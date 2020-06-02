DALLAS, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), the nation's largest independent distributor of life and health insurance products, today announced it has acquired Tri-State Financial ("Tri-State"), headquartered in New Jersey. Tri-State is an independently owned affiliate of Integrity platform partner Family First Life ("FFL") and has been one of the largest marketing partners for FFL for years. As part of the acquisition, Marc Meade, President of Tri-State and Family First Life Board Member, will become an owner in Integrity. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Complementing Integrity's rapidly growing portfolio of acquisitions, this partnership expands Integrity's ability to protect more American families and further strengthens its leadership position in the life insurance industry. In 2020, Tri-State expects to produce more than $35 million of annualized paid life insurance premium through mortgage protection, final expense and annuities products while serving up to 20,000 Americans annually.
"American families need to be prepared for uncertainties now more than ever, and Tri-State has been quick to recognize the way Integrity's offerings can meet these challenges," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "Becoming an Integrity partner creates additional new opportunities for Marc and the Tri-State team of agents and employees, and we have no doubt they will accelerate their already impressive growth as part of our winning team."
"To have a seat at the Integrity table of partners is unbelievable," said Meade. "I am now an owner of Integrity alongside the leaders I respect and admire most in the industry. Tri-State can now share best practices in a way that I could not access before joining Integrity. The plethora of knowledge, experience and resources Integrity provides its partners makes this unquestionably the right time to become part of its success story. This partnership will catapult our growth forward."
Becoming an Integrity partner benefits Tri-State's employees and its team of agents. All employees are immediately eligible for Integrity's company-wide Employee Ownership Plan. Agents will receive access to world-class sales and product support through Integrity's platform. By streamlining corporate functions, Tri-State becomes more available to better support agents in the field.
"Marc is a selfless, hardworking leader who has built an impressive agency that is passionately committed to putting clients' needs first," said Shawn Meaike, President of Family First Life and Managing Partner at Integrity. "Integrity's resources and Marc's growth ambitions are a winning combination that allow him to confidently diversify his product offerings and invest in new areas for expansion."
About Integrity Marketing Group
Integrity Marketing Group, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is the leading independent distributor of life and health insurance products focused on serving Americans. Integrity develops exclusive products with insurance carrier partners and markets these products through its distribution network that includes other large insurance agencies throughout the country. Integrity's almost 1,000 employees work with over 270,000 independent agents who service over 5 million clients annually. In 2020, Integrity expects to help insurance carriers place $2.5 billion in new premiums. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com.