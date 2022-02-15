WHISTLER, British Columbia, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2022 WNORTH Conference promises inspirational hybrid programming ranging from panels, workshops, and an opening reception to high-level training and networking opportunities surrounding this year's theme of The New Leadership Playbook for an Inclusive Economy.
Confirmed speakers include Shannon Platz, Global Vice President, Platform Solutions at SAP (live); Dr. Chitra Anand, Author of "The Greenhouse Approach" (live); Mita Mallick, Head of Inclusion, Equity, and Impact at Carta (virtual); Emily Chang, CEO, China at McCann Worldgroup (virtual); Amy Nelson, Founder of The Riveter (virtual); Dr. Roselle M. Gonsalves, Head of Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging at ATB Financial (in-person); Jenn Harper, CEO and Founder of Cheekbone Beauty Cosmetics (virtual); Ashley Freeborn, Founder of Smash + Tess (virtual); Jane Stoller, Founder of Organized Jane and Author (in-person); and Hitha Palepu, Author of "We're Speaking: The Life Lessons of Kamala Harris" (live).
In-person components will take place at Nita Lake Lodge, 500 feet from the base of Whistler Mountain and the Creekside Gondola, with virtual portions streaming on Bizzabo to attendees around the globe on Thursday, April 28.
"After a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, I am thrilled to be able to bring back our annual conference in a safe, hybrid setting. None of this would be possible without the support of our sponsors SAP, ATB Financial, Beedie School of Business at Simon Fraser University, and Nita Lake Lodge," says Heather Odendaal, Founder of WNORTH. "Our mission at WNORTH has always been to uplift and push organizations to work toward leadership models that are inclusive, transparent, urgent, and boldly collaborative. Now more than ever, women at all career levels need adequate support from their organizations and leaders, as well as the opportunity to connect with like-minded peers, which is why I felt it was imperative to bring the conference back in 2022."
"SAP proudly promotes accountability for inclusion and collaboration, and we are pleased to support the 2022 WNORTH Conference," says Shannon Platz, Global Vice President, Platform Solutions at SAP. "Growth and development at all career levels is extremely important, and this year's WNORTH Conference program promises exciting training and networking opportunities."
All WNORTH Conference attendees, speakers, and staff must comply with the Provincial Health Orders of British Columbia. Proof of full vaccination and indoor mask wearing is required. WNORTH also requires proof of a negative antigen or PCR test carried out within the last 72 hours. At this time, the event venue will operate at 50% capacity.
Registration is now open with a variety of in-person and virtual options available, starting at $299. For more information, please visit: http://http://www.wnorthconference.com/
ABOUT WNORTH:
WNORTH started in 2015 as an annual conference. Now, WNORTH connects top female business leaders in corporate, public, and entrepreneurial sectors through The Members' Club, which provides women with development opportunities, including workshops, leadership masterminds, events, and courses, as well as a 100% virtual forum of online content and more. WNORTH also holds Chapter Cities throughout North America and the U.K., where members can network and uplift each other through meetups, group exercises, and activities.
WNORTH was named Innovative Business of the Year 2021 at the Whistler Excellence Awards, and the WNORTH Virtual Conference was recognized by BizBash as one of the Top 10 Most Innovative Meetings 2021.
