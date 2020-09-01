OTTAWA, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Wi-LAN Inc. ("WiLAN"), today announced that it has signed a multi-year license agreement with Corning Optical Communications, LLC. The licensed patents relate to wireless technology.

The consideration payable to WiLAN and all other terms of the license agreement are confidential.

About WiLAN
 WiLAN, a Quarterhill Inc. company, is one of the most successful patent monetization companies in the world and partners with its customers to unlock the value of intellectual property through various patent monetization models.  WiLAN operates in a variety of markets including automotive, digital television, Internet, medical, semiconductor and wireless communication technologies.  For more information:  www.wilan.com.

All trademarks and brands mentioned in this release are the property of their respective owners.

