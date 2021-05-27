VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Easton Utilities, a town-owned service provider in Maryland, chose WISI and Innovative Systems to power their next-generation ABR video service. This new service helps eliminate the need for set-top boxes and provides multiscreen flexibility to subscribers. The launch is planned for the second half of 2021.
WISI, a global leader in carrier-grade video delivery solutions, powers transcoding of all ABR streams with its Inca IP Video Platform. Operators can consolidate multiple functions and replace racks of legacy headend equipment with one sophisticated platform.
"It's important for us not to always be on the cutting edge, but to work with vendors who can provide all the carrier-grade features we were looking for. The Inca solution is very much a modern, forward-thinking IPTV platform," said Ehren Hawks, Supervisor of Network Operations at Easton Utilities.
The Inca's modular platform bridges the gap between legacy equipment and new video technologies, including next-gen HEVC and ABR transcode applications.
Management of the Inca platform is done through its award-winning user interface VidiOS™. Unique to the market, VidiOS™ provides a user-friendly experience to analyze and monitor complex video processing. Through VidiOS™, functionality can easily be adjusted via software licenses, so that video operators can leverage existing infrastructure and avoid headend overhauls when implementing service upgrades.
Innovative Systems provides a Multi-Generation TV (MG-TV) solution powered by the InnoStream platform. This solution offers linear video or app-based video – which allows end-users to choose what best fits their lifestyle. The MG-TV streaming solution blends managed set-top box options with streaming devices to meet subscribers viewing requirements.
"QAM as a video delivery mechanism is coming to end-of-life for a provider of our size. We knew the answer was to invest in IPTV," said Hawks. "Getting into IPTV, it just made sense to offer multiscreen. We now have the flexibility to offer a set-top box or bring your own device model. If we are going to compete with customer satisfaction, we need to provide flexibility on the way customers can access our service."
The ability to bring video together in one solution powered by the InnoStream Platform was very beneficial, as Easton Utilities was looking to enhance their video network away from their legacy CATV video while blending VOD and ad insertion.
"Together, Innovative and WISI provide a great ABR video solution, that is streamlined and intuitive to implement. The process has been very smooth, with great support provided throughout the entire experience," said Hawks.
To learn more about the Inca IP Video Platform, please visit http://www.wisi.tv
To learn more about the InnoStream Platform, please visit https://www.innovsys.com
About WISI
Founded in 1926, WISI has consistently innovated video reception and distribution technology for nearly 100 years. With customers in more than 150 countries, WISI helps video distributors minimize operating costs while maximizing the scale and efficiency at every point in their network. For more information on WISI's Inca, Tangram and Chameleon product families, visit http://www.wisi.tv.
About Innovative Systems
Innovative Systems is a mission-critical enterprise software solution that enables independent service providers to seamlessly manage their business, deliver modern network services, and reduce operating costs. Innovative Systems core products include eLation™, a market-leading Billing & Operations Support System (BSS/OSS), InnoStream Multi-Generation TV (MG-TV), a streaming video solution suite, and APMax™, a hardware and software Voice over IP (VoIP) platform. Based in Mitchell, South Dakota, Innovative Systems is proud to support connectivity across the country, including delivering outstanding service to its Telecom, Cable, Municipality, Power, and Utility customers and their constituents. For more information, please visit http://www.innovsys.com.
About Easton Utilities
In the years leading up to Easton Utilities founding in 1914, Mayor Martin Higgins was determined to bring his vision of "a modern sewer system, well-paved, hard surface streets, concrete gutters and sidewalks, and municipally owned and operated water, gas and electric plants" to life. He launched a campaign to rally community support, lobby for authorization from the state legislature, and secure permission from the Maryland Public Service Commission. In 1923, Easton became the first municipality in the state to own all of its utilities, an arrangement that is still unique today. Easton Utilities is responsible for the operation, management and maintenance of the electric, water, wastewater, natural gas, cable television and internet utility services for the Town of Easton and portions of the surrounding area. For more than a century, Easton Utilities has been focused on efficient operations and technological innovations.
