floor)


































31,589




29,657




27,669




9.71


Department Stores

























Mills Fleet Farm Group, LLC

























First Lien Secured Term Loan


L+ 6.25%


7.84%


10/24/18


10/24/24



14,874




14,582




13,387




4.70




(1.00% Floor)


(0.75% PIK)





















Distributors

























Crown Brands, LLC

























First Lien Secured Term Loan


L+ 8.00%


9.50%


01/28/19


01/25/24



5,727




5,617




5,206




1.83




(1.50% Floor)























First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan(7)


L+ 8.00%


9.50%


01/28/19


01/25/24



-




-




(61)




(0.02)




(1.50% Floor)


































5,727




5,617




5,145




1.81


Diversified Chemicals

























Sklar Holdings, Inc.

























First Lien Secured Term Loan


L+ 7.00%


9.00%


11/13/19


05/13/23



8,903




8,722




8,547




3.00




(1.00% Floor)


(1.00% PIK)





















First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan(7)


L+ 7.00%


9.00%


11/13/19


05/13/20



-




-




(61)




(0.02)




(1.00% Floor)


(1.00% PIK)
































8,903




8,722




8,486




2.98


Diversified Support Services

























ImageOne Industries, LLC

























First Lien Secured Term Loan


L+ 10.00%


11.00%


01/11/18


01/11/23



7,239




7,077




6,805




2.39




(1.00% Floor)


(4.00% PIK)





















First Lien Secured Revolving Loan(4)(7)


L+ 10.00%


11.45%


07/22/19


12/12/22



135




135




127




0.04




(1.00% Floor)


(4.00% PIK)





















NNA Services, LLC

























First Lien Secured Term Loan


L+ 7.00%


8.45%


10/16/18


10/16/23



9,823




9,684




9,626




3.38




(1.50% Floor)


































17,197




16,896




16,558




5.81


 

 

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.

Consolidated Schedule of Investments (Unaudited) - (continued)

March 31, 2020

(in thousands)


Investment Type(1)


Spread
Above
Index(2)


Interest
Rate(3)


Acquisition

Date(10)


Maturity
Date


Principal/
Share
Amount



Amortized
Cost



Fair
Value(11)



Fair Value
As A
Percentage
of Net
Assets


Education Services

























EducationDynamics, LLC

























First Lien Secured Term Loan


L+ 7.50%


9.15%


11/26/19


11/26/24



11,603



$

11,387



$

11,487




4.03%




(1.50% Floor)























Food Retail

























AG Kings Holdings, Inc.

























First Lien Secured Term Loan(8)


P+ 11.00%


14.25%


08/10/16


08/10/21



13,250




12,837




6,625




2.33




(0.75% Floor)


(2.00% PIK)





















Health Care Facilities

























Grupo HIMA San Pablo, Inc.

























First Lien Secured Term Loan A(4)


L+ 9.00%


10.76%


05/15/19


04/30/19



3,855




3,855




2,891




1.02



























First Lien Secured Term Loan B(4)


L+ 9.00%


10.76%


02/01/13


04/30/19



13,511




13,511




10,133




3.56




(1.50% Floor)























Second Lien Secured Term Loan(4)(8)


N/A


15.75%


02/01/13


07/31/18



1,028




1,024




-




-






(2.00% PIK)
































18,394




18,390




13,024




4.58


Health Care Services

























CHS Therapy, LLC

























First Lien Secured Term Loan A


L+ 8.50%


10.00%


06/14/19


06/14/24



7,566




7,446




7,302




2.56




(1.50% Floor)























Lab Logistics, LLC

























First Lien Secured Term Loan


L+ 6.50%


7.56%


10/16/19


09/25/23



106




106




103




0.04




(1.00% Floor)























First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan(7)


L+ 6.50%


8.44%


10/16/19


09/25/23



5,276




5,241




5,104




1.79




(1.00% Floor)























PMA Holdco, LLC

























First Lien Secured Term Loan


L+ 10.00%


11.45%


06/28/18


06/28/23



12,902




12,684




12,708




4.46




(1.00% Floor)


(2.00% PIK)
































25,850




25,477




25,217




8.85


Home Furnishings

























Sure Fit Home Products, LLC

























First Lien Secured Term Loan


L+ 9.75%


11.21%


10/26/18


07/13/22



5,250




5,185




4,883




1.71




(1.00% Floor)























Human Resources & Employment Services

























Pluto Acquisition Topco, LLC

























First Lien Secured Term Loan


L+ 6.31%


8.08%


01/31/19


01/31/24



12,291




12,102




12,045




4.23




(1.50% Floor)























Interactive Media & Services

























What If Media Group, LLC

























First Lien Secured Term Loan


L+ 6.50%


7.50%


10/02/19


10/02/24



12,838




12,606




12,581




4.42




(1.00% Floor)























Internet & Direct Marketing Retail

























Potpourri Group, Inc.

























First Lien Secured Term Loan


L+ 8.25%


9.77%


07/03/19


07/03/24



18,644




18,289




17,898




6.29




(1.50% Floor)























Investment Banking & Brokerage

























Arcole Acquisition Corp(5)

























First Lien Secured Term Loan A (4)(8)


L+ 10.25%


11.86%


11/29/18


11/30/23



5,231




5,159




3,923




1.38




(1.00% Floor)























First Lien Secured Term Loan B (4)(8)


L+ 16.50%


18.11%


11/29/18


11/30/23



1,812




1,785




1,538




0.54




(1.00% Floor)


(1.50% PIK)





















JVMC Holdings Corp. (f/k/a RJO Holdings Corp)

























First Lien Secured Term Loan


L+ 6.50%


7.50%


02/28/19


02/28/24



15,538




15,416




15,227




5.35




(1.00% Floor)


































22,581




22,360




20,688




7.27


 

 

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.

Consolidated Schedule of Investments (Unaudited) - (continued)

March 31, 2020

(in thousands)


Investment Type(1)


Spread
Above
Index(2)


Interest
Rate(3)


Acquisition

Date(10)


Maturity
Date


Principal/
Share
Amount



Amortized
Cost



Fair
Value(11)



Fair Value
As A
Percentage
of Net
Assets


IT Consulting & Other Services

























AST-Applications Software Technology LLC

























First Lien Secured Term Loan


L+ 8.00%


9.00%


01/10/17


01/10/23



4,226



$

4,181



$

4,141




1.45%




(1.00% Floor)


(1.00% PIK)





















Leisure Facilities

























Honors Holdings, LLC

























First Lien Secured Term Loan


L+ 6.83%


7.83%


09/06/19


09/06/24



9,405




9,272




8,118




2.85




(1.00% Floor)























First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan


L+ 6.50%


8.44%


09/06/19


09/06/24



4,662




4,619




4,023




1.41




(1.00% Floor)























Lift Brands, Inc.

























First Lien Secured Term Loan(8)


L+ 8.00%


9.45%


04/16/18


04/16/23



10,552




10,398




8,425




2.96




(1.00% Floor)


(1.00% PIK)





















First Lien Secured Revolving Loan(7)(8)


P+ 6.00%


9.25%


04/16/18


04/16/23



376




371




229




0.08




(1.99% Floor)


































24,995




24,660




20,795




7.30


Office Services & Supplies

























Empire Office, Inc.

























First Lien Secured Term Loan


L+ 6.75%


8.25%


04/12/19


04/12/24



12,065




11,871




11,703




4.11




(1.50% Floor)























Other Diversified Financial Services

























Sigue Corporation

























Second Lien Secured Term Loan(4)


L+ 10.55%


11.82%


12/27/13


04/30/20



24,793




24,793




24,297




8.53




(1.00% Floor)























Packaged Foods & Meats

























Lenny & Larry's, LLC

























First Lien Secured Term Loan


L+ 7.95%


8.95%


05/15/18


05/15/23



12,282




12,131




11,496




4.04




(1.00% Floor)


(1.18% PIK)





















Property & Casualty Insurance

























Policy Services Company, LLC(5)

























First Lien Secured Term Loan


L+ 6.25%


7.32%


03/06/20


05/31/24



6,476




6,155




6,281




2.21




(1.00% Floor)























Research & Consulting Services

























Nelson Worldwide, LLC

























First Lien Secured Term Loan


L+ 9.25%


11.10%


01/09/18


01/09/23



13,381




13,195




13,046




4.58




(1.00% Floor)























ALM Media, LLC

























First Lien Secured Term Loan


L+ 6.50%


7.95%


11/25/19


11/25/24



15,553




15,264




14,668




5.15




(1.00% Floor)


































28,934




28,459




27,714




9.73


Restaurants

























LS GFG Holdings Inc.

























First Lien Secured Term Loan


L+ 6.00%


6.99%


11/30/18


11/19/25



10,211




9,963




8,577




3.01




(0.00% Floor)























Specialized Consumer Services

























True Blue Car Wash, LLC

























First Lien Secured Term Loan


L+ 8.12%


9.12%


10/17/19


10/17/24



4,433




4,353




4,300




1.51




(1.00% Floor)























First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan(7)


L+ 8.12%


9.12%


10/17/19


10/17/24



672




665




623




0.22




(1.00% Floor)









5,105




5,018




4,923




1.73


 

 

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.

Consolidated Schedule of Investments (Unaudited) - (continued)

March 31, 2020

(in thousands)


Investment Type(1)


Spread
Above
Index(2)


Interest
Rate(3)


Acquisition
Date(10)


Maturity
Date


Principal/
Share
Amount



Amortized
Cost



Fair
Value(11)



Fair Value
As A
Percentage
of Net
Assets


Specialty Chemicals

























Flexitallic Group SAS

























First Lien Secured Term Loan


L+ 6.50%


7.57%


10/28/19


10/29/26



11,721



$

11,443



$

10,549




3.71%




(1.00% Floor)























Specialized Finance

























Golden Pear Funding Assetco, LLC(5)

























Second Lien Secured Term Loan


L+ 10.50%


12.08%


09/20/18


03/20/24



17,500




17,247




17,238




6.05




(1.00% Floor)























Oasis Legal Finance, LLC(5)

























Second Lien Secured Term Loan


L+ 10.75%


12.33%


09/09/16


03/09/22



12,500




12,412




12,250




4.30




(1.00% Floor)























WHF STRS Ohio Senior Loan Fund LLC

























Subordinated Note(4)(5)(7)(9)(14)


L+ 6.50%


7.49%


07/19/19


N/A



36,537




36,537




36,537




12.83






































66,537




66,196




66,025




23.18


Systems Software

























Vero Parent, Inc.

























First Lien Secured Term Loan


L+ 6.00%


7.58%


11/06/19


08/16/24



16,510




14,959




14,034




4.93




(1.00% Floor)
















































Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals

























PS Lightwave, Inc.

























First Lien Secured Term Loan


L+ 6.75%


8.25%


03/09/20


03/10/25



8,005




7,847




7,846




2.76




(1.50% Floor)























First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan(7)


L+ 6.75%


8.25%


03/09/20


03/10/25



-




-




-




-




(1.50% Floor)























Source Code Midco, LLC

























First Lien Secured Term Loan


L+ 8.25%


9.69%


05/04/18


05/04/23



23,255




22,841




22,790




8.00




(1.00% Floor)


































31,260




30,688




30,636




10.76


Trading Companies & Distributors

























Vessco Holdings, LLC

























First Lien Secured Term Loan


L+ 6.50%


8.20%


08/22/19


08/22/24



18,947




18,615




18,568




6.52




(1.50% Floor)
















































Total Debt Investments











580,495




569,276




538,314




189.06



























Equity Investments

























Diversified Support Services

























Quest Events, LLC Preferred Units(4)


N/A


N/A


12/28/18


12/08/25



317




317




171




0.06


ImageOne Industries, LLC Common A Units(4)


N/A


N/A


09/20/19


N/A



149




-




45




0.02













466




317




216




0.08


Health Care Services

























Lab Logistics Preferred Units(4)


N/A


N/A


10/29/19


N/A



2




857




834




0.29


PMA Holdco, LLC Warrants(4)


N/A


N/A


06/28/18


06/28/28



8




-




454




0.16













10




857




1,288




0.45


Other Diversified Financial Services

























RCS Creditor Trust Class B Units(4)(6)


N/A


N/A


10/01/17


N/A



143




-




-




-



























SFS Global Holding Company Warrants(4)


N/A


N/A


06/28/18


12/28/25



-




-




-




-



























Sigue Corporation Warrants(4)


N/A


N/A


06/28/18


12/28/25



22




2,890




3,277




1.15













165




2,890




3,277




1.15


Specialized Finance

























NMFC Senior Loan Program I LLC Units (4)(5)(6)


N/A


N/A


08/13/14


08/31/21



10,000




10,030




7,650




2.69



























WHF STRS Ohio Senior Loan Fund LLC(4)(5)(7)(14)


N/A


N/A


07/19/19


N/A



9,134




9,134




5,544




1.95













19,134




19,164




13,194




4.64


Trading Companies & Distributors

























Vessco Holdings, LLC(4)


N/A


N/A


08/22/19


N/A



489




800




757




0.27



























Trucking

























Europcar Mobility Group(4)(5)


N/A


N/A


10/31/19


12/31/22



-




-




69




0.02



























Total Equity Investments











20,264




24,028




18,801




6.61



























Total Investments











600,759



$

593,304



$

557,115




195.67%


 

A summary of outstanding financial instruments at March 31, 2020 is as follows:

Forward Currency Contracts














Counterparty


Currency to be sold


Currency to be purchased


Settlement date


Unrealized

appreciation
($)



Unrealized
depreciation
($)


JP Morgan Chase Bank


C$ 188  CAD


$ 133 USD


06/30/2020


$

-



$

(1)










$

-



$

(1)


 

 

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.

Consolidated Schedule of Investments (Unaudited) - (continued)

March 31, 2020

(in thousands)



(1)

Except as otherwise noted, all investments are non-controlled/non-affiliate investments as defined by the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "1940 Act"), and provide collateral for the Company's credit facility.



(2)

The investments bear interest at a rate that may be determined by reference to the London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR" or "L"), which resets monthly, quarterly or semiannually, the Canadian Dollar Offered Rate ("CDOR" or "C") or the U.S. Prime Rate as published by the Wall Street Journal ("Prime" or "P"). The one, three and six-month LIBOR were 1.0%, 1.5% and 1.2%, respectively, as of March 31, 2020. The Prime was 3.3% as of March 31, 2020. The CDOR was 1.2% as of March 31, 2020.



(3)

The interest rate is the "all-in-rate" including the current index and spread, the fixed rate, and the payment-in-kind ("PIK") interest rate, as the case may be.



(4)

The investment or a portion of the investment does not provide collateral for the Company's credit facility.



(5)

Not a qualifying asset under Section 55(a) of the 1940 Act. Under the 1940 Act, the Company may not acquire any non-qualifying asset unless, at the time the acquisition is made, qualifying assets represent at least 70% of total assets. Qualifying assets represented 84% of total assets as of the date of the consolidated schedule of investments.



(6)

Investment is a non-controlled/affiliate investment as defined by the 1940 Act.



(7)

The investment has an unfunded commitment in addition to any amounts presented in the consolidated schedule of investments as of March 31, 2020.



(8)

The investment is on non-accrual status.



(9)

Security is perpetual with no defined maturity date.



(10)

Except as otherwise noted, all of the Company's portfolio company investments, which as of the date of the consolidated schedule of investments represented 196% of the Company's net assets or 96% of the Company's total assets, are subject to legal restrictions on sales.



(11)

The fair value of each investment was determined using significant unobservable inputs.



(12)

The investment was comprised of two contracts, which were indexed to different base rates, L and P, respectively. The Spread Above Index and Interest Rate presented represent the weighted average of both contracts.



(13)

Principal amount is denominated in Canadian dollars.



(14)

Investment is a controlled affiliate investment as defined by the 1940 Act. On January 14, 2019, the Company entered into an agreement with State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio, a public pension fund established under Ohio law ("STRS Ohio"), to create WHF STRS Ohio Senior Loan Fund, LLC ("STRS JV"), a joint venture, which invests primarily in senior secured first and second lien term loans.



 

Contacts

Stuart Aronson
WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.
212-506-0500
saronson@higwhitehorse.com  

or

Joyson Thomas
WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.
305-379-2322
jthomas@higwhitehorse.com

or

Sean Silva
Prosek Partners
646-818-9122
ssilva@prosek.com

