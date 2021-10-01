VERONA, Italy, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A riddle, wrapped in a mystery, inside an enigma". That's how Winston Churchill (1874-1965), British statesman, historian, and soldier described Russia. If it is in fact a mystery, wine2wine Business Forum 2021 will certainly help to shed some light on the Russian wine market. With over twenty countries included, the annual wine industry Forum has chosen to dedicate a significant part of this year's program to international markets, foremost among them is Russia, with five dedicated events.
Three individual seminars will examine the current state of the Russian market, each with a particular focus: Market Analysis ("The Russian market overview" with Francesco Pensabene), Inclusiveness ("Women in Russian wine importing industry" hosted by Irina Fomina), and Communication and Social Media Marketing ("Wine influencers: how are they doing in Russia?", presented by Vlada Lesnichenko and Anton Moiseenko). As well as this, the Forum offers wine producers two face-to-face sessions with important Russian buyers ("Meet Russian Importers – Italian Wines wanted!").
The decision to focus on Russia stems from the importance of this market to Italian wine producers, both in terms of existing opportunities, but also future potential. From 2015, Russia's importance as one of the most attractive wine export markets in the world has seen it consistently climb the world rankings, a trend which continues to this day. In terms of volume, imports currently account for 29% of the total Russian market. Italy stands out as one of the leading exporters to Russia throughout the first half of 2020, a success underpinned by the increased recognition of Italy the brand among Russian consumers. Above all, Italian wine is recognized as a symbol of that iconic Italian style and its unmistakable elegance, taste, and sophistication.
The focus of the Forum will also consider the evolution in attitudes of younger Russian consumers. Millennials today represent 63% of wine consumers in Russia. The wine2wine Business Forum offers a seminar on the study of the new communication strategies necessary to target this audience more effectively, including the use of influencers and social media marketing.
From inclusiveness driven by marketing objectives to inclusiveness driven by the desire to extend the right to participate: the wine2wine Business Forum 2021 will dedicate part of its space to the theme of women in the Russian wine industry, entrusting Irina Fomina, founder and CEO of MBG Company (Moscow Business Group), with the task of reflecting on the female role within wine importing companies.
At the same time, face-to-face meetings with Russian buyers will give participants the chance to establish relationships with important commercial players in the Russian market. These professionals are travelling to Verona with the specific objective of discovering wineries to add to their portfolio and products to offer to the Russian market. They will also be available to provide sensitive information about which wines they are really looking for in the Italian market, as well as first-hand insights into the Russian market gleamed from their own expertise in the field.
Tickets for the wine2wine Business Forum are available now on the wine2wine website (https://wine2wine.net/registrazione/). Special discounts are also available for Vinitaly exhibitors, producers, and partners of OperaWine and 5StarWines & Wine Without Walls, as well as students. For more information, please contact wine2wine@justdothework.it.
About: wine2wine Business Forum is a dynamic international wine industry forum organized by Veronafiere and held annually in Verona, Italy, since 2014. wine2wine Business Forum 2021 will take place on October 18th and 19th with a hybrid format, allowing guests to attend the conference both online and in-person. The event is a key reference point for wine producers and wine professionals eager to develop and grow their wine business worldwide. wine2wine Business Forum provides unique opportunities to share ideas on the most important issues facing the rapidly evolving wine industry and to connect with wine professionals and experts. The forum takes place over two days and features keynote sessions, seminars, and interactive workshops which aim to equip participants with practical tools to improve their business. Speakers are renowned experts in their field and among the brightest minds in the wine world from Italy and abroad. Additional information is available at http://www.wine2wine.net or by emailing wine2wine@justdothework.it.
