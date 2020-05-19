CHICAGO, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Winsight and CSP are eager to announce a new online event, Outlook Leadership Online Community, that will occur in tandem with the live Outlook Leadership conference in August.
The Outlook Leadership Online Community platform will provide retailers with a series of more than 30 educational webinars, interviews with key retailers in the industry, networking discussion boards and new product information.
"Retailers are faced with a whole new level of challenges, and they are eager to discover how to lead in this changed environment," says Amanda Buehner, executive vice president of convenience media and events. "They have expressed the importance of Outlook Leadership and its ability to bring together the convenience-store industry. It is that need for community paired with the desire for new and inspired thinking that led Winsight and CSP to introduce Outlook Leadership Online Community."
Outlook Leadership Online Community will address the constant changes to the industry and provide timely, relevant content to the convenience community:
- Three webinars will launch every other week and will feature executive interviews and panel discussions, as well as high-level keynote speakers addressing leadership and innovation.
- CSP content will be released in tandem with the webinars, allowing attendees to take a deep dive into topics.
- Discussion boards, overseen by the CSP editorial team, will facilitate questions and allow viewers to take an active role in the presenters' information and data.
- Retailer-supplier interactions will be held by a CSP host.
- The platform will also provide up-to-date information about new products and services with the ability to chat with sponsors, ask questions, take polls or receive samples.
- In an effort to increase funding for charities, this online community will work to raise money for them as well.
Outlook Leadership conference is the host of more than 350 top executives from leading convenience-store companies. Winsight is closely monitoring the news and guidance around coronavirus precaution. Currently, the 2020 live event will continue as planned this August in Asheville, N.C.
