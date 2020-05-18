IRVINE, Calif., May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Motivated by the growth of their WMBC team and Human Wealth™ planning services, the esteemed wealth management firm led by Founder Scott Coles, COO David Coles, and Creative Director Evan Coles has announced their highly anticipated office move. WMBC will be located at 2 Venture, Suite 380 in Irvine, California as of June 1st, 2020. This date also marks a significant milestone, as it is the 40th anniversary of Scott's career in the wealth management field. His ingenuity and foresight have been instrumental in shaping the legacy he has built throughout the dynamic ebbs and flows of the global market – and vital to leading WMBC's highly regarded team of professionals.
The distinguished new location is near the Irvine Spectrum and offers an in-office experience that has an elevated yet understated vibe. When selecting their new location, WMBC's team was thoughtful in selecting a space they felt would provide a strong foundation for their future development. As our world continues to look inward and reflect on what is most important, the need for highly personalized financial planning services such as Human Wealth planning is projected to rise. Expanding with intention is of the highest importance to the WMBC team who desire to provide exceptional service and tailored results for each person they serve. Learn more about WMBC.
"We have gratitude for our history and joy for the future as our world unites post-pandemic and embraces human connection now more than ever before." –Scott Coles, Founder and Wealth Advisor at WMBC
About WMBC:
WMBC was founded by Scott Coles who holds designations as a Charter Financial Consultant (ChFC) and Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU), with nearly forty years of experience in the financial planning, wealth management and life insurance industries. Curating a team of industry leading professionals, WMBC offers Human Wealth™ planning, portfolio management and business consulting. Their mission is to help individuals and families use wealth as a tool to support well-being. As Human Wealth™ Practitioners, the WMBC team specializes in developing Human Wealth™ plans that are effective in supporting a well lived life, using a scientifically designed system that bridges the gap between subjective life experiences and objective resources. For more information on Human Wealth™ planning, click HERE.
