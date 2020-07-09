NEW YORK, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WHP Global ("WHP") announced today that it has entered into a long-term licensing agreement with Sunham Home Fashions ("Sunham") to develop and distribute a home goods line for the Anne Klein brand. The Anne Klein Home Collection is slated to launch in Spring 2021 and will be carried in select stores, e-commerce and specialty retailers throughout the United States and Canada.
"It is undeniable that the global health crisis has forever changed our relationship with our homes. Our partnership with Sunham, one of the largest importers of the $29 billion home textiles industry, represents a significant growth opportunity as the home category growth was less than 2% per year pre-pandemic and home online sales are now projected to grow 19% in 2020. We look forward to deepening the Anne Klein brand assortment and offering customers a new way to incorporate the classic style of our beloved brand in a variety of areas in their lives," said Effy Zinkin, WHP Global Chief Operating Officer.
The Anne Klein Home collection encompasses a full line of soft home bedding products including duvets, comforters, sheets, coverlets, quilts, throws and decorative pillows. Anne Klein's love of her homes – one on the storied Sutton Place in Manhattan, the other in a quaint beachside village in the Hamptons, is a large inspiration for the home collection, as well as her eternal wanderlust and discoveries from her international travels. Details in the home designs reflect the brand's fresh take on modern sportswear, to produce a sophisticated, well-priced collection to help consumers live their lives with ease, comfort, and effortless style.
"Sunham Home Fashions is excited to announce its partnership with the Anne Klein team to extend the brand into soft home. As a visionary in the world of American fashion, Anne changed the way women dressed, and with that brought a new confidence to how they live their lives. Echoing the brand's ethos to offer sophisticated, livable, and accessible fashion to today's modern woman, Sunham is excited to translate that vision to bring Anne Klein branded product into the bedroom and bathroom," said John Haven, Chief Creative Officer of Sunham Home Fashions.
Anne Klein is an iconic legacy women's fashion brand founded in 1968, designed with a classic American style. The brand has joined COVID-19 relief efforts and united with the namesake's granddaughter, Jesse Gre Rubenstein, to donate and deliver 125,000 masks to essential workers throughout the U.S. The Anne Klein brand has also recently launched a new social series, WOMEN WHO DO, in conjunction with Rubenstein to feature innovative thinking women who are notably making a difference. The brand generates over $700 million in global retail sales with product distributed by best-in-class partners including Steve Madden for footwear and handbags, Kasper Group for sportswear, E. Gluck for watches, Herman Kay for outerwear, ONE Jeanswear Group for denim, Komar for loungewear and Marchon for eyewear. Anne Klein products are sold throughout North America, China, South Korea, the Philippines, Mexico and other countries around the world.
For more information, please visit: http://www.anneklein.com.
About WHP Global
WHP Global is focused on the future of brand management. The New York-based firm specializes in acquiring global consumer brands and strategically investing in high-growth distribution channels and global digital commerce platforms, in addition to introducing new product categories that are relevant to today's consumer. For more information, visit www.whp-global.com.
About Sunham Home Fashions
Established 1962, Sunham Home Fashions is among the largest importers of home textile products in the United States. Headquartered in New York City, with offices in China, India, Pakistan, and Turkey, Sunham designs and manufactures both licensed and private label products for Bath, Bedding and Home Décor. Sunham Home Fashions holds licensing agreements with a variety of reputable brands including Ted Baker, Lacoste, Vera Bradley, Scott Living and Splendid. Sunham's commitment to design, innovation, and sourcing has led to strong relationships with retailers across North America. For more information, please visit www.sunham.com.
