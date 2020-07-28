NEW YORK, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WindRose Health Investors, LLC ("WindRose"), the New York-based healthcare private equity firm, announced that it has completed the recapitalization of Caregiver Inc. ("Caregiver" or the "Company"), a leading provider of long-term care services and supports to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Caregiver provides home and community-based services to more than three thousand individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities across Texas, Ohio, Tennessee and Indiana. WindRose partnered with Caregiver's executive team to recapitalize the business and provide additional capital to support future growth. With WindRose's investment, Caregiver will be able to expand into new markets across the United States and increase its market share within existing markets to provide its high-quality care to more clients. WindRose purchased its stake from DW Healthcare Partners and Council Capital, who will both retain an ownership stake in the business going forward.
"We are excited to partner with WindRose to support the next phase of the Company's growth," said Mark Lashley, chief executive officer, Caregiver. "WindRose understands our industry, the rewarding work we do each day, and the impact we make on each other through our acts of service. We believe this will be a great partnership as we strive for operational excellence and to be the provider and employer of choice."
"We are thrilled to be partnering with Mark and the Caregiver management team," said CJ Burnes, Partner with WindRose. "We have evaluated many businesses in this sector and have identified Caregiver as the premier platform. Caregiver has an exceptional reputation for providing high quality care and we look forward to supporting the Company's continued growth as they expand into new and existing markets."
About WindRose Health Investors
WindRose Health Investors, LLC makes equity investments in companies that operate within the services sectors of the healthcare industry. We focus on companies with profitable business models and a demonstrated ability to deliver cost-effective solutions. WindRose manages over $1.2 billion in investments and is currently investing out of its fifth fund. We are based in New York City and invest in companies throughout the United States. For more information, please email us at info@windrose.com.
About Caregiver Inc.
At Caregiver, we are guided by a mission to enable people with intellectual and developmental disabilities to lead their unique lives with dignity, independence, and inclusion. Respect for an individual's abilities is the foundation of our work. We provide intermediate, home and community care services in innovative and loving environments to thousands of individuals through our affiliates in Texas, Tennessee, Indiana, and Ohio. They include Unified Care Group, Southern Concepts, River Gardens, Daybreak Community Services Inc., St. Giles Living Centers, DSA of Indiana, HHC of Ohio, and Omni Support Services of Tennessee. Learn more about Caregiver at www.cg-idd.com or call (800) 299-5161.
Reporters may contact Liz Bradford, lbradford@bradfordpr.com, or (214) 202-8830.