FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. and BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WillDom, a leader in enabling high-growth organizations to rightsource, strategize, and execute on their digital transformation initiatives, today announced its second office in the United States with the conversion of Piola, an Orlando-based software development company. With an expertise in product development, Piola will provide strategic direction to clients within the hospitality and healthcare sectors.
WillDom's continued presence in the US market will look to further align its offshore best-in-class talent pool with American companies that need access to high-quality technical professionals to drive software development efforts and solutions.
"We are thrilled to welcome Piola to the WillDom community," stated Andres Perea, co-founder and strategy director at WillDom. "This is a special conversion for us as it expands our visibility in Florida as well as the United States, and we couldn't think of a better company to represent and help us grow in this market than Piola. We look forward to supporting them in the Orlando market, as well as incorporating their vast technology expertise to current and future clients."
Prior to Piola's formation in 2019, founders Christian Cox, Carlos Gomez, and Wilmer Fonseca worked for big agencies in information technology services and consulting. Understanding pain points and challenges for companies of all sizes, Piola was created to have a more hands-on approach in order to deliver great work and make a difference for its clients. Piola brings to the table extensive agile methodologies experience that will guide and further support the collaboration of WillDom's self-organized and cross-functional teams.
"We're excited to not only be part of the WillDom network, but to take this step as their second office in the United States," stated Christian Cox, managing director at Piola. "As a small agency that prides itself in providing unparalleled services and advice to our clients, we're now able to lean on WillDom's growing talent pool to enhance support while scaling the business. This is a great ecosystem that sees the power in numbers."
Becoming a WillDom branch creates a symbiotic relationship between both WillDom and Piola. On Piola's end, they gain access to a vast technical talent pool of more than 5,000 top-tier software developers, engineers, and technologists in high-demand technologies that can help with current and future client projects.
Additionally, Piola will be able to utilize the full WAVE platform (partners only gain partial access), WillDom's proprietary platform that transforms everything from client and talent management, communications, onboarding, and so much more. With this conversion, WillDom will gain more of a presence in the region and be able to bolster its software development offerings in the key industries Piola is proficient in.
Piola will now operate as WillDom Orlando, and marks the eighth branch for WillDom starting this 2022.
Piola will now operate as WillDom Orlando, and marks the eighth branch for WillDom starting this 2022.
About WillDom
WillDom is a leader in enabling high-growth organizations to rightsource, strategize, and execute on their digital transformation initiatives. Through its proprietary end-to-end WAVE platform, WillDom utilizes its vast network of more than 5,000 best-in-class software developers, engineers, and technologists to provide organizations with software development that brings big ideas to life. If you need a partner for your digital journey or are looking to hire a full team, visit WillDom.com or follow us on LinkedIn today to access the power of the WillDom Ecosystem.
