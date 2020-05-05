NEW YORK, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wren + Glory, a female-founded small business – started and run by two sisters – and known for hand-painted denim jackets, has collaborated with Nickelodeon, the number-one entertainment brand for kids, on a limited edition SpongeBob SquarePants fashion collection launching this Spring.
Wren + Glory Founder and Head Designer Gloria Bijou and fellow Founder Renee Haddad worked with Nickelodeon to design an exclusive series of SpongeBob SquarePants-themed denim jackets. Wren + Glory's out of the box designs and SpongeBob's incurably optimistic personality are combined to boast a full range collection of denim washes and colors, cropped sequin designs and bright painted graphics with SpongeBob and friends' favorite phrases including "Feeling Totally Awesome" and more.
"We couldn't be more excited to collaborate with Nickelodeon and bring exclusive hand-painted SpongeBob denim jackets to fans. Nickelodeon gave us the creative freedom to design pieces that represent our spirit — edgy, quirky and fun!" – Gloria Bijou.
Retail prices start at $395 and are available on wrenglory.com for men, women and kids. To learn more, visit https://wrenglory.com/.
About Wren + Glory:
Each Wren +Glory jacket is completely designed & hand painted in NYC by Gloria Bijou, Renee Haddad and their team on only the best quality denim. All of Wren +Glory's jewelry is made with semi-precious stones & metals, and is designed and produced in NYC. https://wrenglory.com/
About Nickelodeon:
Nickelodeon, now in its 41st year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon and all related titles, characters and logos are trademarks of ViacomCBS Inc.
