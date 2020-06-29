WASHINGTON, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bracewell LLP announced today that Danielle M. Varnell, a leading transactional and projects lawyer in the renewable energy arena, has joined the firm's Washington, DC office as a partner in its power practice. Varnell comes to the firm from Jones Day.
"I'm excited to welcome Danielle to the firm," said Bracewell Managing Partner Gregory M. Bopp. "Danielle is one of the most highly regarded practitioners in the renewable energy space, and her broad expertise in wind and solar transactions adds further depth to our preeminent global power practice."
Varnell represents a broad range of clients on M&A transactions and project development in the energy and infrastructure sectors, with a particular focus on renewable energy. She has played a leading role in some of the largest wind and solar transactions in the world. Over the course of her career, Varnell has advised strategic and financial buyers and sellers on the purchase, sale or development of more than 8,000 MW of wind generation, 6,000 MW of solar generation and 4,000 MW of nuclear generation assets, with an aggregate value over $40 billion.
The outlook for the renewable energy market is optimistic despite the economic challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. States across the country are increasing mandates for renewable energy, at the same time that the cost of key project components continues to decrease. With one of the largest dedicated energy teams in the United States, Bracewell is at the forefront on these and other developments in the energy industry. The firm has one of the nation's leading power teams, which is regularly involved in wind, solar and other renewable energy projects and transactions.
"Danielle's experience advising on some of the world's largest wind and solar transactions strengthens the ability of our power team to continue to have a leading role in the energy transition," said G. Alan Rafte, chair of the firm's business and regulatory section.
Varnell is the ninth lateral partner to join Bracewell's global energy team within the last 12 months, and the fourth to join since the start of the year. Other recent hires on our renewables team include Danielle Garbien and Martha Kammoun, both members of the power practice in New York, and Timothy J. Urban, a member of Bracewell's Policy Resolution Group in Washington, DC.
Varnell advises US and international clients on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, strategic alliances and project development. She helps negotiate and draft EPC contracts, O&M agreements, construction management agreements, joint ventures, project administration agreements, wind turbine supply agreements and REC purchase agreements, as well as other procurement and development agreements. She also represents clients in significant electric transmission projects.
"I chose to join Bracewell because it is a leading energy law firm with a powerhouse team that is ideally positioned to handle all renewable energy and infrastructure matters," said Varnell. "I'm excited to work with my new partners in helping our clients achieve their business objectives."
Varnell graduated magna cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa with an A.B. from Ripon College in 1993 and earned her J.D., cum laude and Order of the Coif, from the University of Wisconsin Law School in 1997.
About Bracewell LLP
Bracewell is a leading law and government relations firm primarily serving the energy, infrastructure, finance and technology industries throughout the world. Our industry focus results in comprehensive state-of-the-art knowledge of the commercial, legal and governmental challenges faced by our clients and enables us to provide innovative solutions to facilitate transactions and resolve disputes.