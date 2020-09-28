SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Why We Vaccinate, Inc., a 501(3)(c) educational organization dedicated to provide a credible and trusted source for honest and factual information on vaccines, their efficacy, safety and importance to public health, announced today the creation of its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) and the appointment of six new members.
"The appointment of these highly decorated scientists, administrators and research professionals will provide WhyWeVax™ with the scientific vision and leadership to further the goals and overall mission of the organization," states Michael Olin, Chairman of the Scientific Advisory Board and Board member of WhyWeVax™. "These are challenging times for the scientific and vaccine communities, and we will work to engage and support them through the dissemination of clear and factual information on the value of vaccines and immunization for our communities' health and welfare."
The new Scientific Advisory Board members include:
Michael Olin Ph.D., Chairman, Scientific Advisory Board
Associate Professor
University of Minnesota Masonic Cancer Center
Department of Pediatrics
Sina Bavari, Ph.D.
Principal
HealionBio, Inc
Edge BioInnovation Consulting and Management
Corey Casper, M.D. M.P.H.
Clinical Professor, Global Health
Clinical Professor, Medicine - Allergy and Infectious Diseases
Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, Infectious Disease Research Institute
University of Washington
Teri Heiland, Ph.D.
Chief Scientific Officer
Immunomix Therapeutics, Inc.
Steven Projan, Ph.D.
Founder
Beat The Reaper, LLC
Mark Richard Schleiss, M.D.
Division of Infectious Diseases and Immunology
Department of Pediatrics
University of Minnesota
McGuire Translational Research Facility
About Why We Vaccinate
WhyWeVax™ - www.whywevax.org - is a 501(3)(c) educational organization dedicated to provide a credible and trusted source for honest and factual information on vaccines, their efficacy, safety and importance to public health. WhyWeVax™ works to counter the misinformation, anti-science rhetoric and virulent fake news dissemination that question the safety and efficacy of vaccines for preventable infectious diseases. The development of a safe and effective vaccine for COVID-19 and its ultimate manufacture and distribution through the healthcare system will require a concerted effort by the biotechnology, academic, medical and scientific communities to meet the challenge of vaccine hesitancy and refusal. WhyWeVax™ will support educate the population to the value of vaccines to protect the health and safety of their families, their friends, their communities and our way of life.
