GREENWICH, Conn., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WINFertility (WIN), the leading global fertility benefits management company, has teamed up with Sheppard Mullin, an AmLaw 50 law firm, to provide inclusive family-building and fertility benefit programs to all Sheppard Mullin employees. The inclusive benefits, managed by WIN, include 24/7 clinical support through WIN Nurse Care Managers, navigation to the most appropriate provider, guided counseling on family-building, and support to maximize their benefit. In addition, WIN Nurse Care Managers will provide recommendations and referrals to experienced agencies for adoption and surrogacy. Through the WIN companion app, Sheppard Mullin employees can take advantage of their benefits virtually from anywhere.
"WIN is excited to partner with Sheppard Mullin to offer inclusive family-building benefits, which support career paths that make it easier for all of their employees to simultaneously focus on their careers and build a family," says Roger Shedlin, MD, JD, and President and CEO of WINFertility. "Our nurse care managers are available 24/7 to offer individualized support and advocacy to Sheppard Mullin employees throughout their family-building journey."
"WINFertility is the gold standard in fertility, surrogacy and adoption benefits," said Bess Sully, Sheppard Mullin's Chief Human Resources Officer. "This partnership further strengthens Sheppard Mullin's long-standing commitment to family-building by enhancing our adoption, surrogacy and fertility benefits. We are thrilled to offer all of our attorneys and staff access to this incredible resource to help shepherd families through the entire process."
The legal sector boasts some of the most progressive and inclusive family-building benefits of any industry. WIN has seen a 400% increase in firms of all sizes -- from 1000+ lawyer international firms to small boutique firms -- add managed fertility benefits.
About WINFertility
WINFertility is the nation's leading family-building and fertility benefit management company, providing comprehensive solutions for employers, health plans and consumers. From fertility management, including medical treatment, pharmacy and genetics to surrogacy and adoption, WINFertility has helped more than 150,000 families by providing access to the best doctors, technology, and support. WIN works with the nation's leading reproductive endocrinologists and integrates with national and regional insurance carriers, as well as the nation's largest pharmacy benefit managers, to deliver the most advanced and effective fertility treatments and family-building solutions. WIN Nurse Care Managers navigate patients through the often complex process, providing clinical oversight, emotional support, advocacy, and education throughout the journey. Patients and clients that utilize WIN's program see higher pregnancy rates, fewer multiple gestations, more efficient Rx utilization, and lower costs. The company headquarters are based in Greenwich, CT.
About Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP
Sheppard Mullin is a full-service AmLaw 50 firm with more than 1,000 attorneys in 15 offices located in the United States, Europe and Asia. Since 1927, industry-leading companies have turned to Sheppard Mullin to handle corporate and technology matters, high-stakes litigation and complex financial transactions. In the U.S., the firm's clients include almost half of the Fortune 100. For more information, please visit http://www.sheppardmullin.com.
