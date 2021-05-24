ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On the tail of a banner year, and the increasingly complex commercial insurance market, specialty wholesale insurance broker, Founders Professional, is very excited to announce three new hires! Please join FoundersPro in welcoming three new Assistant Brokers to the FoundersPro team: Alanna Morrison, Pete Arcidiacono and Kevin Wunker.
Alanna Morrison - Alanna is a recent graduate of The Florida State University where she participated in various organizations including Gamma Iota Sigma (Insurance Business Fraternity), Kappa Alpha Theta (Social and Service sorority), Student Alumni Association, and Seminole Student Boosters. She graduated in Spring 2021 with a degree in insurance and risk management and is very excited to use this degree and begin her journey as an Assistant Broker at Founders Professional. She will be focusing her time on supporting our Architects & Engineers team, and will be working out of our St. Petersburg, Florida corporate headquarters.
"After four years of college studying insurance and risk management, I'm excited to finally use my knowledge in the real world. I was drawn to the close-knit family culture at Founders and cannot wait to learn from everyone and grow as a young business professional." commented Morrison.
Pete Arcidiacono – Pete is joining Founders Professional as an Assistant Broker, and will be helping our California team with their operations and rapid growth. Pete is a graduate of St. Petersburg College with a degree in Business Administration and Management. Pete has worked in customer service and management roles for the past 20 years, and is excited to leverage that experience to his new role at FoundersPro. He will be based out of our St. Petersburg, Florida corporate headquarters.
"I am excited to work for Founders because it is a start of a new career path for me and I look forward to learn and grow alongside a great team and great leadership." Commented Pete.
Kevin Wunker – Kevin is a recent graduate of The Florida State University with a Bachelor of Science in Finance and Real Estate. During college, Kevin interned at Bass Underwriters, New Market Advisors, and Enterprise Florida - where he was an assistant to the Florida Secretary of Commerce's strategic development team. At Founders Professional, Kevin will be focusing his time assisting the Miscellaneous Professional Liability division with their operations and growth. He will be based out of our St. Petersburg, Florida corporate headquarters.
"I'm excited to be part of Founders because of the impressive growth the firm is experiencing, and the opportunity to be able to grow with them and learn from them while starting out my professional career." commented Wunker.
Robb Williams, President of Founders Professional, says "We're excited to add three very talented people to our ever-growing team. We continue to add brilliant and capable people in order to stay ahead of the curve, so that the service and solutions we offer our agent partners is world class! Our six Practice Leader led teams are rapidly growing, and we'll continue to invest in our future with new people. If you're interested in a new career, let's talk! "
Welcome to Team Founders Alanna, Pete and Kevin. We're excited to have you!
About Founders Professional
Founders Professional is a national wholesale insurance brokerage focused exclusively on the placement of management liability & professional liability insurance risks. The Founders Professional practice leaders and their respective teams have deep expertise and market access in the areas of Architects & Engineers, Law Firms, Healthcare/Life Sciences/Social Services, Cyber Liability, Management Liability, and Miscellaneous Professional Liability Insurance. Founders Professional represents a majority of the admitted and surplus lines insurance carriers that focus on professional liability insurance in the United States, additionally representing many exclusive or semi-exclusive programs.
