Fourth Quarter 2019 Summary Highlights
- Net Asset Value of $313.0 million, or $15.23 per share, compared to $15.35 per share in 2018
- Investment portfolio(1) totaling $589.7 million
- STRS JV investment portfolio totaling $97.3 million
- Gross investment deployments(2) of $150.6 million for the fourth quarter, including new originations of $137.8 million and $12.8 million of fundings for add-ons to existing investments
- Gross investment deployments(2) of $358.2 million for the year, including new originations of $288.6 million and $69.6 million of fundings for refinancings and add-ons to existing investments
- Net investment income of $7.7 million, or $0.375 per share, for the fourth quarter
- Core net investment income of $7.9 million, or $0.385 per share(3), for the fourth quarter
- Annual net investment income of $31.2 million, or $1.518 per share
- Annual core net investment income of $31.1 million, or $1.515 per share(3)
- Annual distributions of $1.615 per share, including special distributions of $0.195 per share
(1) Includes investments in WHF STRS Ohio Senior Loan Fund LLC ("STRS JV"), an unconsolidated joint venture, totaling $33.3 million, at fair value.
(2) Excludes investments made in STRS JV.
(3) Core net investment income is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company believes that core net investment income provides useful information to investors and management because it reflects the Company's financial performance excluding (i) the net impact of costs associated with the refinancing of the Company's indebtedness, (ii) the accrual of the capital gains incentive fee attributable to net realized and unrealized gains and losses, and (iii) excise and other income taxes related to such net realized gains and losses (net of incentive fees). The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additional information on core net investment income and a reconciliation of core net investment income to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, net investment income, are set forth in Schedule 1 hereto.
Stuart Aronson, WhiteHorse Finance's Chief Executive Officer commented, "During the fourth quarter, we maintained our focus on strong credit quality and successfully originated 13 new first-lien loans. We continue to transfer qualified assets to our joint venture. At end of the quarter, the joint venture has a total of 10 portfolio companies in its portfolio. Due to the strong deployment in the quarter, our net leverage increased markedly from 68% to 88%, further closing the gap to our target leverage range. With the uncertainty in global trade environment and potential pandemic risk, we will continue leveraging our differentiated three-tiered sourcing infrastructure backed by H.I.G. to prudently deploy capital into high credit quality opportunities, further increase portfolio diversification and ultimately enhance shareholder value."
Portfolio and Investment Activity
As of December 31, 2019, the fair value of WhiteHorse Finance's investment portfolio was $589.7 million, compared with $469.6 million as of December 31, 2018. The portfolio at December 31, 2019 consisted of 66 positions across 51 companies with a weighted average effective yield of 10.4% on income-producing debt investments. The average debt investment size (excluding investments in STRS JV) was $10.0 million with the overall portfolio comprised of 81% in first lien secured loans, 11% in second lien secured loans, 3% in equity and the remainder in investments in STRS JV. Substantially, all loans were variable-rate investments (primarily indexed to LIBOR), with nearly all performing floating rate investments having interest rate floors.
During the three months ended December 31, 2019, WhiteHorse Finance transferred assets totaling $31.0 million in exchange for a net investment in STRS JV of approximately $5.5 million as well as cash proceeds of $25.5 million. The Company also contributed an additional $3.1 million in cash to STRS JV during the quarter to fund an investment. As of December 31, 2019, the Company's investment in STRS JV was approximately $33.3 million, at fair value.
In addition to the transactions with STRS JV, WhiteHorse Finance made investments in thirteen new portfolio companies totaling $137.8 million. Also, the Company added $12.8 million to existing portfolio companies, exclusive of refinancing. Gross proceeds from sales and repayments (inclusive of refinancing activities but excluding asset transfers to STRS JV as well as an additional $0.2 million in net repayments on revolvers) totaled approximately $68.3 million for the quarter. The activity was driven by 5 full repayments: Crews of California, Inc. ($18.7 million), Multicultural Radio Broadcasting, Inc. ($16.6 million), StackPath, LLC ($15.5 million), London Trust Media Incorporated ($10.5 million) and Sunteck / TTS Holdings, LLC ($3.5 million).
During the year ended December 31, 2019, WhiteHorse Finance transferred assets totaling $87.4 million in exchange for a net investment in STRS JV of $29.8 million as well as cash proceeds of $57.7 million. The Company also contributed an additional $3.1 million cash to STRS JV for its direct investment.
In addition to the transactions with STRS JV during the year ended December 31, 2019, WhiteHorse Finance invested $288.6 million across twenty-eight new portfolio companies. The Company also invested $28.5 million in existing portfolio companies exclusive of refinancing. Gross proceeds from sales and repayments (exclusive of refinancing activities and asset transfers to STRS JV) totaled approximately $151.4 million for the year. Three refinancings occurred during 2019 resulting in net repayments of approximately $0.6 million.
WHF STRS Ohio Senior Loan Fund LLC
As of December 31, 2019, STRS JV's portfolio totaled $97.3 million, consisted of 10 portfolio companies and had a weighted average effective yield of 8.5%.
Results of Operations
For the three months and year ended December 31, 2019, net investment income was approximately $7.7 million and $31.2 million, respectively, compared with approximately $8.0 million and $25.0 million for the same periods in the prior year. The increase in net investment income for the year-over-year period was primarily attributable to increases in fee and paid-in-kind ("PIK") income as well as a decrease in the capital gains incentive fees expense recognized for the year ended December 31, 2019. The increase in fee income as compared to the prior year was a result of a high volume of nonrecurring, fee-generating events in 2019 primarily from prepayments as well as amendments and waivers. The decrease in incentive fees was due to a decrease in the capital gains incentive fees component recorded during 2019. For the three months and year ended December 31, 2019, core net investment income, a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes capital gains incentive fee accruals, the net effects of excise or other income taxes related to net realized gains and losses, and the associated costs of refinancing the Company's indebtedness, was $7.9 million and $31.1 million, respectively, compared with $8.2 million and $30.7 million for the same periods in the prior year, representing a decrease of approximately 3.7% and an increase of 1.3%, respectively.
For the three months and year ended December 31, 2019, WhiteHorse Finance reported a net realized and unrealized gain on investments and foreign currency transactions of $1.1 million and a net realized and unrealized loss on investments and foreign currency transactions of $0.4 million, respectively. This compares with a net realized and unrealized loss on investments and foreign currency transactions of $3.1 million and a net realized and unrealized gain on investments and foreign currency transactions of $32.3 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018, respectively. The decrease for the year-over-year period was primarily attributable to realized gains generated by the sale of the Company's equity investment in Aretec in 2018.
WhiteHorse Finance reported a net increase in net assets resulting from operations of approximately $8.8 million and $30.8 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019, respectively, which compares with a net increase of $4.9 million and $57.3 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018, respectively
WhiteHorse Finance's NAV was $313.0 million, or $15.23 per share, as of December 31, 2019, as compared with $315.5 million, or $15.36 per share, as of September 30, 2019. As of December 31, 2018, WhiteHorse Finance's NAV was $315.3 million, or $15.35 per share.
Liquidity and Capital Resources
As of December 31, 2019, WhiteHorse Finance had cash and cash equivalents of $27.5 million, as compared with $22.2 million as of September 30, 2019, inclusive of restricted cash. As of December 31, 2019, the Company also had $11.1 million of undrawn capacity under its revolving credit facility.
Distributions
On December 9, 2019, the Company declared a regular distribution of $0.355 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, consistent for the twenty-ninth consecutive quarter since the Company's IPO. The distribution was paid on January 3, 2020 to shareholders of record as of December 19, 2019.
Distributions are paid from taxable earnings and may include return of capital and/or capital gains. The specific tax characteristics of the distributions will be reported to stockholders on Form 1099-DIV after the end of the calendar year and in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
About WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.
WhiteHorse Finance is a business development company that originates and invests in loans to privately held, lower middle market companies across a broad range of industries. The Company's investment activities are managed by H.I.G. WhiteHorse Advisers, LLC, an affiliate of H.I.G. Capital, LLC, ("H.I.G. Capital"). H.I.G. Capital is a leading global alternative asset manager with $35 billion of capital under management(4) across a number of funds focused on the small and mid-cap markets. For more information about H.I.G. Capital, please visit http://www.higcapital.com. For more information about the Company, please visit http://www.whitehorsefinance.com.
(4) Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.
SCHEDULE 1
As a supplement to GAAP financial measures, the Company has provided information relating to core net investment income, which is a non-GAAP measure. This measure is provided in addition to, but not as a substitute for, net investment income determined in accordance with GAAP. The Company's non-GAAP measures may differ from similar measures by other companies, even if similar terms are used to identify such measures. Core net investment income represents net investment income adjusted to exclude the net impact of costs associated with the refinancing of the Company's indebtedness, the accrual of the capital gains incentive fee attributable to net realized and unrealized gains and losses, and excise or other income taxes related to such net realized gains and losses (net of incentive fees). There were no excise or other income taxes related to net realized gains and losses for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019. Additionally, the Company did not refinance any of its indebtedness for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019.
The following table provides a reconciliation of net investment income to core net investment income for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 (in thousands, except per share data):
December 31, 2019
December 31, 2018
Amount
Per Share
Amounts
Amount
Per Share
Amounts
Net investment income
$
7,702
$
0.375
$
8,040
$
0.391
Net impact of costs associated with refinancing of indebtedness
-
-
-
-
Accrual for capital gains incentive fee
212
0.010
(621)
(0.030)
Net impact of excise tax expense related to net realized gains and
-
-
754
0.037
Core net investment income
$
7,914
$
0.385
$
8,173
$
0.398
The following table provides a reconciliation of net investment income to core net investment income for the year ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 (in thousands, except per share data):
December 31, 2019
December 31, 2018
Amount
Per Share
Amounts
Amount
Per Share
Amounts
Net investment income
$
31,196
$
1.518
$
25,000
$
1.217
Net impact of costs associated with refinancing of indebtedness
-
-
259
0.013
Accrual for capital gains incentive fee
(71)
(0.003)
4,707
0.229
Net impact of excise tax expense related to net realized gains and
-
-
754
0.037
Core net investment income
$
31,125
$
1.515
$
30,720
$
1.496
WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
December 31,
2019
December 31,
2018
Assets
Investments, at fair value
Non-controlled/non-affiliate company investments
$
546,744
$
459,399
Non-controlled affiliate company investments
9,651
10,165
Controlled affiliate company investments
33,293
—
Total investments, at fair value (amortized cost $597,725 and $477,839, respectively)
589,688
469,564
Cash and cash equivalents
4,294
24,148
Restricted cash and cash equivalents
23,252
9,584
Interest receivable
6,010
4,616
Amounts receivable on unsettled investment transactions
360
5,608
Prepaid expenses and other receivables
7,620
575
Total assets
$
631,224
$
514,095
Liabilities
Debt
$
298,924
$
175,953
Distributions payable
7,294
7,294
Management fees payable
8,290
11,193
Amounts payable on unsettled investment transactions
—
445
Interest payable
1,674
1,562
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
1,944
2,322
Advances received from unfunded credit facilities
143
30
Total liabilities
318,269
198,799
Commitments and contingencies
Net assets
Common stock, 20,546,032 and 20,546,032 shares issued and outstanding, par
21
21
Paid-in capital in excess of par
300,744
301,557
Accumulated undistributed (overdistributed) earnings
12,190
13,718
Total net assets
312,955
315,296
Total liabilities and total net assets
$
631,224
$
514,095
Number of shares outstanding
20,546,032
20,546,032
Net asset value per share
$
15.23
$
15.35
WHITEHORSE FINANCE, INC.
Years ended December 31,
2019
2018
2017
Investment income
From non-controlled/non-affiliate company investments
Interest income
$
56,566
$
56,208
$
49,233
Fee income
8,398
4,906
2,858
From non-controlled affiliate company investments
Dividend income
1,173
2,132
2,713
From controlled affiliate company investments
Interest income
936
—
—
Total investment income
67,073
63,246
54,804
Expenses
Interest expense
13,468
11,599
9,811
Base management fees
11,300
10,511
9,508
Performance-based incentive fees
7,710
12,134
6,553
Administrative service fees
646
684
696
General and administrative expenses
2,337
2,646
2,024
Total expenses, before fees waived
35,461
37,574
28,592
Base management fees waived
(397)
(270)
—
Total expenses, net of fees waived
35,064
37,304
28,592
Net investment income before excise tax
32,009
25,942
26,212
Excise tax
813
942
—
Net investment income after excise tax
31,196
25,000
26,212
Realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments and foreign currency transactions
Net realized gains (losses)
Non-controlled/non-affiliate company investments
(409)
(216)
108
Non-controlled affiliate company investments
—
32,950
—
Foreign currency transactions
1
—
—
Net realized gains (losses)
(408)
32,734
108
Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation)
Non-controlled/non-affiliate company investments
388
(5,136)
(1,620)
Non-controlled affiliate company investments
(514)
4,703
9,748
Controlled affiliate company investments
363
—
—
Translation of assets and liabilities in foreign currencies
(184)
—
—
Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation)
53
(433)
8,128
Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments and foreign currency transactions
(355)
32,301
8,236
Net increase in net assets resulting from operations
$
30,841
$
57,301
$
34,448
Per Common Share Data
Basic and diluted earnings per common share
$
1.50
$
2.79
$
1.77
Dividends and distributions declared per common share
$
1.62
$
1.42
$
1.42
Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
20,546,032
20,538,971
19,433,003
WHITEHORSE FINANCE, INC.
Investment
Spread
Above
Index(2)
Interest
Rate(3)
Acquisition
Date(10)
Maturity
Date
Principal/
Share
Amount
Amortized
Cost
Fair
Fair Value
As A
Percentage
of Net
Assets
North America
Debt Investments
Advertising
Fluent, LLC
First Lien Secured Term Loan
L+ 7.00%
(0.50% Floor)
8.80%
03/26/18
03/26/24
9,337
$
9,337
$
9,337
2.98%
Agricultural & Farm Machinery
Bad Boy Mowers Acquisition, LLC
First Lien Secured Term Loan
L+ 5.75%
(1.00% Floor)
7.38%
12/19/19
12/06/25
10,385
10,073
10,073
3.22
Air Freight & Logistics
Access USA Shipping, LLC
First Lien Secured Term Loan
L+ 8.00%
(1.50% Floor)
9.80%
02/08/19
02/08/24
5,651
5,581
5,600
1.79
Application Software
Newscycle Solutions, Inc
First Lien Secured Term Loan
L+ 7.00%
(1.00% Floor)
8.80%
06/14/19
12/29/22
5,263
5,174
5,136
1.64
First Lien Secured Revolving
L+ 6.50%
(1.00% Floor)
9.77%
06/14/19
12/29/22
265
262
259
0.08
5,528
5,436
5,395
1.72
Automotive Retail
Team Car Care Holdings, LLC
First Lien Secured Term Loan(12)
base rate+ 7.99%
(1.00% Floor)
10.05%
02/26/18
02/26/23
16,722
16,485
16,722
5.34
BW Gas & Convenience Holdings, LLC
First Lien Secured Term Loan
L+ 6.25%
(1.00% Floor)
8.00%
11/15/19
11/18/24
8,500
8,164
8,168
2.61
25,222
24,649
24,890
7.95
Broadcasting
Alpha Media, LLC
First Lien Secured Term Loan
L+ 6.00%
(1.00% Floor)
7.87%
08/14/18
02/25/22
5,405
5,299
5,405
1.73
Rural Media Group, Inc
First Lien Secured Term Loan
L+ 7.71%
(1.00% Floor)
9.64%
12/29/17
12/29/22
7,133
7,050
6,991
2.23
12,538
12,349
12,396
3.96
Cable & Satellite
Bulk Midco, LLC
First Lien Secured Term Loan
P+ 6.27%
(1.00% Floor)
11.02%
06/08/18
06/08/23
15,000
14,845
14,250
4.45
Communications Equipment
Sorenson Communications, LLC
First Lien Secured Term Loan
L+ 6.50%
(0.00% Floor)
8.44%
03/15/19
03/15/24
4,875
4,749
4,857
1.55
Data Processing & Outsourced Services
FPT Operating Company, LLC/ TLabs
First Lien Secured Term Loan
L+ 8.25%
(1.00% Floor)
9.94%
06/07/19
06/07/24
24,907
24,685
24,284
7.76
Geo Logic Systems Ltd.(5)
First Lien Secured Term Loan(13)
C+ 6.25%
(1.00% Floor)
8.26%
12/19/19
12/19/24
21,718
16,231
16,415
5.25
First Lien Secured Revolving
C+ 6.25%
(1.00% Floor)
8.26%
12/19/19
12/19/24
—
—
—
—
46,625
40,916
40,699
13.01
WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.
Investment
Spread
Above
Index(2)
Interest
Rate(3)
Acquisition
Date(10)
Maturity
Date
Principal/
Share
Amount
Amortized
Cost
Fair
Fair Value
As A
Percentage
of Net
Assets
Department Stores
Mills Fleet Farm Group, LLC
First Lien Secured Term Loan
L+ 7.00%
(1.00% Floor)
9.04%
(0.75% PIK)
10/24/18
10/24/24
14,883
$
14,591
$
13,544
4.33%
Distributors
Crown Brands, LLC
First Lien Secured Term Loan
L+ 8.00%
(1.50% Floor)
9.80%
01/28/19
01/25/24
5,727
5,610
5,596
1.79
First Lien Secured Delayed Draw
L+ 8.00%
(1.50% Floor)
9.80%
01/28/19
01/25/24
—
—
(2)
—
5,727
5,610
5,594
1.79
Diversified Chemicals
Sklar Holdings, Inc
First Lien Secured Term Loan
L+ 6.00%
(1.00% Floor)
7.99%
(1.00% PIK)
11/13/19
05/13/23
8,902
8,731
8,731
2.79
First Lien Secured Revolving
L+ 6.00%
(1.00% Floor)
7.99%
(1.00% PIK)
11/13/19
05/13/20
—
—
2
—
8,902
8,731
8,733
2.79
Diversified Support Services
ImageOne Industries, LLC
First Lien Secured Term Loan
L+ 10.00%
(1.00% Floor)
11.80%
(4.00% PIK)
01/11/18
01/11/23
7,261
7,097
6,898
2.20
First Lien Secured Revolving Loan(4)
L+ 10.00%
(1.00% Floor)
11.94%
(4.00% PIK)
07/22/19
12/12/22
525
525
525
0.17
NNA Services, LLC
First Lien Secured Term Loan
L+ 7.00%
(1.50% Floor)
8.84%
10/16/18
10/16/23
9,889
9,739
9,889
3.16
17,675
17,361
17,312
5.53
Education Services
EducationDynamics, LLC
First Lien Secured Term Loan
L+ 7.50%
(1.00% Floor)
9.42%
11/26/19
11/26/24
11,750
11,520
11,519
3.68
Environmental & Facilities Services
WH Lessor Corp
First Lien Secured Term Loan
L+ 6.00%
(1.00% Floor)
7.79%
12/26/19
12/26/24
6,458
6,330
6,329
2.02
First Lien Secured Revolving Loan(7)
L+ 6.00%
(1.00% Floor)
7.79%
12/26/19
12/26/24
—
—
—
—
6,458
6,330
6,329
2.02
Food Retail
AG Kings Holdings, Inc
First Lien Secured Term Loan(8)
L+ 11.00%
(1.00% Floor)
15.75%
(2.00% PIK)
08/10/16
08/10/21
13,250
12,837
7,668
2.45
Health Care Facilities
Grupo HIMA San Pablo, Inc
First Lien Secured Term Loan A
L+ 9.00%
(1.50% Floor)
10.94%
05/15/19
04/30/19
3,855
3,855
3,276
1.05
First Lien Secured Term Loan B
L+ 9.00%
(1.50% Floor)
10.94%
02/01/13
04/30/19
13,511
13,511
11,484
3.67
Second Lien Secured Term Loan(8)
N/A
15.75%
(2.00% PIK)
02/01/13
07/31/18
1,028
1,024
—
—
18,394
18,390
14,760
4.72
WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.
Consolidated Schedule of Investments — (Continued)
December 31, 2019
(in thousands)
Investment Type(1)
Spread
Above
Index(2)
Interest
Rate(3)
Acquisition
Date(10)
Maturity
Date
Principal/
Share
Amount
Amortized
Cost
Fair
Value(11)
Fair Value
As A
Percentage
of Net
Assets
Health Care Services
CHS Therapy, LLC
First Lien Secured Term Loan A
L+ 8.50%
(1.50% Floor)
10.44%
06/14/19
06/14/24
7,615
$
7,486
$
7,615
2.43%
Lab Logistics, LLC
First Lien Secured Term Loan
L+ 6.50%
(1.00% Floor)
8.56%
10/16/19
09/25/23
107
106
106
0.03
First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan(7)
L+ 6.50%
(1.00% Floor)
8.44%
10/16/19
09/25/23
5,289
5,251
5,251
1.68
PMA Holdco, LLC
First Lien Secured Term Loan
L+ 7.75%
(1.00% Floor)
9.69%
06/28/18
06/28/23
12,784
12,595
12,720
4.06
25,795
25,438
25,692
8.20
Home Furnishings
Sure Fit Home Products, LLC
First Lien Secured Term Loan
L+ 9.75%
(1.00% Floor)
11.70%
10/26/18
07/13/22
5,250
5,178
5,040
1.61
Human Resources & Employment Services
Pluto Acquisition Topco, LLC
First Lien Secured Term Loan
L+ 6.31%
(1.50% Floor)
8.23%
01/31/19
01/31/24
12,354
12,152
12,354
3.95
Interactive Media & Services
What If Media Group, LLC
First Lien Secured Term Loan
L+ 7.00%
(1.00% Floor)
8.80%
10/02/19
10/02/24
12,919
12,673
12,673
4.05
Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
Potpourri Group, Inc
First Lien Secured Term Loan
L+ 8.25%
(1.50% Floor)
9.94%
07/03/19
07/03/24
18,763
18,385
18,424
5.89
Investment Banking & Brokerage
Arcole Acquisition Corp(5)
First Lien Secured Term Loan A
L+ 8.25%
(1.00% Floor)
10.16%
11/29/18
11/30/23
5,231
5,156
4,968
1.59
First Lien Secured Term Loan B
L+ 14.50%
(1.00% Floor)
16.41%
(1.50% PIK)
11/29/18
11/30/23
1,805
1,779
1,777
0.57
JVMC Holdings Corp.
First Lien Secured Term Loan
L+ 6.50%
(1.00% Floor)
8.30%
02/28/19
02/28/24
16,190
16,055
16,190
5.17
23,226
22,990
22,935
7.33
IT Consulting & Other Services
AST-Applications Software
First Lien Secured Term Loan
L+ 8.00%
(1.00% Floor)
9.80%
(1.00% PIK)
01/10/17
01/10/23
4,236
4,187
4,236
1.35
Leisure Facilities
Honors Holdings, LLC
First Lien Secured Term Loan
L+ 6.86%
(1.00% Floor)
8.74%
09/06/19
09/06/24
9,405
9,264
9,305
2.97
First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan
L+ 6.00%
(1.00% Floor)
7.90%
09/06/19
09/06/24
4,662
4,616
4,612
1.47
Lift Brands, Inc
First Lien Secured Term Loan
L+ 7.50%
(1.00% Floor)
9.44%
(0.50% PIK)
04/16/18
04/16/23
10,532
10,387
10,038
3.21
First Lien Secured Revolving
L+ 6.00%
(1.00% Floor)
10.75%
04/16/18
04/16/23
158
156
131
0.04
24,757
24,423
24,086
7.69
WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.
Investment Type(1)
Spread
Above
Index(2)
Interest
Rate(3)
Acquisition
Date(10)
Maturity
Date
Principal/
Share
Amount
Amortized
Cost
Fair
Value(11)
Fair Value
As A
Percentage
of Net
Assets
Office Services & Supplies
Empire Office, Inc
First Lien Secured Term Loan
L+ 6.75%
(1.50% Floor)
8.55%
04/12/19
04/12/24
12,224
$
12,015
$
12,029
3.84%
Other Diversified Financial Services
Sigue Corporation(4)
Second Lien Secured Term
L+ 12.00%
(1.00% Floor)
13.94%
12/27/13
05/01/20
24,904
24,905
24,655
7.88
Packaged Foods & Meats
Lenny & Larry's, LLC
First Lien Secured Term Loan
L+ 7.97%
(1.00% Floor)
9.71%
(1.18% PIK)
05/15/18
05/15/23
12,293
12,128
11,924
3.81
Research & Consulting Services
Nelson Worldwide, LLC
First Lien Secured Term Loan
L+ 9.25%
(1.00% Floor)
11.23%
01/09/18
01/09/23
13,603
13,397
13,263
4.24
ALM Media, LLC
First Lien Secured Term Loan
L+ 6.50%
(1.00% Floor)
8.44%
11/25/19
11/25/24
15,750
15,441
15,441
4.93
29,353
28,838
28,704
9.17
Restaurants
LS GFG Holdings Inc
First Lien Secured Term Loan
L+ 6.00%
(0.00% Floor)
7.80%
11/30/18
11/19/25
10,237
9,977
9,717
3.10
Specialized Consumer Services
True Blue Car Wash, LLC
First Lien Secured Term Loan
L+ 8.12%
(1.00% Floor)
9.91%
10/17/19
10/17/24
4,461
4,375
4,375
1.40
First Lien Secured Revolving
L+ 8.12%
(1.00% Floor)
9.91%
10/17/19
10/17/24
—
—
(20)
(0.01)
4,461
4,375
4,355
1.39
Specialty Chemicals
Flexitallic Group SAS
First Lien Secured Term Loan
L+ 6.50%
(1.00% Floor)
8.44%
10/28/19
10/29/26
11,750
11,461
11,463
3.66
Specialized Finance
Golden Pear Funding Assetco, LLC(5)
Second Lien Secured Term Loan
L+ 10.50%
(1.00% Floor)
12.19%
09/20/18
03/20/24
17,500
17,232
17,500
5.59
Oasis Legal Finance, LLC(5)
Second Lien Secured Term Loan
L+ 10.75%
(1.00% Floor)
12.44%
09/09/16
03/09/22
20,000
19,841
20,000
6.39
WHF STRS Ohio Senior Loan Fund LLC
Subordinated Note(4)(5)(7)(14)(15)
L+ 6.50%
8.26%
07/19/19
01/14/29
26,344
26,344
26,344
8.42
63,844
63,417
63,844
20.40
Systems Software
Vero Parent, Inc
First Lien Secured Term Loan
L+ 6.00%
(1.00% Floor)
7.91%
11/06/19
08/16/24
20,000
18,014
19,025
6.08
Trading Companies & Distributors
Vessco Holdings, LLC
First Lien Secured Term Loan
L+ 6.50%
(1.50% Floor)
8.41%
08/22/19
08/22/24
19,067
18,713
18,696
5.97
WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.
Consolidated Schedule of Investments — (Continued)
December 31, 2019
(in thousands)
Investment Type(1)
Spread
Above
Index(2)
Interest
Rate(3)
Acquisition
Date(10)
Maturity
Date
Principal/
Share
Amount
Amortized
Cost
Fair
Value(11)
Fair Value
As A
Percentage
of Net
Assets
Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals
Source Code Midco, LLC
First Lien Secured Term Loan
L+ 8.25%
(1.00% Floor)
10.18%
05/04/18
05/04/23
23,566
$
23,112
$
23,566
7.53%
Total Debt Investments
591,199
575,686
566,374
180.94
Equity Investments
Advertising
Fluent, Inc. (f/k/a Cogint, Inc.)(4)(9)
N/A
N/A
11/28/17
N/A
187
560
467
0.15
Diversified Support Services
Quest Events, LLC Preferred Units(4)
N/A
N/A
12/28/18
12/08/25
317
317
276
0.09
ImageOne Industries, LLC Common A
N/A
N/A
09/20/19
12/08/25
149
—
48
0.02
Health Care Services
Lab Logistics Preferred Units
N/A
N/A
10/29/19
06/28/28
2
857
857
0.27
PMA Holdco, LLC Warrants(4)
N/A
N/A
06/28/18
06/28/28
8
—
461
0.15
10
857
1,318
0.42
Other Diversified Financial Services
RCS Creditor Trust Class B Units(4)(6)
N/A
N/A
10/01/17
N/A
143
—
—
—
SFS Global Holding Company
N/A
N/A
06/28/18
12/28/25
—
—
—
—
Sigue Corporation Warrants(4)
N/A
N/A
06/28/18
12/28/25
22
2,890
3,721
1.19
165
2,890
3,721
1.19
Specialized Finance
NMFC Senior Loan Program I LLC Units(4)(5)(6)
N/A
N/A
08/13/14
08/31/21
10,000
10,029
9,651
3.08
WHF STRS Ohio Senior Loan Fund
N/A
N/A
07/19/19
08/31/21
6,586
6,586
6,949
2.22
Trading Companies & Distributors
Vessco Holdings, LLC(4)
N/A
N/A
08/22/19
12/31/22
489
800
800
0.26
Trucking
Europcar Mobility Group(5)
N/A
N/A
10/31/19
12/31/22
—
—
84
0.03
Total Equity Investments
17,903
22,039
23,314
7.46
Total Investments
609,102
$
597,725
$
589,688
188.40%
(1)
Except as otherwise noted, all investments are non-controlled/non-affiliate investments as defined by the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "1940 Act"), and provide collateral for the Company's credit facility.
(2)
The investments bear interest at a rate that may be determined by reference to the London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR" or "L"), which resets monthly, quarterly or semiannually, the Canadian Dollar Offered Rate ("CDOR" or "C") or the U.S. Prime Rate as published by the Wall Street Journal ("Prime" or "P"). The one, three and six-month LIBOR were 1.8%, 1.9% and 1.9%, respectively, as of December 31, 2019. The Prime was 4.75% as of December 31, 2019. The CDOR was 2.0% at December 31, 2019.
(3)
The interest rate is the "all-in-rate" including the current index and spread, the fixed rate, and the payment-in-kind ("PIK") interest rate, as the case maybe.
(4)
The investment or a portion of the investment does not provide collateral for the Company's credit facility.
(5)
Not a qualifying asset under Section 55(a) of the 1940 Act. Under the 1940 Act, the Company may not acquire any non-qualifying asset unless, at the time the acquisition is made, qualifying assets represent at least 70% of total assets. Qualifying assets represented 84%, of total assets as of the date of the consolidated schedule of investments.
(6)
Investment is a non-controlled/affiliate investment as defined by the 1940 Act.
(7)
The investment has an unfunded commitment in addition to any amounts presented in the consolidated schedule of investments as of December 31, 2019.
(8)
The investment is on non-accrual status.
(9)
The fair value of the investment was determined using observable inputs. There are no legal restrictions on sales of the investment.
(10)
Except as otherwise noted, all of the Company's portfolio company investments, which as of the date of the consolidated schedule of investments represented 188% of the Company's net assets or 93% of the Company's total assets, are subject to legal restrictions on sales.
(11)
Except as otherwise noted, the fair value of each investment was determined using significant unobservable inputs.
(12)
The investment was comprised of two contracts, which were indexed to different base rates, L and P, respectively. The Spread Above Index and Interest Rate presented represent the weighted average of both contracts.
(13)
Principal amount is denominated in Canadian dollars.
(14)
Investment is a controlled affiliate investment as defined by the 1940 Act. On January 14, 2019, the Company entered into an agreement with State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio, a public pension fund established under Ohio law ("STRS Ohio"), to create WHF STRS Ohio Senior Loan Fund, LLC ("STRS JV''), a joint venture, which invests primarily in senior secured first and second lien term loans.
(15)
Security is perpetual with no defined maturity date.
