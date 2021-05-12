NEW YORK, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Williams Jones Wealth Management, an SEC-registered investment adviser and wealth management firm with offices in New York and Palm Beach, Florida, today announced it has surpassed $10 billion in client assets under management.
Williams Jones is an investment management firm with a long history of providing personalized wealth management services to high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients, endowments and foundations. The firm provides individualized, active portfolio management in accordance with client objectives. Williams Jones seeks to build client wealth over time through application of a consistent investment philosophy across equity, fixed income and alternative asset classes.
Williams Jones was founded in 1988 and is led by a senior team of partners and portfolio managers who have, on average, 35 years of investment industry experience. The firm has doubled its assets over the past six years and has continued to evolve with its expanding roster of clients.
The firm's team of portfolio managers, financial analysts and certified financial planners utilizes sophisticated portfolio management, research, trading and client reporting systems to provide customized and comprehensive investment and wealth management services to private clients and not-for-profit organizations across the country.
"We take pride in our customer service and delivery of personalized investment and wealth management solutions for our clients. We are thrilled to reach this significant milestone during an unprecedented period of market volatility and record recovery," said William P. Jones, Jr., founder and Chairman of Williams Jones Wealth Management. "Our team's disciplined, long-term investment approach seeks steady, risk-adjusted investment returns and has led to a multi-generational client base."
To expand client service and increase the firm's footprint, Williams Jones opened an office in Palm Beach in 2018. Williams Jones intends to continue its expansion in Florida as well as seek other opportunities to open offices in new locations as opportunities present themselves.
"Our move to Florida has helped us better serve our high-net-worth clients and attract additional business, which will drive future team growth," said Thomas H. MacCowatt, Partner and Senior Portfolio Manager, who leads the firm's Florida office. "We were ahead of the curve three years ago and look forward to expanding our firm's reach in the Southeastern United States and along the East Coast."
About Williams Jones Wealth Management
Williams Jones Wealth Management is an SEC-registered investment adviser with offices in New York City and Palm Beach. The firm provides personalized investment and wealth management services to high-net-worth and ultra-high-worth clients, endowments and foundations and has expertise in the individual selection of equities, fixed income securities and alternative investments. For more information about Williams Jones, please visit https://www.williamsjones.com.
Media Contact
Jay Scott, Gavin, +1 484-695-3774, jscott@gavinadv.com
SOURCE Williams Jones Wealth Management