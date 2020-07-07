WOODBRIDGE, N.J., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 29, the New Jersey Senate unanimously confirmed Fred Hopke of Metuchen, shareholder at Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer, P.A., as a new Judge of Compensation for the N.J. Department of Labor & Workforce Development, Division of Workers' Compensation. Mr. Hopke was nominated by Governor Phil Murphy on February 24, 2020.
"Fred is a seasoned workers' compensation attorney whose experience and judgment will be of great value to the State of New Jersey," commented Brian J. Molloy, President and Managing Director of Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer, P.A.
Mr. Hopke is a certified workers' compensation trial attorney and has served as Chair of the Workers' Compensation group at Wilentz since 2005. He is a graduate of New York Law School and Central College.
"We wish Fred well and applaud his dedication to the bar and to public service. We are proud that Fred carries on the long tradition of public service by Wilentz lawyers and alumni," said Molloy.
This appointment follows several other Wilentz attorneys and alumni with judicial experience. Since 2002, Wilentz alum Barry T. Albin has served as an Associate Justice of the New Jersey Supreme Court. In January 2018, Wilentz alum Ellen Torregrossa-O'Connor was confirmed as a New Jersey Superior Court Judge. In April 2017, retired New Jersey Superior Court Judge Frank M. Ciuffani rejoined Wilentz after 14 years of service on the bench, including as the Presiding Judge of the New Jersey Superior Court, General Equity Division, and Probate Judge of Middlesex County and as New Jersey Superior Court Judge, Civil and Family Divisions of Middlesex County. Wilentz founder David T. Wilentz served as the Attorney General of New Jersey from 1934 to 1944. His son Robert N. Wilentz served as Chief Justice of the New Jersey Supreme Court from 1979 to 1996 and son Warren W. Wilentz served as a Middlesex County prosecutor.
About Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer, P.A.
Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer, P.A. is one of the largest law firms in New Jersey, offering legal services to corporate, individual and governmental clients in almost every area of the practice of law. Wilentz lawyers have practiced at the forefront of landmark cases, regulatory matters and high profile projects and transactions since its founding by David T. Wilentz, who served as the New Jersey Attorney General from 1934 to 1944. The firm is based in Woodbridge and has offices in Eatontown, New York City and Philadelphia. For more information about Wilentz, visit www.wilentz.com.
