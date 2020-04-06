DAYTON, Ohio, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Winsupply Inc., one of the largest distributors in the nation, has closed on the purchase of assets of May Supply, a wholesale and retail distributor of plumbing and water system materials, and kitchen and bath design and fixtures, serving customers throughout west central Virginia from two locations. The company has its primary location in Harrisonburg, Va., and a second location in Ruckersville, Va. Details of the purchase were not disclosed.
May Supply has been incorporated as Winsupply of Harrisonburg VA, but will continue to do business as May Supply. The company becomes part of the Winsupply Family of Companies.
May Supply offers plumbing and wastewater solutions. Its Harrisonburg location includes a large showroom with kitchen and bath design professionals. The company also provides sales of waterers that are freshwater sources for livestock in the agriculture market in Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina along with certified well water testing.
Charles "Chuck" May, a second generation owner, becomes president of May Supply and is purchasing equity in the company under Winsupply's shared ownership business model. May was formerly operations manager.
"May Supply is well-known for outstanding service that includes the best solutions, product selection and knowledge base throughout its market," said Monte Salsman, president of Winsupply Acquisitions Group.
"We are all excited to be part of a larger organization, but still be able to operate independently," said Chuck May. "Winsupply gave the stockholders a fair deal and treated the new employees to more opportunity."
In the Winsupply business model, Winsupply is the majority owner of its companies, reflecting its shared-ownership business model in which local entrepreneurs have autonomy to decide how best to serve their customers, and to share in the financial risks and rewards of ownership.
