PALO ALTO, Calif., June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, the premier provider of legal services to technology, life sciences, and growth enterprises worldwide, announced today that David "Dave" Strong has joined the firm as a partner in the Palo Alto office. He will be a member of the firm's tax and tax equity practice.
Strong's nationally-recognized transactional tax practice focuses on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, private equity and venture capital investments, restructurings, and distressed situations. He regularly serves as lead transactional tax counsel to public and private corporations—including Fortune 500 and 100 companies—as well as private equity and venture capital funds. Strong also provides U.S. tax advice related to capital markets transactions, for both domestic and foreign issuers, including convertible note offerings and initial public offerings.
He represents clients doing business domestically and globally in a wide range of industries, including consumer; healthcare; manufacturing and industrial services; media and entertainment; mining and natural resources; real estate; technology; life sciences; and internet and telecommunications.
"From acquisitions and corporate restructurings to fund formation and technology transactions, our tax and tax equity team plays a vital role all of our firm's transactional work, and importantly, our team's U.S. and international tax planning experience is increasingly vital to companies seeking to manage finances in these extraordinary times," said Doug Clark, managing partner at Wilson Sonsini. "Dave has an impressive expanse of transactional tax expertise that will benefit our firm's clients, and he's a proven leader who has taken on significant roles throughout his career. We're pleased to welcome Dave to the firm."
Prior to joining Wilson Sonsini, Strong worked in Morrison & Foerster LLP's Denver office as a partner in its tax practice since 2011, where he served as co-chair of that firm's tax department and federal tax practice for six years. He also served as Morrison & Foerster's managing partner of the Denver office, and was a member of its board of directors. Before that, Strong joined the tax department of Holme Roberts & Owen LLP (now part of Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP) in its Denver office as an associate in 2002, before being promoted to partner in 2005. He later served as chair of that firm's tax department for four years. Before moving to Denver, Strong was an investment banker at Deutsche Bank in New York. Earlier in his career, he was an associate at several other large law firms in both New York and Minneapolis.
"I am extremely excited to join the talented tax team at Wilson Sonsini and to become a part of the firm's market-leading M&A, private equity, and venture capital practices," said Strong. "I am also highly energized by Wilson Sonsini's dynamic and entrepreneurial client base and culture, and I look forward to driving value for the firm's clients and playing an active role in leading and expanding the firm's tax and tax equity practice."
Strong received his LL.M. in taxation from New York University Law School in 1997, his J.D. from Stanford Law School in 1995, and B.A. and B.S. degrees in economics and finance from the University of Denver, magna cum laude, in 1992. He is admitted to practice in New York, Colorado, and Minnesota (inactive).
Strong is a past chair of the Corporate Tax Committee of the Tax Section of the American Bar Association (ABA), a fellow of the American College of Tax Counsel, and a frequent speaker on corporate and other tax matters at local, regional, and national seminars and continuing legal education programs. He is also an adjunct professor and member of the faculty at The University of Denver Law School's Graduate Tax Program.
