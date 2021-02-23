LAS VEGAS, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wolf, Rifkin, Shapiro, Schulman & Rabkin, LLP is pleased to announce that its Las Vegas office has relocated to the heart of Las Vegas in The Hughes Center. The new office space is modern and bright and centrally located to better accommodate the firm's current clients as well as welcome new ones in the years to come.
"The Hughes Center complex is among the most esteemed addresses for law firms in Las Vegas, and this move begins a new era in our provision of first-rate legal services to clients in Nevada and beyond," said Bradley Schrager, Managing Partner of Wolf, Rifkin, Shapiro, Schulman & Rabkin, LLP's Las Vegas office.
The new office is located at the following address: 3773 Howard Hughes Parkway, Suite 590 South, Las Vegas, Nevada 89169. Please update your records. All other contact information will remain the same.
ABOUT WOLF, RIFKIN, SHAPIRO, SCHULMAN & RABKIN, LLP:
Wolf, Rifkin, Shapiro, Schulman & Rabkin, LLP, founded in 1977, has over 45 lawyers in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and Reno, providing the finest possible legal services while efficiently managing costs through small firm economics and commitment. Clients include individuals and community associations as well as businesses ranging from fledgling firms to Fortune 500 companies.
Practice Areas: Commercial, Real Estate, and Labor Litigation, Business Creditor Litigation, Community Associations, Corporate Law and Business Transactions, including Mergers & Acquisitions, Politics and Government, Administrative Law, Class Actions, Personal Injury & Wrongful Death, Entertainment and Hospitality, Intellectual Property, both Transactional and Litigation, Alternative Dispute Resolution
CONTACT:
Managing Partner, Las Vegas office
Wolf, Rifkin, Shapiro, Schulman & Rabkin, LLP
702-341-5200
Media Contact
Lisa Elkan, Wolf, Rifkin, Shapiro, Schulman & Rabkin, LLP, +1 310-478-4100, lelkan@wrslawyers.com
SOURCE Wolf, Rifkin, Shapiro, Schulman & Rabkin, LLP