IRVINE, Calif., March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WNC, a leading provider of investment, asset management and development services for the affordable housing industry, announced today that it has hired 40-year real estate industry veteran Camille Longino as senior vice president of accounting and finance.
"Camille brings a wealth of experience in accounting and portfolio management in private equity real estate," said Will Cooper Jr., president and chief executive officer of WNC. "She will be an instrumental addition to our leadership team as WNC continues to expand its preservation equity fund platform."
Longino joins WNC from Avanath Capital Management, where she served as the chief operating officer, chief financial officer and senior vice president of asset management during her tenure. Previously, she spent 11 years with C-III Asset Management, where she was involved in the firm's fund management services and served in various financial reporting, investor reporting and asset management roles. Longino began her career as a CPA with Deloitte in 1980. She earned a bachelor's degree from Florida State University.
Since inception, WNC has acquired more than 1,400 properties representing approximately $9.9 billion in assets.
About WNC
WNC, founded in 1971 and headquartered in Irvine, Calif., is a national investor in affordable housing and community development initiatives. WNC launched its preservation equity funds to acquire existing, affordable rental apartments with the objective of providing institutional investors with current cash distributions, the potential for capital appreciation and the opportunity of having a positive social impact. WNC has acquired approximately $9.9 billion of assets totaling in excess of 1,400 properties in 47 states, Washington D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. WNC's investor base exceeds 19,500 institutional and retail clients, including Fortune 500 companies, multinational banks, and insurance companies. Additional information is available at www.wncinc.com.
Contact
Julie Leber
Spotlight Marketing Communications
949.427.1391
julie@spotlightmarcom.com