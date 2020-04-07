BOSTON, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Window Nation, one of the country's leading window replacement companies, recently opened a new showroom in Boston at 575 University Ave. Norwood, MA, introducing new job opportunities and expert home solutions to the area, including servicing cities between southern New Hampshire and Rhode Island. Although the company is new to the market, it is not new to the industry – it's the 5th largest replacement contractor in the U.S. and has been in the business for more than 14 years, installing over 500,000 windows. This marks the first Massachusetts location and 10th market opening for the company.
In an effort to ensure the safety of all customers, employees and their families amid COVID-19, the company is now offering residents the option to receive a virtual consultation and estimate. A Window Nation expert can walk customers through the seemingly daunting task of window replacement, including educating them about vinyl and wood options, colors, sizes, styles and more via video conferencing. Homeowners are also able to upload photos to receive precise measurements, and installs are completed outside with minimal disruption.
"We understand – not everyone wants or needs windows right now," explains Aaron Magden, co-founder and president. "People have much bigger issues. But amid our current climate, we wanted to do everything we could to ensure employment for our team and find a safe way to support those customers that waited for the warmer weather to tackle some home improvement projects, like windows. This provides a safe and convenient solution."
Depending on a customer's individual preferences, needs and circumstances, Window Nation experts are still available to provide in-home consultations and education, while strictly adhering to CDC safety guidelines.
The company selected Boston to house its newest showroom based on several factors, including the city's strong economy and thriving housing market. Research shows Boston residents continue to put money into their homes; as such, home values throughout the city have increased by 3.4 percent over the last year and are projected to grow by another half percent by Spring 2020, according to Zillow. Additionally, Boston's diverse demographics and psychographics align with those in other cities where Window Nation continues to cultivate successful customer bases.
Although new to Boston, the Window Nation team currently services 13 other locations throughout the U.S. and brings decades of home remodeling experience to residents. Co-founders and brothers Harley and Aaron Magden grew up in the business as third-generation window replacement experts before starting the company in 2006. Additionally, Boston's Sales Manager has over 10 years of experience providing home improvement solutions to various customers in the local area.
In 2019, Window Nation was named the 5th largest replacement contractor in the U.S. by Remodeling Magazine and the second largest non-franchise window retailer, marking the third year in a row Window Nation was recognized as being in the top five. The magazine looks at nearly 100,000 home remodeling companies in the country and makes its decision based on revenue, growth, surveys, customer input and more. Qualified Remodeler Magazine ranked Window Nation as the seventh largest remodeling firm in the U.S. for its total gross sales, remodeling gross sales and the number of remodeling jobs completed annually.
The company also earned a spot-on last year's Inc. 5000 list, being honored as one of the fastest growing private companies in the U.S. Other industry powerhouses, including Microsoft, Intuit, Oracle and Patagonia have also appeared on the list.
Beyond providing exceptional home expertise and customer service, the company plans to have an active presence in the local community to support and foster relationships with new customers.
"It's important for us to connect with the people of Boston early on because let's face it, home improvement is a very personal experience," says Magden. "Our customers are like family, and they will always be treated as such."
Customers will also be able to receive Window Nation updates and current promotions, as heard on Matty in the Morning on Kiss 108 FM, The Sports Hub with Jon Wallach and Mazz on 98.5 FM, as well as The Greg Hill Show on 93.7 FM.
Window Nation also opened another new showroom in St. Louis in March, as well as Kansas City in June.
About Window Nation:
Window Nation was started in 2006 by two brothers who literally grew up in the window business, learning about home improvement, customer care and the difference a quality window can make. The company provides an unsurpassed selection of premium windows, doors and siding installed by highly skilled, licensed professionals. The company has replaced over 500,000 windows in Maryland, Washington, D.C., northern Virginia, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Harrisburg, Indianapolis, Charlotte, Columbus and northeast Ohio. Learn more here.
