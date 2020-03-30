CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo., March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American Gaming Group, LLC. (AGG), operator of Wildwood Casino in Cripple Creek, Colorado announced today that they have entered into a definitive agreement with ISI Race & Sports (ISI) to provide hardware, software and marketing services for their upcoming sports betting offering. Final licensing approval for ISI from the Colorado Division of Gaming is pending.
"Wildwood has become the market leader for casinos in Cripple Creek and we wanted a partner who could help us achieve the same status for retail and online sports betting," said Joseph J. Canfora, CEO of AGG. "We are able to combine our extensive knowledge of the local Colorado market with ISI's 20 years offering sports betting services and the Amelco betting platform and native mobile apps to create a winning experience for our customers."
Wildwood Casino opened in 2008 and is the newest full-service casino property in the Cripple Creek market. The property features over 500-slot machines, 14 table games, and is currently in the process of building a 102-room hotel that is anticipated to open by the end of 2020.
"We are very excited about the opportunity to help bring sports betting to Colorado," said Bill Stearns, President of ISI. "We've been doing this for more than 20 years and have developed best practices that help our partners get out of the gate early and maintain their lead in sports betting."
Wildwood Casino is a top-rated, 24-hour-gaming, Vegas-style casino located in the historic mining town of Cripple Creek, Colorado. "The Highest Casino in the World" operates over 500 slots, table games and multiple dining options as well as the 67-room Gold King Inn and the Gas N' Roll gas station and convenience store. Wildwood is in the process of building a new 102-room hotel tower adjacent to the casino. Additional information can be found at www.wildwoodcasino.net.
ISI has been active in the sports betting industry since 1999 and became active in risk management and turnkey operations for sports books in 2005. ISI has helped developed some of the industry's leading kiosk solutions including those used by William Hill in Nevada and the new Crystal Betting Terminal being launched by IGT.
Its betting platform and native mobile apps are provided by Amelco, the leading supplier of bespoke trading and sportsbook solutions for the industry's multi-territory tier-one operators, including Flutter, GVC and Stars Group.
Headquartered in the City of London, Amelco utilizes the best technical talent available to supply some of the most cutting edge modular and end to end solutions ever seen in the industry.