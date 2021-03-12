SAVANNAH, Ga., March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prospective business owners seek opportunities based on the strength, growth and longevity of the industry. People joining a franchise want to know that their investment will offer not merely returns but long-term success. Ralph and Crystal Chandler found these elements in the Wisdom Senior Care brand. They are confident that they will grow a sustainable business while satisfying the needs of their local market.
For Ralph and Crystal Chandler, joining the Wisdom franchise family is a longtime dream come true. It will allow them to bring their compassion for the industry while providing for themselves and their families.
Why did they choose franchising? Most new owners burn out when trying to go into business by themselves, but Wisdom's franchising structure provides a built-in team of support and mentoring.
"Franchising was the way to go for us, with the financing options, coaching and training Wisdom Senior Care offered. As a veteran, my wife and I understand how important it is to follow a system to reach our goals," says Ralph Chandler. Wisdom Senior Care is proud to have reached this important milestone in the franchise journey. Wisdom Senior Care will remember and rejoice on this for many years to come.
About Wisdom Senior Care
Wisdom Senior Care's brand quickly joined the ranks of the International Franchise Association strongest and most dedicated advocates supporting and defending the franchising business model. Wisdom Senior Care is a franchise organization growing on the core values of Faith, Compassion, Commitment, Integrity, and Loyalty. Through sharing its system with like-minded and compassionate individuals in the family of Wisdom Business Owners, Wisdom Senior Care today has served more than 500 seniors in the state of North Carolina.
As a franchisor, the Wisdom Senior Care franchise was established in 2016 with the vision to create a network of successful Wisdom Business Owners in the home care industry. Wisdom Senior Care's team firmly believes that our older population is full of Wisdom and deserves to be kept in the comfort of their homes with compassionate care. This mission is achievable with the Faith of sharing proven systems. Wisdom Senior Care is driven by the quality of its franchisees, striving to keep more seniors happy in the comfort of their homes. Carolyn Thurston always invites women to follow their calling in healthcare and carry out their mission.
