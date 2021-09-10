BUDAPEST, Hungary, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sitata is proud to announce that it has been awarded a multi-year contract by Wizz Air to keep its passengers safe and informed for travel during the pandemic. After piloting Sitata's "Fit to Fly" API and data set, Wizz Air has decided to continue developing its platform with Sitata to help travellers understand the latest entry requirements and travel restrictions.
With the unending challenge of informing travellers about rapidly changing travel requirements, Wizz Air adopted Sitata's API for use in its travel planning map and during the passenger check in process. Now Wizz Air passengers have an easy way to understand if they might be subject to quarantine, which health forms are required, and if a vaccination or covid test is necessary.
Available across all digital channels, including web, email, and the Wizz Air mobile application, the Sitata API is serving upwards of 30 million requests per month for Wizz Air, showing that travel volumes are increasing with some reason for optimism on the horizon.
"It has been a real pleasure helping Wizz adopt our data and services into their platform," said Adam St. John, CEO of Sitata. "We're pleased that they have been able to achieve a custom and superior user experience through API integration rather than an off-the-shelf plug, and are delighted to see our information displayed within the most trusted areas of their user journey. We look forward to continuing developing solutions for them."
All travel information is provided in real-time and in multiple languages to support Wizz Air passengers across Europe and the Middle East. By providing up-to-date information using artificial intelligence and machine learning validated by a team of analysts working around the clock, Wizz Air passengers will know what they need at every stage of their journey, taking unnecessary stress out of the travel experience.
Speaking about the initiative, Ewa Danecka Latka, Head of Customer Experience at Wizz Air said: "We are delighted to be able to provide our passengers real time information about travel restrictions as we offer a high quality travel experience from the moment of the booking until the end of the journey. SITATA offers a truly reliable and unique product and is highly customizable which was an important factor when we chose the provider. I hope that this collaboration will support millions of passengers to easily and quickly find out if any restrictions apply to them and thus make an educated decision regarding where to travel onboard Wizz Air's modern and sustainable fleet of aircraft."
About Wizz Air
Wizz Air, the fastest growing European low-cost airline, operates a fleet of 142 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. A team of dedicated aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low fares, making Wizz Air the preferred choice of 40 million passengers in the financial year F20 ending 31 March 2020. Wizz Air is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker WIZZ. The company was recently named one of the world's top ten safest airlines by airlineratings.com, the world's only safety and product rating agency, and 2020 Airline of the Year by ATW, the most coveted honour an airline or individual can receive, recognizing individuals and organizations that have distinguished themselves through outstanding performance, innovation, and superior service.
About Sitata
With headquarters in Kitchener, Canada, Sitata is a global health, safety, and risk management provider. Founded in 2012 by Dr. Ronald St. John, a world-renowned leader in the field of public health and emergency preparedness, the company uses artificial intelligence, machine learning and innovative mobile technologies to keep travelers safe when abroad. Sitata combines technology and services to address a variety of industries including aviation, travel management, travel insurance and assistance, and general travel for business, education, or holidays.
