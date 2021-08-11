NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wix.com Ltd. (Nasdaq: WIX) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. In addition, the Company provided its initial outlook for the third quarter. Please visit the Wix investor relations website at https://investors.wix.com/ to view the Q2'21 Shareholder Update.
"As the story of the pandemic continues to evolve, there is an uncertainty whether we are at the end of it, or if there is a massive new wave coming again. For our users, this uncertainty means that they don't know if they should create new online or offline stores, services and events. The result of this uncertainty, for us, is a mild slowdown in the creation of new web presences, which is reflected in our financials, where we came in at the low end of our expectations," said Avishai Abrahami, Co-founder and CEO of Wix. "As our users and the world are navigating a great deal of uncertainty, it is more essential than ever that we remain focused on our north star goal of becoming the main engine of the internet, democratizing access and providing a place for the majority of people to build their online presence."
Lior Shemesh, CFO of Wix, added, "Our second quarter results showed stronger growth than pre-pandemic quarters, although we did face more headwinds in the back half of the quarter than we expected. User growth remained elevated compared to 2019, renewals remained strong and conversion and monetization per subscription were solid - all encouraging signs of strong underlying fundamentals.
We are adjusting our expectations for the remainder of this year to account for continued uncertainty around the pandemic as well as the timing of B2B partnership agreements. Our ambitions have not changed, and we remain well-positioned to become the primary online platform for all users and businesses."
Regarding the recently announced technology alliance with Vistaprint, Nir Zohar, President and COO, said, "We are excited to join Vistaprint in empowering small businesses to build a complete, professional digital presence with capabilities to manage, grow and succeed. This partnership demonstrates the robustness of Wix's products for all types of users and all types of businesses and is a testament to our many years of investing in technology, product development and our brand. Just as Amazon and Google have become the technology layer for the cloud, Wix is striving to become the technology layer for online creation, and this alliance is evidence that we are on our way to achieving this goal."
Q2'21 Financial Results
- Total revenue in the second quarter of 2021 was $316.4 million, up 34% y/y
- Creative Subscriptions revenue in the second quarter of 2021 was $235.9 million, up 24% y/y
- Business Solutions revenue in the second quarter of 2021 was $80.5 million, up 75% y/y
- Creative Subscriptions ARR as of the end of the second quarter of 2021 was $967.3 million, up 22% y/y
- Total collections in the second quarter of 2021 were $342.9 million, up 29% y/y
- Creative Subscriptions collections in the second quarter of 2021 were $263.0 million, up 21% y/y
- Business Solutions collections in the second quarter of 2021 were $79.8 million, up 66% y/y
- Total gross margin on a GAAP basis in the second quarter of 2021 was 62%
- Creative Subscriptions gross margin on a GAAP basis was 75%
- Business Solutions gross margin on a GAAP basis was 22%
- Total non-GAAP gross margin in the second quarter of 2021 was 63%
- Creative Subscriptions gross margin on a non-GAAP basis was 77%
- Business Solutions gross margin on a non-GAAP basis was 23%
- GAAP net profit in the second quarter of 2021 was $38.0 million, or $0.66 per share
- Includes $110 million from unrealized net gains in equity holdings, primarily attributable to our holdings in Monday.com
- Non-GAAP net loss in the second quarter of 2021 was $(15.8) million, or $(0.28) per share
- Net cash provided by operating activities for the second quarter of 2021 was $21.8 million, while capital expenditures totaled $7.1 million, leading to free cash flow of $14.7 million
- Excluding the capex investment associated with our new headquarters office build out, free cash flow would have been $16.9 million
Financial Outlook
We are introducing third quarter 2021 guidance as follows:
Q3'21 Outlook
Y/Y growth
Revenue
$311 - 317 million
22 - 25%
Collections
$355 - 365 million
26 - 30%
We are updating our full year 2021 guidance as follows:
Updated FY 2021
Y/Y growth
Prior FY 2021 Outlook
Revenue
$1,255 - 1,270 million
27 - 28%
$1,280 - 1,290 million
Collections
$1,400 - 1,435 million
27 - 30%
$1,440 - 1,460 million
Free Cash Flow (excluding capex for future Wix HQ office build out)
$60 - 65 million
NM
$92 - 102 million
Free Cash Flow
$35 - 40 million
NM
$62 - 72 million
Given the current state of uncertainty, at this time it is challenging to predict how users will behave beyond Q3. We are adjusting our outlook for the remainder of the year and providing a range that reflects potential outcomes.
The top end of the guidance range for FY 2021 reflects an improvement to new user additions and conversion of users to subscriptions, above the rate we are seeing currently, as well as B2B partnerships in our pipeline in which we have a high degree of certainty in closing within the remainder of the year. The bottom end of the range reflects the possibility that we will see continued high uncertainty, resulting in further declines in new user additions, and that certain partnerships in our pipeline do not close by the end of 2021.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Operating Metrics
To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, Wix uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: collections, cumulative cohort collections, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, free cash flow, free cash flow, as adjusted, non-GAAP R&D expenses, non-GAAP S&M expenses, non-GAAP G&A expenses, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP cost of revenue expense, non-GAAP financial expense, non-GAAP tax expense (collectively the "Non-GAAP financial measures"). Measures presented on a constant currency or FX neutral basis have been adjusted to exclude the effect of y/y changes in foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. Collections is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by adding the change in deferred revenues for a particular period to revenues for the same period. Collections include cash receipts for premium subscriptions purchased by registered users as well as cash we collect for payments and additional products and services, as well as payments due to us under the terms of contractual agreements for which we may have not yet received payment. Cash receipts for premium subscriptions are deferred and recognized as revenues over the terms of the subscriptions. Cash receipts for payments and a majority of the additional products and services are recognised as revenues upon receipt. Committed payments are recognised as revenue as we fulfil our obligation under the terms of the contractual agreement. Non-GAAP gross margin represents gross profit calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization, divided by revenue. Non-GAAP operating income (loss) represents operating income (loss) calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, amortization, acquisition-related expenses and sales tax expense accrual and other G&A expenses (income). Non-GAAP net income (loss) represents net loss calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, amortization, sales tax expense accrual and other G&A expenses (income), amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs and acquisition-related expenses and non-operating foreign exchange expenses (income) and unrealized gain on equity investments and provisions for income tax effects related to non-GAAP adjustments. Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share represents non-GAAP net income (loss) divided by the weighted average number of shares used in computing GAAP loss per share. Free cash flow represents net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less capital expenditures. Free cash flow, as adjusted, represents free cash flow further adjusted to exclude capital expenditures associated with our new headquarters. Non-GAAP cost of revenue represents cost of revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization. Non-GAAP R&D expenses represent R&D expenses calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization. Non-GAAP S&M expenses represent S&M expenses calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization. Non-GAAP G&A expenses represent G&A expenses calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization. Non-GAAP operating expenses represent operating expenses calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization. Non-GAAP financial expense represents financial expense calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for unrealized gains of equity investments, amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs and non-operating foreign exchange expenses. Non-GAAP tax expense represents tax expense calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for provisions for income tax effects related to non-GAAP adjustments.
The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes that these measures provide useful information about operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making.
For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the reconciliation tables provided below. The accompanying tables have more details on the GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures and the related reconciliations between these financial measures. The Company is unable to provide reconciliations of free cash flow, free cash flow, as adjusted, cumulative cohort collections, non-GAAP gross margin, and non-GAAP tax expense to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort because items that impact those GAAP financial measures are out of the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Such information may have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future financial results.
Wix also uses Creative Subscriptions Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) as a key operating metric. Creative Subscriptions ARR is calculated as Creative Subscriptions Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR) multiplied by 12. Creative Subscriptions MRR is calculated as the total of (i) all active Creative Subscriptions in effect on the last day of the period, multiplied by the monthly revenue of such Creative Subscriptions, other than domain registrations; (ii) the average revenue per month from domain registrations; (iii) monthly revenue from partnership agreements. Finally, Wix discusses GPV. GPV includes the total value, in US dollars, of transactions facilitated by our platform.
Forward-Looking Statements
This document contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements may include projections regarding our future performance, including, but not limited to revenue, collections and free cash flow, and may be identified by words like "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "aim," "forecast," "indication," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "outlook," "future," "will," "seek" and similar terms or phrases. The forward-looking statements contained in this document, including the annual and quarterly guidance, are based on management's current expectations, which are subject to uncertainty, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, our ability to attract and retain registered users and generate new premium subscriptions; our ability to increase the revenue we derive from the sale of premium subscriptions and business solutions through our partners; our expectation that new products and developments, including third-party products offered within our platform, will receive customer acceptance and satisfaction, including the growth in market adoption of our online commerce solutions; our assumption that long-term agreements with partners will become a more significant part of our business in the future and that the expected accounts receivable from such long term partners agreement will ultimately be received; our assumption that historical user behavior can be extrapolated to predict future user behavior; our prediction of the future revenues generated by our user cohorts and our ability to maintain and increase such revenue growth; our ability to maintain and enhance our brand and reputation; our ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; our ability to enter into new markets and attract new customer demographics, including new partners; our expectation that our products created for markets outside of North America will continue to generate growth in those markets; the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates on our business; our ability to effectively execute our initiatives to scale and improve our user support function through our Customer Care team, and thereby increase user retention, user engagement and sales; the integration and performance of acquisitions; risks relating to the repurchase of our ordinary shares and/or Convertible Notes pursuant to our repurchase plan; our ability to successfully localize our products, including by making our product, support and communication channels available in additional languages and to expand our payment infrastructure to transact in additional local currencies and accept additional payment methods; our ability to effectively manage the growth of our infrastructure; the impact on our business and operations of the COVID-19 pandemic, including uncertainty relating to expected consumer dynamics after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides and the anticipated GPV on our platform, the effectiveness of government policies, vaccine administration rates and other factors; changes to technologies used in our solutions; any regulatory investigations or litigation; our expectations regarding changes in our cost of revenues and our operating expenses on an absolute basis and as a percentage of our revenues; changes in the global, national, regional or local economic, business, competitive, market, and regulatory landscape, including as a result of COVID-19; our planned level of capital expenditures and our belief that our existing cash and cash from operations will be sufficient to fund our operations for at least the next 12 months and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's 2020 annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 25, 2021. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release speaks only as of the date hereof. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.
Investor Relations:
Maggie O'Donnell
Media Relations:
Wix.com Ltd.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS - GAAP
(In thousands, except loss per share data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2021
2020
2021
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Revenue
Creative Subscriptions
$ 190,169
$ 235,891
$ 366,715
$ 462,327
Business Solutions
45,890
80,515
85,331
158,191
236,059
316,406
452,046
620,518
Cost of Revenue
Creative Subscriptions
38,510
58,271
73,900
114,017
Business Solutions
31,972
63,148
58,652
123,234
70,482
121,419
132,552
237,251
Gross Profit
165,577
194,987
319,494
383,267
Operating expenses:
Research and development
75,464
104,199
146,180
199,285
Selling and marketing
119,333
123,021
215,489
267,476
General and administrative
24,531
39,411
49,967
73,805
Total operating expenses
219,328
266,631
411,636
540,566
Operating loss
(53,751)
(71,644)
(92,142)
(157,299)
Financial income (expenses), net
(3,339)
143,969
(2,194)
176,894
Other income
28
41
59
106
Income (loss) before taxes on income
(57,062)
72,366
(94,277)
19,701
Taxes on income
674
34,409
2,612
42,558
Net income (loss)
$ (57,736)
$ 37,957
$ (96,889)
$ (22,857)
Basic net income (loss) per share
$ (1.06)
$ 0.66
$ (1.82)
$ (0.40)
Basic weighted-average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share
54,695,477
57,306,260
53,266,895
56,793,411
Diluted net income (loss) per share
$ (1.06)
$ 0.60
$ (1.82)
$ (0.40)
Diluted weighted-average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share
54,695,477
64,948,445
53,266,895
56,793,411
Wix.com Ltd.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(In thousands)
Period ended
December 31,
June 30,
2020
2021
Assets
(audited)
(unaudited)
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 168,858
$ 362,253
Short term deposits
577,138
565,267
Restricted cash and deposit
925
6,960
Marketable securities
289,927
351,624
Trade receivables
23,670
29,418
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
40,666
37,294
Total current assets
1,101,184
1,352,816
Long Term Assets:
Property and equipment, net
35,863
42,522
Marketable securities
536,877
526,840
Prepaid expenses and other long-term assets
87,680
19,585
Intangible assets and goodwill, net
43,516
90,228
Operating lease right-of-use assets
88,406
84,813
Total long-term assets
792,342
763,988
Total assets
$ 1,893,526
$ 2,116,804
Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity
Current Liabilities:
Trade payables
$ 79,881
$ 81,334
Employees and payroll accruals
70,814
86,721
Deferred revenues
373,521
432,606
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
70,429
84,075
Operating lease liabilities
22,336
26,667
Total current liabilities
616,981
711,403
Long term deferred revenues
50,867
58,583
Long term deferred tax liability
15,343
55,884
Convertible notes, net
834,440
920,379
Long term operating lease liabilities
74,187
65,710
Total long term liabilities
974,837
1,100,556
Total liabilities
1,591,818
1,811,959
Shareholders' Equity
Ordinary shares
107
111
Additional paid-in capital
862,134
842,244
Accumulated ther comprehensive income
9,406
1,759
Accumulated deficit
(569,939)
(539,269)
Total shareholders' equity
301,708
304,845
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 1,893,526
$ 2,116,804
Wix.com Ltd.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2021
2020
2021
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net loss
$ (57,736)
$ 37,957
$ (96,889)
$ (22,857)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation
3,537
3,378
7,109
6,810
Amortization
566
846
1,132
1,445
Share based compensation expenses
34,967
50,396
65,685
97,027
Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs
5,516
1,296
10,949
2,703
Decrease in accrued interest and exchange rate on short term and long term deposits
15
(63)
62
(48)
Amortization of premium and discount and accrued interest on marketable securities, net
438
2,082
717
4,405
Gain on equity securities
-
(73,186)
-
(73,186)
Deferred income taxes, net
(55)
32,752
(1,721)
40,103
Changes in operating lease right-of-use assets
5,158
8,379
9,446
13,060
Changes in operating lease liabilities
(4,588)
(7,578)
(9,817)
(13,613)
Decrease (increase) in trade receivables
(1,765)
875
(1,617)
(5,301)
Increase in prepaid expenses and other current and long-term assets
(6,931)
(30,304)
(21,605)
(100,845)
Increase (decrease) in trade payables
26,172
2,234
34,974
(1,028)
Increase (decrease) in employees and payroll accruals
11,585
(27,407)
23,694
13,147
Increase in short term and long term deferred revenues
29,792
21,810
62,663
65,432
Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses and other current liabilities
3,287
(1,634)
10,203
13,067
Net cash provided by operating activities
49,958
21,833
94,985
40,321
INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Proceeds from short-term deposits and restricted deposits
9,225
40,000
26,225
178,015
Investment in short-term deposits and restricted deposits
(49,000)
(171,529)
(138,000)
(172,131)
Investment in marketable securities
(100,867)
-
(230,168)
-
Proceeds from marketable securities
65,656
90,562
154,911
180,659
Purchase of property and equipment
(3,264)
(6,657)
(8,207)
(10,377)
Capitalization of software development costs
0
(462)
(132)
(591)
Investment in other long-term assets
(643)
-
(5,643)
-
Payment for Businesses acquired, net of acquired cash
-
(37,217)
(6,626)
(42,803)
Purchases of investments in privately held companies
(685)
(1,500)
(785)
(1,500)
Net cash used in investing activities
(79,578)
(86,803)
(208,425)
131,272
FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Proceeds from exercise of options and ESPP shares
12,312
11,380
19,287
21,802
Net cash provided by financing activities
12,312
11,380
19,287
21,802
INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
(17,308)
(53,590)
(94,153)
193,395
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS—Beginning of period
191,258
415,843
268,103
168,858
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS—End of period
$ 173,950
$ 362,253
$ 173,950
$ 362,253
Wix.com Ltd.
KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2021
2020
2021
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Creative Subscriptions
190,169
235,891
366,715
462,327
Business Solutions
45,890
80,515
85,331
158,191
Total Revenue
$ 236,059
$ 316,406
$ 452,046
$ 620,518
Creative Subscriptions
217,696
263,045
426,493
531,104
Business Solutions
48,155
79,816
88,216
162,866
Total Collections
$ 265,851
$ 342,861
$ 514,709
$ 693,970
Free Cash Flow
$ 46,694
$ 14,714
$ 86,646
$ 29,353
Free Cash Flow, excluding capex related to future Wix HQ office build-out
$ 47,102
$ 16,911
$ 87,537
$ 32,385
Creative Subscriptions ARR
$ 790,916
$ 967,281
790,916
967,281
Wix.com Ltd.
RECONCILIATION OF REVENUES TO COLLECTIONS
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2021
2020
2021
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Revenues
$ 236,059
$ 316,406
$ 452,046
$ 620,518
Change in deferred revenues
29,792
21,810
62,663
65,432
Change in unbilled contractual obligations
-
4,645
-
8,020
Collections
$ 265,851
$ 342,861
$ 514,709
$ 693,970
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2021
2020
2021
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Creative Subscriptions Revenue
$ 190,169
$ 235,891
$ 366,715
$ 462,327
Change in deferred revenues
27,527
22,509
59,778
60,757
Change in unbilled contractual obligations
-
4,645
-
8,020
Creative Subscriptions Collections
$ 217,696
$ 263,045
$ 426,493
$ 531,104
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2021
2020
2021
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Business Solutions Revenue
$ 45,890
$ 80,515
$ 85,331
$ 158,191
Change in deferred revenues
2,265
(699)
2,885
4,675
Business Solutions Collections
$ 48,155
$ 79,816
$ 88,216
$ 162,866
Wix.com Ltd.
RECONCILIATION OF COHORT COLLECTIONS
(In millions)
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2020
2021
Q1 Cohort revenues
19
25
Q1 Change in deferred revenues
22
26
Q1 Cohort collections
$ 41
$ 51
Wix.com Ltd.
TOTAL ADJUSTMENTS GAAP TO NON-GAAP
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2021
2020
2021
(1) Share based compensation expenses:
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Cost of revenues
$ 1,869
$ 3,809
$ 3,500
$ 7,310
Research and development
18,216
24,490
34,401
47,778
Selling and marketing
5,395
8,213
9,963
15,655
General and administrative
9,487
13,884
17,821
26,284
Total share based compensation expenses
34,967
50,396
65,685
97,027
(2) Amortization
566
846
1,132
1,445
(3) Acquisition related expenses
1,697
2,351
2,636
4,056
(4) Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs
5,516
1,296
10,949
2,703
(5) Sales tax accrual and other G&A expenses (income)
(485)
579
1,489
1,031
(6) Unrealized gain on equity and other investments
-
(142,348)
-
(171,861)
(7) Non-operating foreign exchange expenses (income)
1,305
363
432
2,953
(8) Provision for income tax effects related to non-GAAP adjustments
-
32,740
-
39,528
Total adjustments of GAAP to Non GAAP
$ 43,566
$ (53,777)
$ 82,323
$ (23,118)
Wix.com Ltd.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2021
2020
2021
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Gross Profit
$ 165,577
$ 194,987
$ 319,494
$ 383,267
Share based compensation expenses
1,869
3,809
3,500
7,310
Acquisition related expenses
305
112
305
279
Amortization
-
358
-
455
Non GAAP Gross Profit
167,751
199,266
323,299
391,311
Non GAAP Gross margin
71%
63%
72%
63%
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2021
2020
2021
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Gross Profit - Creative Subscriptions
$ 151,659
$ 177,620
$ 292,815
$ 348,310
Share based compensation expenses
1,485
2,887
2,807
5,473
Non GAAP Gross Profit - Creative Subscriptions
153,144
180,507
295,622
353,783
Non GAAP Gross margin - Creative Subscriptions
81%
77%
81%
77%
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2021
2020
2021
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Gross Profit - Business Solutions
$ 13,918
$ 17,367
$ 26,679
$ 34,957
Share based compensation expenses
384
922
693
1,837
Acquisition related expenses
305
112
305
279
Amortization
-
358
-
455
Non GAAP Gross Profit - Business Solutions
14,607
18,759
27,677
37,528
Non GAAP Gross margin - Business Solutions
32%
23%
32%
24%
Wix.com Ltd.
RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING LOSS TO NON-GAAP OPERATING LOSS
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2021
2020
2021
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Operating loss
$ (53,751)
$ (71,644)
$ (92,142)
$ (157,299)
Adjustments:
Share based compensation expenses
34,967
50,396
65,685
97,027
Amortization
566
846
1,132
1,445
Sales tax accrual and other G&A expenses (income)
(485)
579
1,489
1,031
Acquisition related expenses
1,697
2,351
2,636
4,056
Total adjustments
$ 36,745
$ 54,172
$ 70,942
$ 103,559
Non GAAP operating income (loss)
$ (17,006)
$ (17,472)
$ (21,200)
$ (53,740)
Wix.com Ltd.
RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) AND NON-GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE
(In thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2021
2020
2021
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Net loss
$ (57,736)
$ 37,957
$ (96,889)
$ (22,857)
Share based compensation expense and other Non GAAP adjustments
43,566
(53,777)
82,323
(23,118)
Non-GAAP net income (loss)
$ (14,170)
$ (15,820)
$ (14,566)
$ (45,975)
Basic Non GAAP net income (loss) per share
$ (0.26)
$ (0.28)
$ (0.27)
$ (0.81)
Weighted average shares used in computing basic Non GAAP net income (loss) per share
54,695,477
57,306,260
53,266,895
56,793,411
Wix.com Ltd.
RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2021
2020
2021
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Net cash provided by operating activities
$ 49,958
$ 21,833
$ 94,985
$ 40,321
Capital expenditures, net
(3,264)
(7,119)
(8,339)
(10,968)
Free Cash Flow
$ 46,694
$ 14,714
$ 86,646
$ 29,353
Capex related to future Wix HQ office build-out
408
2,197
891
3,032
Free Cash Flow, excluding capex related to future Wix HQ office build-out
$ 47,102
$ 16,911
$ 87,537
$ 32,385
Wix.com Ltd.
RECONCILIATION OF BASIC WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING AND THE DILUTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2021
2020
2021
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Basic weighted-average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share
54,695,477
57,306,260
53,266,895
56,793,411
Effect of dilutive securities (included in the effect of dilutive securities is the assumed conversion of employee stock options, employee RSUs and the Notes)
-
7,642,185
-
-
Diluted weighted-average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share
54,695,477
64,948,445
53,266,895
56,793,411
The following items have been excluded from the diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding because they are anti-dilutive:
Stock options
4,906,490
643,955
4,906,490
4,735,250
Restricted share units
2,190,991
436,301
2,190,991
2,063,427
Convertible Notes (if-converted)
3,104,251
-
3,104,251
3,969,514
64,897,209
66,028,701
63,468,627
67,561,602
