HOBOKEN, N.J., April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wiley Education Services, a division of Wiley, today announced a new partnership with the University of Iowa to support and strengthen its online programs. As part of the two-year partnership, Wiley will support the continued development of two online programs in the University of Iowa College of Education, as well as provide its comprehensive suite of market research, marketing and enrollment services to attract and retain online learners.
Beginning in 2020, Wiley will provide support for the University of Iowa College of Education's online programs in M.A. Teaching, Leadership and Cultural Competency and M.S. STEM Education.
"In today's rapidly-changing education landscape, support for current and future educators is more important than ever," said Todd Zipper, president of Wiley Education Services. "Through our partnership with the University of Iowa, we will deliver our customized approach to online learning and help support the success of future students."
The University of Iowa College of Education is internationally renowned, providing more than 80 undergraduate and graduate programs and certificates for its nearly 1,200 students. The university is ranked No. 15 in Best Online Master's in Education Programs according to the 2019 U.S. News & World Report's Best Online Education Programs ranking.
About Wiley Education Services
Wiley Education Services, a division of Wiley, is a leading, global provider of technology-enabled education solutions to meet the evolving needs of universities, corporations and ultimately, learners. We partner with 70 institutions across the U.S., Europe and Australia, and support over 800-degree programs. Our best-in-class services and market insights are driven by our deep commitment and expertise—proven to elevate enrollment, retention and completion rates. For more information visit edservices.wiley.com.