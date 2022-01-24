CAMPBELL, Calif., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Supplier of quality consumer leisure goods Wilton Bradley has selected Centric Software's Product Lifecycle Management (PLM). Centric Software provides the most innovative enterprise solutions to plan, design, develop, source and sell products such as apparel, footwear, sporting goods, furniture, home décor, cosmetics, food & beverage and luxury to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.
UK-based Wilton Bradley specializes in the design, development, distribution and marketing of consumer products in the toy, sports and outdoor leisure markets. They offer an extensive range of 4,000+ products with distribution in 30 countries and plan to launch 30 new toy SKUs this year. With the Covid-19 pandemic driving sky high demand for their products, the business began investigating technologies that could streamline processes and drive efficiency to support their rapid growth.
"Because of the huge spike in interest for our products during the pandemic, we needed to drive efficiency and create one source of truth," reflects Anne Ebdon, ERP Project Manager at Wilton Bradley. "This coincided with our legacy PLM becoming EOL (End of Life) so we decided to review our processes and investigate solutions that could align us with industry best practice."
Although the pandemic had boosted demand for their products, marketplace disruptions and the limitations of an outdated legacy PLM meant the business was struggling to fulfil orders on time and track products at every stage of the lifecycle.
"We continued to face global challenges such as Brexit in addition to the supply chain disruptions of the pandemic, so stock was delayed getting to our warehouses. We therefore needed to get products developed and ready for market quicker to allow for shipping setbacks," explains Ebdon.
During the PLM selection process, Wilton Bradley was specifically looking for a technology partner with experience in the toy and leisure industries, as well as a solution that was cloud-based, flexible and intuitive. After considering a range of vendors, Centric rose to the top as a perfect fit for the business.
"Centric Software offered the most versatile SaaS solution, with a user interface that's clean, simple and easy to navigate – offering our teams ultimate flexibility to support our growth trajectory. We are really excited by the prospect of using Centric's industry knowledge and best practice to position us at the forefront of innovation in our industry," says Ebdon.
"It's with pleasure we welcome Wilton Bradley to the Centric Software family," comments Chris Groves, President and CEO of Centric Software. "We are proud to facilitate a streamlined and sustainable product development strategy to support their business growth."
