WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Adam Strum, Chairman, CEO and Co-Founder of Wine Enthusiast Companies, and Sybil Strum, Chief Brand Officer and Co-Founder, announced today the promotions of Erika Strum to President of Wine Enthusiast Commerce and Jacqueline Strum to President & Publisher of Wine Enthusiast Media. "Sybil and I announce these promotions with great pride and excitement," said Adam. Adam remains in his current role as Chairman and CEO with Jacqueline and Erika reporting to him, while Sybil Strum remains Chief Branding Officer. Adam will also now be Editor and Publisher Emeritus of Wine Enthusiast Magazine. "We're confident that the next generation of the Strum family, with their new and expanded responsibilities, will strengthen our organization's leadership position in wine and spirits as media and commerce move ever faster into digital," said Adam.
Raised in the wine and spirits industry, Jacqueline Strum began her career at Wine Enthusiast running all communications, overseeing the renowned Wine Star Awards and successfully relaunching their events division. In her role in publishing, Jacqueline led the development of innovative digital product offerings and multi-channel media programs. Jacqueline has also held public relations and digital media roles for global brands at multiple creative agencies, and she founded ThirstyNest, the first wine and spirits registry for the modern couple. Jacqueline earned her degree in International Business, with a minor in Fine Arts, from George Washington University and completed an Advanced Degree with Distinction with the Wine, Spirits & Education Trust. As Associate Publisher, Jacqueline has helped drive growth in digital media while maintaining a healthy print publication. In her role as President & Publisher of Wine Enthusiast Media, Jacqueline Strum will be responsible for Wine Enthusiast Magazine, winemag.com and Thirsty Nest wine registry.
"Niche publications are the healthiest in the media industry and aspirational lifestyle categories like wine are performing particularly well," said Jacqueline. "Our ability to attract younger readers through innovative digital platforms and integration with the commerce side of our business help us maintain the leadership position among wine media." Wine Enthusiast has expanded its reach to nearly 4 million readers across print and digital monthly. In addition to double-digit growth on the digital side of the business, label promotions have grown over 30% this past year.
Erika Strum Silberstein began her career with Wine Enthusiast Companies 15 years ago, rising from Manager to Director to Vice President of Marketing and Chief Strategy Officer. She has a proven track record of growing online revenue and traffic in each step of her career. Her experience is rooted in Search Engine Optimization strategy, email marketing, UX and social media. Prior to Wine Enthusiast, Erika was at an SEO agency and she uses that understanding of user behavior to drive all digital development at Wine Enthusiast. Most recently, she built a corporate social media team that drives traffic, revenue and experimentation. Erika earned her undergraduate degree from Tulane University in 2005 with a Double Major in Business and Sociology and a Minor in French, and her MBA from NYU Stern School of Business. She also has her Advanced WSET certification. As President of Wine Enthusiast Commerce, Erika will be responsible for the Wine Enthusiast Catalog, wineenthusiast.com and wineexpress.com groups. Erika will be leading the company's 3-year growth strategy plan, integrating diverse company teams for maximum sales efficiency.
"With over 50% growth in 2021 thus far, all the trends are positive for our commerce business. I'm excited to take on new responsibilities during this critical time." Erika continued, "I care deeply about every customer's experience whether they are discovering how to taste wine, starting their cellaring journey, or simply receiving delicious bottles to their home. We want wine to be easy and approachable for everyone!"
Jacqueline and Erika will work together to integrate both sides of the company's operations with each maintaining bottom-line responsibility for their respective parts of the business. Adam Strum added, "Digital communications and technology are creating new opportunities throughout our business. We're now perfectly positioned to solidify our leadership position and expand Wine Enthusiast Companies even further."
About Wine Enthusiast
Founded in 1979 by Adam and Sybil Strum and composed of Wine Enthusiast Media and Wine Enthusiast Commerce, Wine Enthusiast Companies is the ultimate source of innovation and information around wine. With custom products reaching millions of consumers globally via direct mail, a thriving e-commerce site and a business-to-business division, Wine Enthusiast Catalog provides everything wine lovers need to enjoy wine to the fullest in their homes. Wine Enthusiast Magazine is an award-winning print publication and online resource that showcases wine and food trends, enotravel, and over 25,000 ratings and reviews annually. Together, Wine Enthusiast Companies is the indisputable hub for everything wine. To be put simply, our company mission statement is: We Bring Wine to Life.
Media Contact
Juliana Colangelo, Colangelo & Partners, 973-951-6145, jcolangelo@colangelopr.com
Paola Camillo, Colangelo & Partners, 347-307-6511, pcamillo@colangelopr.com
SOURCE Wine Enthusiast Companies