HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wine Chips, the innovators behind the first gourmet chip made exclusively for pairing with wine, today announced the immediate availability of their Flagship Cheese line at Williams Sonoma's online retail store.
Jonathan Pullis, one of the Wine Chips Master Sommeliers, has been with the company since the very early days. "Wine Chips are a phenomenal snack to pair with wine," said Mr. Pullis. "Their simplicity and sophistication make them a perfect fit for Williams Sonoma, and I'm so proud to be a part of launching this partnership."
For more than half a century, the Williams Sonoma brand has been bringing people together around cooking, and the iconic brand includes a vast library of cookbooks, along with a specialty food hall that offers distinctive and artisan-crafted items. Wine Chips is now officially one of those artisan-crafted specialty foods. "Williams Sonoma is committed to offering our customers the best food available and partnering with Wine Chips gives our customer's the perfect snack to enjoy with wine," said Alexandra Smith, Williams Sonoma's Director of Food.
Wine Chips was founded by Jonathan Strietzel. The recipes and proprietary, hand-made approaches to prepping, cutting, cooking, and seasoning the Wine Chips were honed over more than a year in the kitchen with his mother, father, aunt, cousins and early Wine Chips team members. "We're extremely proud to be partnering with an industry leader like Williams Sonoma," said Jonathan Strietzel, founder and CEO of Wine Chips. "When I think of Williams Sonoma, I think of gourmet cooking, elegance, and exceptional quality – all things that we are passionate about at Wine Chips."
Follow Wine Chips on Instagram and Facebook:
https://www.instagram.com/winechips/
https://business.facebook.com/winesbestfriend/
MORE ABOUT WINE CHIPS:
Wine Chips was founded in 2017, perfected in 2019, and launched to the world in 2020 by entrepreneurs, family and friends. Wine Chips was born out of the desire to have a delicious, easy, and portable snack that pairs with wine and enhances wine enjoyment. The self-distributed, e-commerce brand was released quietly on social media, developing an immediately loyal following among specifically targeted wine lovers. Located in Huntington Beach, California, Wine Chips is also available at select upscale wine and gourmet food retailers nationwide.
Media Inquiries: For additional information about Wine Chips, to request samples, or to interview the company principals, please contact press@winechips.com or (800) 501-3316 Ext. 3.
Media Contact
Media Team, Wine Chips, +1 (800) 501-3316 Ext: 3, press@winechips.com
SOURCE Wine Chips